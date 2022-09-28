ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Key News Network

West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
POMONA, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pomona; Motorist Sought

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public's help to find the motorist, authorities said Wednesday. The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The victim, described only as...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana, four arrested

FONTANA, Calif. - Four people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway between a black pickup truck and a silver Audi. The two vehicles were heading west on the 210 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. when they exited Cherry Ave. then crashed into each other near Hemlock and Walnut avenues.
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

Hit-and-run driver arrested for allegedly striking woman, child

A man suspected of hitting a woman and a child in a crosswalk in Industry with his car, then driving away, was arrested Thursday. The woman and the child were crossing Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the man driving a silver Honda Accord allegedly ran a red light and struck the victims in the crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The driver then fled the scene without identifying himself or rendering aid to the victims.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Road rage incident in Fontana leads to shooting, one person hospitalized

A road rage incident that started on the 210 Freeway ended in a shooting Thursday that left one man with a gun shot wound. The victim was originally taken to Kaiser Fontana before being transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition, CBSLA has learned. There is currently no suspect in custody at this moment but Sky9 was over the scene following the shooting and it appeared that a black pickup truck was at the center of the crime scene. Nearby Solorio Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It's unclear what provoked gun shots to be fired but all parties involved in this road rage incident have been accounted for. 
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

2 hospitalized, including deputy, following two-car collision involving LASD patrol car in Rosemead

A pedestrian and a deputy were hospitalized following a two-car crash involving a patrol car in Rosemead. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the patrol car was in the area, on Valley Boulevard, during a suspect search when the collision occurred.While the circumstances leading up to the crash are not immediately clear, the collision caused the deputy's vehicle to careen into a building. The deputy and a pedestrian were both transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The deputy has already been released from care, while the civilian remains in unknown condition. Deputies reported that they were conscious and alert during transport to the hospital. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
ROSEMEAD, CA
KTLA

1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained

One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
FONTANA, CA
CBS News

Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac

California Highway Patrol has arrested one suspect after leading multiple agencies on pursuit from East Los Angeles to the San Gabriel Valley. Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department began the pursuit in East Los Angeles before giving it up to CHP after the suspect got onto the westbound portion of the 10 Freeway.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto

An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
RIALTO, CA
foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA

