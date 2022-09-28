ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Collection of Paul Strand photos to be auctioned off at Bonhams, NYC

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

A collection of work by American filmmaker and photographer Paul Strand is up for sale at Bonhams auctioneers in New York. The 20th century photographer was known for his straight approach to photography, resulting in honest, emotive images of his subjects.

Strand photographed everything from portraits and city street scenes to landscapes and wildlife, all captured with the same precision and clarity. After studying at the Ethical Culture School in New York, where he was born, he was introduced to Alfred Steiglitz by his teacher Lewis Hine. Steiglitz played a huge part in getting his photography accepted art and, in 1916, he gave Strand his first solo exhibition.

These are the best camera for street photography

The exhibition took place at the 291 Gallery in midtown Manhattan, which was owned and managed by Steiglitz. He used this space to introduce more avant-garde artists and pioneering photographers to the States, such as Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Clarence H White.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7Qx9_0iDvNatm00

Grazing Horses, Taos, New Mexico (Image credit: Paul Strand / Bonhams)

Photos exhibited by Strand were published in Camera Works the same year, and these two events were the catalyst of his photographic career. He went on to photograph all around the world, documenting the people of Toluca, Mexico, the streets of Egypt and life on the island of South Uist in the Outer Hebrides.

Today he is remembered as one of the most important photographers of the Twenties and Thirties, and the collection that will be on sale at Bonhams was gifted to his friend Michael E Hoffman – the longtime director of the Aperture Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qvHG_0iDvNatm00

Cobweb in Rain, Georgetown, Maine (Image credit: Paul Strand / Bonhams)

The collection of 13 photographs includes some of his famous street shots as well as his more experimental and abstract photographs. Highlights from the lot include an early vintage platinum print of Central Park, which is estimated to go for anywhere between $50,000 (approximately £46,500 / AU$77,000) and $70,000 (£65,000 / AU$108,000) at auction.

Other highlights include a portrait of a young farmer taken in Luzzara, Italy, which is expected to sell for $20,000-$30,000 (£18,600-£27,900) / AU$30,800-AU$46,200), and an abstract nature shot called Cobweb in the Rain that is expected to sell for roughly the same.

The live auction will take place on October 11 in New York at 10:00EDT / 15:00BST / October 12 00:00AEST. To keep up to date with future auctions or to find out more about the Strand collection, head to the Bonhams website where you can sign up for the mailing list.

Comments / 0

Related
bkreader.com

Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation

An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

6 Places To Visit In NYC’s Charming ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood

The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO

When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Country’s Largest Light Show Will Dazzle NYC With Millions Of Lights This Holiday Season

Coming to NYC’s iconic Citi Field this holiday season, Amaze Light Festival is expected to bring roughly 400,000 holiday enthusiasts together for this dazzling light display. An unforgettable spectacle for holiday lovers and guests of all ages, this light show will immerse visitors in an illuminated holiday adventure where storybook characters Zing and Sparky will take you through mesmerizing festive decor and five different holiday-themed worlds. Uncover magic at every corner as you hop aboard the two exciting attractions–enjoy the thrills and chills of tubing down the icy slopes on Zing’s Icy Thrill Hill or take in the mesmerizing magic as you board the Arctic Express Train before taking a stroll through the Frosty Land where you’ll get to snap a selfie with the biggest snowman you’ve ever encountered! Plus, live, high energy performances throughout the night will keep the holiday spirit at an all time high throughout the night with live music and dance performances at 5, 7, and 9p.m. each night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
New York State
State
Maine State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
CBS New York

Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City

NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan

The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
SALEM, NY
The Jewish Press

Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore

The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Strand
Person
Henri Matisse
Person
Lewis Hine
Person
Pablo Picasso
fox5ny.com

NYC businessman vying for NY casino license

New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auctioneers#Midtown Manhattan#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#American#Camera Works#South Uist#Thirt
TBR News Media

Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off

Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
LAKE GROVE, NY
PIX11

Special job fair gives women a chance to change their lives

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than 80 New York City women attended a special job fair in Midtown Manhattan Thursday. Several of them received support from the nonprofit Bottomless Closet in finding a new career to support their families. It’s a tough job market. There are many challenges getting that first interview and that new […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC is Hiring Delivery Drivers in New York City, New York

Become a part of the Uncle Budd NYC team. Hot Job Listing: Our goal at Uncle Budd NYC is to connect New Yorkers with the best cannabis products as quickly as possible. Our technology has made us a leader in the industry and we are building the future of online cannabis ordering as we speak. Through our network of reliable and dependent drivers, we connect our drivers with customers throughout New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
greaterlongisland.com

‘Taste the World’ at the Famous Food Fest, Tanger Deer Park, Oct. 7 – 10

The legendary Famous Food Festival, where revelers can “Taste the World” without leaving Long Island, will be returning to the Tanger Outlets Deer Park this October. The Tri-State’s premier foodie fest happens Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 10. Tickets online are $8 per person, per day,...
Gothamist

NYC street vendors tire of dodging summons-happy NYPD, city inspectors

Arturo Xelo, 60, and his wife, Ruth Palacios, 43, received a ticket last summer for vending without a license. It was their first infraction in nearly a decade of vending on a busy street corner abutting Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. The Street Vendors Project says promised city reforms have done nothing to stop a ticket blitz targeting their members. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northforker.com

Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island

A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
FARMINGDALE, NY
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy