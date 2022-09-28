Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
Digital Trends
New malware can steal your credit card details — and it’s spreading fast
A new, highly dangerous malware called “Erbium” has been making the rounds over the last couple of months, and it’s highly likely that it will spread to new channels. Erbium is an information-stealing tool that targets passwords, credit card information, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and more. Unfortunately, it’s widely available, which means that it could be used in new ways in the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
KTEN.com
How to Clean a Carpet
Originally Posted On: https://www.thecleaningcollective.co.uk/news/how-to-guides/how-to-clean-a-carpet. Carpets are susceptible to stains from daily dirt and more noticeable discolourations from grass bought into the house on shoes and wine mishaps. Knowing how to clean a carpet properly can help save money on professional cleaning services and keep your flooring looking better for longer.
KTEN.com
Questions to ask when choosing a security company
Originally Posted On: https://www.247cctv.co.uk/questions-to-ask-when-choosing-a-security-company/. You home should be your sanctuary, a place where you can relax and unwind, so it important to make sure that you feel safe and well protected. A home security system will provide your family with complete peace of mind, as an experienced company will be able to design a home security system which protects both your family and your possessions. To help you find the best company for your specific requirements, we have compiled a list of questions which you should ask when comparing potential home security companies.
techunwrapped.com
Pray to use my software, that’s the Prayerware license
Open source programs are quite popular, since we do not have to pay to use these programs. But, within the software, a new type of license has begun to appear. We talk about Prayerwarea type of license that we ask us to pray to be able like this use the software in question.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon's $999 dog-like robot is getting smarter
Amazon on Wednesday unveiled a collection of product updates that tie together its vast suite of services and help ensure it remains at the center of peoples' lives and homes.
techunwrapped.com
Personalized advertising: what happens when you accept cookies
The famous cookies they open the door to personalized advertising, even if we do not stop to read them, it is a file that contains information about the actions carried out on a web page. Its acceptance brings with it, among other things, advertising personalization. From that moment on, when browsing the Internet or on social networks, advertisements may appear for previously searched products or even related to other content of interest to the user.
Business Insider
How to hide your friends list on Facebook, from everyone or only certain people
By default, your Facebook profile information, posts, and even your friends are available for all to see. It's often convenient for your friends list to be public, because it can help people find and connect with you. If you prefer, you can restrict who can see your entire friends list...
Digital Trends
Adobe adds AI magic to Photoshop and Premiere Elements
Adobe, the developer of the iconic photo editing and graphic design app, Photoshop, has updated its budget editing apps. Photoshop Elements added several powerful, new features and improved performance. Adobe’s Premiere Elements is a low-cost video editor that incorporates many of the features of its more expensive sibling, Premiere, getting a similar speed boost along with AI features.
thecoinrise.com
Walmart is now looking to promote its brand through metaverse
With the release of two new Roblox experiences, retail giant Walmart has officially joined the list of firms looking for innovative ways to promote their brands through metaverse platforms. Roblox has a good amount of unofficial Walmart-themed games, but in December 2021, the company itself filed many patent applications for...
Gizmodo
Look Out for 'Water Stained' Images When Accessing Google Photos
Seeing corrupted photos in your Google Photos library? This has become a “trending” issue on the Google support pages in recent days. Fortunately, Google knows about it and plans to dole out a fix. It started with a Google Photos support thread that cropped up over the weekend...
Consumer Reports.org
I Said No to Online Cookies. Websites Tracked Me Anyway.
A while back I got a tip from Boltive, a tech company that helps businesses audit their privacy and security practices. You know those pop-ups you see all over the internet, asking permission to track you with cookies? The ones that make you deal with confusing little menus if you want to say “no”? A lot of the time, Boltive said, the controls don’t work.
knowtechie.com
Where can augmented reality be used?
Augmented reality (AR) is a relatively new concept, but it’s a field of technology that is expanding rapidly. Augmented Reality Design can benefit multiple industries, and we’ll discuss this in more detail below. First, let’s cover what AR is. What is augmented reality?. Augmented reality is often...
Google Search Gets ‘Shop the Look,’ Steps Into 3D Sneaker Visuals
Google’s goals for the fashion shopping experience are snapping into view. At its annual “Search On” event Wednesday, the Mountain View, California-based tech company unleashed several updates for product search and discovery in its mobile app that cut to the heart of the online apparel and shoe business. The company introduced pilot programs that bring 3D product imagery for sneakers into search results, as well as a new “Shop the Look” feature for apparel, personalized results and other updates to help U.S. consumers feel more confident about buying. More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's...
LTK Debuts in-App Purchases so Consumers Can Shop Influencer Picks
Influencer and creator commerce has heated up considerably since Apple and Google clamped down on the use of tracking cookies, making direct-to-consumer (D2C) connections aided by influencers critically important to sales efforts for many brands. After a flurry of recent social commerce moves from Walmart to TikTok there’s new movement,...
Comments / 0