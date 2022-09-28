ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Magnolia State Live

They are the most economically damaging pests in Mississippi. Officials stress prevention over treatment for these billion dollar troublemakers.

The word “termite” strikes fear in the hearts of homeowners because this insect is the most economically damaging pest in Mississippi, is very common and requires constant vigilance. Blake Layton, entomologist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said the cost of termites is so large that it...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How to prevent termites before they cause damage

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are offering tips to prevent termites around your home this year as they are the most economically damaging pest in Mississippi. Blake Layton, an entomologist with the Extension Service, said the cost of termites is so large that it is hard to pin […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Fees waived for Mississippi national forest campgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds available for people and families displaced by Hurricane Ian. As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian. The campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

After open fires cause fifth death, State Fire Marshal issues warning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi are under a red flag warning as of Wednesday, September 28. People are being asked not to engage in open burning due to current weather conditions. BRPROUD’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Ruiz said, “We’ve had some pretty dry times in...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT projects progress in Pine Belt region

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Owner of house where infamous Mississippi brothel operated said ‘Old South still lives in Natchez.’ Wants no part of system that wants to punish him over property condition.

The owner of a once infamous Mississippi brothel made it known to the Natchez Preservation Commission that he will not be a part of the “good ole boy” system that is trying to punish him over the dilapidated condition of the historic property,. A newly painted sign appeared...
NATCHEZ, MS

