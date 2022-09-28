Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Pandis' field goal lifts Thunder over Wildcats in 13th annual Quarry Bowl
Rocklin High senior kicker Logan Pandis stepped onto the field Friday with 14 seconds remaining and had the opportunity to win the 13th annual Quarry Bowl on a 39-yard kick with a crowd of 6,000-plus watching. Once the ball was snapped, Pandis sent the ball into the air and he...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bear River shows positives in loss to Sutter
SUTTER 48, BEAR RIVER 7 Sutter 10 14 17 7 - 48 Bear River 0 7 0 0 - 7 Sutter - Josiah Thompson 30 field goal Sutter - Luke Miller 18 pass from Jagger Beck (Thompson kick) Sutter - Miller 6 run (Thompson kick) Sutter - Miller 16 run (Thompson kick) BR - Joey Knox 17 pass from Cole Stowers (Michael Graham kick) Sutter - Miller 43 run (Thompson kick) Sutter - Thompson 32 field goal Sutter - Robbie Faupula 18 run (Thompson kick) Sutter - Joshua Gregor 1 run (Thompson kick)
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs hand Trojans first loss, 42-13
Rico Flores Jr. entered Folsom’s Sierra Foothill League opener at Oak Ridge Friday night with a team-high 30 catches, but he hadn’t caught a touchdown pass since catching two in the team’s first game of the season against Monterey Trail. Flores Jr. caught three touchdowns against Oak...
goldcountrymedia.com
That's Del Oro, and the 'D' stands for defense in SFL-opening victory over Granite Bay
Football games lacking in points oftentimes are referred to – incorrectly – as a defensive struggle. There was no scoring – zilch – in Friday night’s Sierra Foothill League opener between unbeaten rivals Del Oro and Granite Bay high schools, but the defenses didn’t struggle, they were the show.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer nearly perfect in 63-7 rout of Ponderosa in Foothill Valley League opener
The Placer High School football team played one quarter of even-up football before turning the game into a track meet and running past visiting Ponderosa 63-7 on Friday night at LeFebvre Stadium in a victory that kicked off the school’s weekend celebration of its 125-year anniversary. Statistically, Placer (6-0)...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California high school football team forfeits game over ‘slave auction video’
River Valley High School’s varsity football team is forfeiting Friday night’s contest at Woodcreek due to the discovery of a “disturbing” video depicting a slave auction, according to the Yuba City Unified School District. In an email sent to district staff members Thursday night, including those...
goldcountrymedia.com
Johnson Ranch plays home to Northern California's first professional pickleball tournament
Northern California had its first professional pickleball tournament last weekend with the Association of Pickleball Professionals Sacramento Open at Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville. The tournament lasted from Sept. 22 until Sunday and was played at the club’s new 24-court pickleball complex that opened back in May. The complex...
Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners
We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
krcrtv.com
'Thermalito Family Center' grand opening set to take place this weekend in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Thermalito Family Center will be hosting its grand opening this weekend in Oroville, according to the Feather River Recreation & Park District. After several delays due to the pandemic, The Thermalito Family Center, formally known as the 'Nelson Pool' will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin approves housing project next to William Jessup University
Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved Estia at Rocklin, a controversial, 181-unit residential project at one of the last big open parcels in the city next to William Jessup University. After some lengthy discussion at the regular council meeting Tuesday, council members voted 3-2 to rezone the 30-acre parcel north...
goldcountrymedia.com
Eric Freedman, MD 3/12/1958 - 9/25/2022
With the news that Eric died last weekend, we have been mourning the loss of a role model, friend and confidant. Eric served his community as a Urologist at Advanced Urology for 15 years in Sonora and for two and a half years in Folsom. Although his life ended before...
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs park impacts considered
The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has approved a preliminary design for a community park in Diamond Springs. Concerns from residents and county leaders include traffic congestion and noise. David Campbell, with the Roach + Campbell landscape architecture firm, introduced three concept plans for the park to supervisors last...
goldcountrymedia.com
Ranch style home in Folsom
This week’s Legends Real Estate featured home is in one of Folsom’s well-established neighborhoods in the heart of the city and is listed by John Domeier of Legends Real Estate office in Folsom for $510,000. Located at 117 Braircliff Drive, this home is great for a first-time buyer...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
From the Auburn Journal archive | 1954: New Jay Vee store opens
The new Jay Vee ladies apparel store opened Friday, Sept. 17, 1954, at 839 Lincoln Way. The store carried “women’s youthful sportswear, lingerie, skirts, dresses and other items,” according to a story in the Auburn Journal. It was one of 30 Jay Vee stores in Northern California and one of three owned by Edward and Mickey Folander of Placerville. The Auburn Jay Vee was managed by Mrs. Kay Robertson.
Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
Eater
Best New and Most Anticipated Sacramento Area Restaurants This Fall
We may be falling back into Sacramento’s autumnal rhythms — cue the shrinking lines at Gunther’s ice cream and the raining down of dappled leaves — but the city is also springing forward with a healthy crop of restaurant openings. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it does represent a smattering of exciting post-pandemic launches.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Failure to provide DNA, identity theft, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 13. Luana Jean Ybarra, 48, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
