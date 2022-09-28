A road rage incident that started on the 210 Freeway ended in a shooting Thursday that left one man with a gun shot wound. The victim was originally taken to Kaiser Fontana before being transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition, CBSLA has learned. There is currently no suspect in custody at this moment but Sky9 was over the scene following the shooting and it appeared that a black pickup truck was at the center of the crime scene. Nearby Solorio Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It's unclear what provoked gun shots to be fired but all parties involved in this road rage incident have been accounted for.

FONTANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO