Liquid biopsy is a novel diagnostic tool, which seeks for signs of disease from various biofluids, such as blood and cerebrospinal fluid. Due to the ease of blood draw and relative ease of cerebrospinal fluid tap compared to tissue biopsies, liquid biopsies have been hailed as a minimally invasive method for diagnosing and monitoring disease progression and assessing response to therapy. Liquid biopsies work by detecting nucleic acids, proteins, cells and extracellular vesicles (packages of cellular content) in blood or cerebrospinal fluid. Liquid biopsies shed insight on disease characteristics by analyzing the nature of these biomolecules. In the context of cancer, for instance, this consists of detecting biomolecules shed by the growing solid tumor into circulation, i.e., blood. This includes circulating tumor-derived cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and tumor-derived circulating tumor cells (CTCs). cfDNA can harbor mutations present in the tumor. If an actionable driver mutation is identified, this can suggest potential therapeutic avenues, such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors against mutations to tyrosine kinases driving tumorigenesis.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO