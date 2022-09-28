Let’s say I wanted to find out what brain regions are responsible for recognizing numbers. I could put people in an fMRI—a kind of brain scan machine—to see which parts of their brain receive blood flow when performing an active task, like hitting a red button when numbers flash on a screen. However, I’d also want to give them a passive task, like fixating on a crosshair floating around the screen, to establish a baseline resting state. That way I could tell the difference between blood flow attributed to recognizing numbers from typical levels of blood flow in the brain.In...

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO