msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
technologynetworks.com
Discovery of New Cancer Cell Spreading Method May Lead to Better Treatments
Cancer Research UK-funded scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body*, completely changing current ways of thinking around cancer metastasis. The team based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that blocking the activity...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Detect a Neighboring Galaxy Filled With Dark Matter
Researchers have used gamma rays to detect a small neighboring galaxy. According to a new study recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy, an international team of researchers has discovered a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way filled with dark matter, but its emissions are more likely the consequence of millisecond pulsars shooting out cosmic particles.
technologynetworks.com
A Suprising Pro-Survival Role for the Protein That Causes Huntington's
In a new University at Buffalo-led study, scientists propose a new role for the huntingtin protein (HTT), which causes Huntington’s disease when mutated. A team led by UB biologist Shermali Gunawardena has been investigating HTT and its basic functions in cells called neurons for a long time. The scientists previously found that in its unmutated form, HTT regularly travels along neuronal highways called axons, both toward and away from the cell’s nucleus.
natureworldnews.com
According to the Study, 7,119KG of Human Garbage Was Detected on the Surface of Mars
According to research published in The Conversion, humans have left a significant quantity of trash on the surface of Mars over the period of 50 years of exploration. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars in 14 distinct missions, several of which are currently ongoing.
technologynetworks.com
A New Study Proves the Existence of "Dad Brain"
A new USC study of new fathers reveals that their brains undergo measurable changes after their babies arrive. Some of those changes involve slight brain shrinkage. What's more, it appears that the brain’s changes in new fathers largely affects areas linked to empathy and visual processing. Such changes are believed to contribute to neuroplasticity — the brain’s ability to create and form new synaptic connections to adapt to new experiences.
technologynetworks.com
Trip-Free LSD-Like Molecules Produce Antidepressant Effects in Mice
Scientists have designed compounds that hit the same key receptor that LSD activates without causing hallucinations. A single dose produced powerful antidepressant and antianxiety effects in mice that lasted up to two weeks. The study, appearing Sept. 28, 2022, in Nature, may offer a way to develop new kinds of...
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
technologynetworks.com
Long Standing Physical Chemistry Mystery Solved
Prof. Ehud Pines (pictured above) is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem that he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as the prestigious Angewandte Chemie journal published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being x-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
technologynetworks.com
Room Temperature RNA Stabilization for Tissue Samples
technologynetworks.com
Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing – A Critical Step in Producing Cutting-Edge Therapies
technologynetworks.com
An Unexpected Cell Type Prunes the Developing Brain
When the brain first wires itself up in early development, it creates more connections than it actually needs. Some of these connections, or synapses, will transmit critical signals as young animals begin to sense their surroundings. Others will be eliminated as the brain matures. Only those that the animal needs to understand and interact with the world are left.
technologynetworks.com
Western Blot Troubleshooting
technologynetworks.com
How Old Is a Fingerprint?
Forensic dramas on TV make it seem easy to determine when fingerprints were left at the scene of a crime. In reality, the oils in fingerprints degrade over time, and it’s difficult to figure out their age. Now, researchers reporting a small-scale study in ACS Central Science have discovered molecular markers for changes to these oils over a seven-day time period — information that could be used to estimate fingerprints’ ages more accurately.
technologynetworks.com
System Designed To Create Bioplastics
A team of Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists has developed a system that uses carbon dioxide, CO2, to produce biodegradable plastics, or bioplastics, that could replace the nondegradable plastics used today. The research addresses two challenges: the accumulation of nondegradable plastics and the remediation of greenhouse gas emissions. Published Sept....
Netherlands researchers break the 30 percent barrier in solar cells
A collaboration of researchers from various institutes in the Netherlands broke the 30 percent barrier associated with solar cells. The achievement will help uptakeworldwide solar energy and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, an organizational press release said. Even as governments across the world are promoting solar energy in their...
technologynetworks.com
Model-Based Approaches to DDI Risk Prediction-Transitioning from In Vitro Data to In Silico Modeling
technologynetworks.com
Zika Vaccine Shows Promise in Animal Models
Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have developed a Zika vaccine technology that is highly effective and safe in preclinical mouse models. In a pregnant mouse model, the vaccine prevented both the pregnant mothers and the developing fetuses from developing systemic infection. The research is published in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
scitechdaily.com
Uncovering Hidden Patterns: AI Reduces a 100,000-Equation Quantum Physics Problem to Only Four Equations
Scientists trained a machine learning tool to capture the physics of electrons moving on a lattice using far fewer equations than would typically be required, all without sacrificing accuracy. A daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations has been compressed into a bite-size task of as few as...
