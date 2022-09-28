Read full article on original website
West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pomona; Motorist Sought
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the motorist, authorities said Wednesday. The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The victim, described only as...
Man arrested in San Gabriel Valley after leading authorities on pursuit
A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles.
Driver sought after leaving woman severely injured in Westlake hit-and-run
Police on Thursday asked the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman severely injured in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend. The incident occurred Saturday around 8:25 p.m. as the 44-year-old victim was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of North Dillon Street […]
CHP Seeks Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run Injury Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino County, CA: The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run injury traffic collision on the westbound 210 Freeway in the city of Cucamonga. On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 12:38 a.m., a two-vehicle hit-and-run traffic collision...
foxla.com
Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana, four arrested
FONTANA, Calif. - Four people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway between a black pickup truck and a silver Audi. The two vehicles were heading west on the 210 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. when they exited Cherry Ave. then crashed into each other near Hemlock and Walnut avenues.
Hit-and-run driver arrested for allegedly striking woman, child
A man suspected of hitting a woman and a child in a crosswalk in Industry with his car, then driving away, was arrested Thursday. The woman and the child were crossing Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the man driving a silver Honda Accord allegedly ran a red light and struck the victims in the crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The driver then fled the scene without identifying himself or rendering aid to the victims.
Road rage incident in Fontana leads to shooting, one person hospitalized
A road rage incident that started on the 210 Freeway ended in a shooting Thursday that left one man with a gun shot wound. The victim was originally taken to Kaiser Fontana before being transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition, CBSLA has learned. There is currently no suspect in custody at this moment but Sky9 was over the scene following the shooting and it appeared that a black pickup truck was at the center of the crime scene. Nearby Solorio Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It's unclear what provoked gun shots to be fired but all parties involved in this road rage incident have been accounted for.
Inland Center shopping mall shooting: Person injured in San Bernardino as cops confirm no ‘active shooter’ threat
ONE person has been shot after a spray of gunfire erupted outside of a shopping center. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Inland Center Mall on Friday afternoon in San Bernardino, California. The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that officers responded to a 911...
2 hospitalized, including deputy, following two-car collision involving LASD patrol car in Rosemead
A pedestrian and a deputy were hospitalized following a two-car crash involving a patrol car in Rosemead. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the patrol car was in the area, on Valley Boulevard, during a suspect search when the collision occurred.While the circumstances leading up to the crash are not immediately clear, the collision caused the deputy's vehicle to careen into a building. The deputy and a pedestrian were both transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The deputy has already been released from care, while the civilian remains in unknown condition. Deputies reported that they were conscious and alert during transport to the hospital. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
15-year-old killed in Hesperia shootout was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, report says
The Fontana teenager killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement in Hesperia was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, according to a new report.
1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained
One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
CBS News
Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac
California Highway Patrol has arrested one suspect after leading multiple agencies on pursuit from East Los Angeles to the San Gabriel Valley. Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department began the pursuit in East Los Angeles before giving it up to CHP after the suspect got onto the westbound portion of the 10 Freeway.
1 person shot at Inland Center shopping mall in San Bernardino, police say
One person was shot at the Inland Center shopping mall in San Bernardino, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Fontana Herald News
Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto
An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
foxla.com
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
2 People Injured In A Hit-Run Accident In City Of Industry (City Of Industry, CA)
According to the officials, a hit-and-run crash was reported in the City of Industry on Wednesday. The officials reported that the driver of a silver Honda Accord struck a grandmother and her granddaughter after [..]
