ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Razer and Verizon are Making a 5G Gaming Handheld

Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm have partnered to make a 5G gaming handheld console called the Razer Edge 5G. Announced at the Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, the new handheld seemingly won't be exclusively used for streaming games from the cloud despite the 5G focus, as Verizon also announced that games can be downloaded to the device.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy