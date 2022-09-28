Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
We Talked To A Certified Medical Aesthetician & She Dished On The GTA's Top 3 Treatments
Whether you're a veteran or a complete newbie to the world of injections, laser hair removal and CoolSculpting, there's no ignoring the growing popularity of medical aesthetics in Canada. In fact, the global medical aesthetics industry was valued at $621.23 billion in 2021, and it's growing fast. To find out...
Narcity
Here's Who Will Get A Day Off For Canada's National Day For Truth & Reconciliation
This Friday, September 30, will be the second-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, as well as the federal statutory holiday. The holiday was implemented last year to honour those who were victims of Canada's residential school program and to remember its continuing impact on many people and communities.
Narcity
TikTokers In Toronto & Vancouver Are Getting Heated About Alberta's New Campaign
TikTokers in Toronto and Vancouver are sharing their thoughts on a new campaign that's trying to convince them to move to Alberta and they have some strong feelings. Last month, Premier Jason Kenney launched the "Alberta Is Calling" campaign targeting workers in Toronto and Vancouver and trying to get them to move to Alberta with the promise of affordable housing, well-paying jobs and low taxes.
Narcity
TikTokers From Toronto Are Sharing Why They Moved To Alberta & They All Like It Way More
Moving across the country can be a really scary experience, but sometimes it can be worthwhile. People on TikTok have taken to the app to share their experiences of moving across Canada from Ontario to Alberta, and they gave some pretty good reasons why. Alberta has a lot to offer...
RELATED PEOPLE
Narcity
Nuit Blanche 2022 Is Back In Toronto This Weekend & You'll Want To Plan Ahead
Nuit Blanche 2022 will host in-person events in Toronto for the first time since 2019 this Saturday, and you won't want to sleep on it. According to the city's press release, this year the iconic festival will feature contemporary art projects from over 150 artists and serve as the finale of ArtworxTO: Toronto's Year of Public Art.
Narcity
TikTokers From Toronto Are Sharing Why They Moved To Vancouver & What Surprised Them Most
If you are planning on moving to Vancouver anytime soon, you might just want to listen to some of these TikTikoer's experiences. They are using the social media platform to share why they decided to move across Canada, from Toronto to Vancouver. Plus, some of the things that surprised them about the city.
PETS・
Narcity
This New Ghost Tour In Toronto Takes Place On The Water & Stops On A Haunted Island
The city of Toronto is no stranger to spooky ghost tours, but this new one takes place on haunted waters. The Haunted Walk and Pirate Life have a new Halloween tour that begins at the Toronto Harbour where you'll set sail as you hear ghost stories about Lake Ontario and the Toronto Islands.
Narcity
7 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: September 29 to October 2
It's the first weekend of October (how did that happen?) and spooky season is setting in. There are lots of fall activities and Halloween attractions around Ottawa to enjoy now, along with special events. Whether you want to watch a Halloween movie outside, laugh the evening away or go on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
I Live In One Of Canada's Least Favourite Provinces & Here's Why It Doesn't Deserve The Hate
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. When I saw a recent survey found that Alberta was a lot of Canadian's second-favourite province, it really resonated with me as I've lived here for over a year now and it was nice to see that people love the province as much as I do.
Narcity
What's Open & Closed In Alberta For The 2022 National Day For Truth & Reconciliation
Friday, September 30, marks the second annual National Day For Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. The day was established in 2021 to honour "the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities," the Government of Canada said. September 30 is a...
Narcity
The Toronto Zoo Is Offering Free Admission To Indigenous Peoples Today
The Toronto Zoo is offering free admission to Indigenous peoples on September 30 to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal statutory holiday instituted in 2021 to honour the children, families and communities impacted by residential schools and the intergenerational trauma they caused, according to the Government of Canada.
Narcity
Canada Jetlines Review: My $157 Flight From Calgary To Toronto Changed How I View Budget Airlines (VIDEO)
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Canadian airlines should be quaking in their boots with the arrival of Canada Jetlines, a new "value-focused" airline that's flying between Toronto and Calgary starting from $99.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
Two Winning Ontario Lottery Tickets Are Set To Expire Next Month & One Of Them Is Worth $1M
Are you an Ontario lottery player who moonlights as an epic procrastinator? Well, you might want to check your pocket and inbox, friend. According to OLG, there are only a couple of weeks to collect two unclaimed winning tickets. So forgetful or unorganized individuals should be sweating right about now.
BBC
Short-term lets licencing scheme comes into effect in Scotland
A new licensing scheme for Airbnb-style short-term lets has come into effect across Scotland. Fines of up to £2,500 can be imposed on hosts who rent out their property without a licence. The Scottish government said the scheme was developed in response to residents' concerns about the impact of...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & Could Eat Into Your Week's Savings
If fuelling up right before the weekend is routine for you, Ontario's latest gas price predictions — also the last day of the month of September — could have you breaking the habit. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will...
Comments / 0