Mississippi River level so low salty Gulf water creeps toward New Orleans
Drought upriver has left the Mississippi River so low and slow that salt water is creeping farther than usual along the bottom toward New Orleans and threatening drinking water, the Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday. The Corps plans an underwater levee to block the wedge of heavier salt water...
postsouth.com
Louisianans have tried to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free
POINT À LA HACHE – Don Beshel walks out of his office and looks out on his marina. Where once were dozens of boats now sit only a few. The levee has more boats washed up from flooding than line his docks. The air here used to have...
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
They are the most economically damaging pests in Mississippi. Officials stress prevention over treatment for these billion dollar troublemakers.
The word “termite” strikes fear in the hearts of homeowners because this insect is the most economically damaging pest in Mississippi, is very common and requires constant vigilance. Blake Layton, entomologist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said the cost of termites is so large that it...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
100 Mississippi Gulf Coast linemen deploying to Hurricane Ian response
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Over 100 personnel from electric companies on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are headed to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Mississippi Power will send 100 people, including 75 linemen, initially to Savannah, Georgia by Friday to aid sister company Georgia Power with restoring electricity to any impacted customers in their service […]
How to prevent termites before they cause damage
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are offering tips to prevent termites around your home this year as they are the most economically damaging pest in Mississippi. Blake Layton, an entomologist with the Extension Service, said the cost of termites is so large that it is hard to pin […]
KHOU
Helicopter searches Mississippi River for missing Alvin woman whose SUV was found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search continues for an Alvin woman who hasn't been seen since last week. Michelle Reynolds' SUV was found by her husband in New Orleans on Saturday, two days after she was last seen. Her husband said his 48-year-old wife told him she was going to get food and never returned home.
Fees waived for Mississippi national forest campgrounds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds available for people and families displaced by Hurricane Ian. As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian. The campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible […]
brproud.com
After open fires cause fifth death, State Fire Marshal issues warning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi are under a red flag warning as of Wednesday, September 28. People are being asked not to engage in open burning due to current weather conditions. BRPROUD’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Ruiz said, “We’ve had some pretty dry times in...
wbrz.com
RED FLAG WARNING issued for southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi
A cold front will push through the area tonight with cooler and drier air to follow. Hurricane Ian will not bring significant impacts to the local area aside from increased winds and large swells—especially on offshore waters. The combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between...
theadvocate.com
James Gill: In Murderville, USA, the mayor feels "nothing but love"
Pollyanna had nothing on New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Cantrell said the other day that she encounters “nothing but love, nothing but support and nothing but just words of encouragement to just keep going and to keep getting things done.”. She was not at City Hall at the time....
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
MDOT projects progress in Pine Belt region
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency […]
Owner of house where infamous Mississippi brothel operated said ‘Old South still lives in Natchez.’ Wants no part of system that wants to punish him over property condition.
The owner of a once infamous Mississippi brothel made it known to the Natchez Preservation Commission that he will not be a part of the “good ole boy” system that is trying to punish him over the dilapidated condition of the historic property,. A newly painted sign appeared...
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian to unleash Category 4 fury on Florida. Latest forecast track.
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was just below Category 5 status Wednesday as it nears landfall in Florida, could begin bringing rain to New Jersey by late Friday night with as much as 5 inches falling on parts of the Garden State by early Tuesday.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Flash flooding, violent wind, hail and havoc - Hurricane Ian is expected to cause catastrophic damage to structures in its path. However, Pine Belt citizens and power crews are ready to hit the highway and lend a helping hand to neighbors. Hurricane Ian is a major...
Mississippi National Guard to deploy to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
According to the governor's office, 20 Soldiers and Airmen of the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) are deploying for emergency response missions in Florida.
