Health

Narcity

Here's Who Will Get A Day Off For Canada's National Day For Truth & Reconciliation

This Friday, September 30, will be the second-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, as well as the federal statutory holiday. The holiday was implemented last year to honour those who were victims of Canada's residential school program and to remember its continuing impact on many people and communities.
Narcity

TikTokers In Toronto & Vancouver Are Getting Heated About Alberta's New Campaign

TikTokers in Toronto and Vancouver are sharing their thoughts on a new campaign that's trying to convince them to move to Alberta and they have some strong feelings. Last month, Premier Jason Kenney launched the "Alberta Is Calling" campaign targeting workers in Toronto and Vancouver and trying to get them to move to Alberta with the promise of affordable housing, well-paying jobs and low taxes.
Bonnie Crombie
Narcity

Nuit Blanche 2022 Is Back In Toronto This Weekend & You'll Want To Plan Ahead

Nuit Blanche 2022 will host in-person events in Toronto for the first time since 2019 this Saturday, and you won't want to sleep on it. According to the city's press release, this year the iconic festival will feature contemporary art projects from over 150 artists and serve as the finale of ArtworxTO: Toronto's Year of Public Art.
Narcity

7 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: September 29 to October 2

It's the first weekend of October (how did that happen?) and spooky season is setting in. There are lots of fall activities and Halloween attractions around Ottawa to enjoy now, along with special events. Whether you want to watch a Halloween movie outside, laugh the evening away or go on...
#Mississauga#Poverty#Meadowvale Theatre#Bradley Museum#Living Arts Centre#Council
Narcity

I Live In One Of Canada's Least Favourite Provinces & Here's Why It Doesn't Deserve The Hate

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. When I saw a recent survey found that Alberta was a lot of Canadian's second-favourite province, it really resonated with me as I've lived here for over a year now and it was nice to see that people love the province as much as I do.
Narcity

The Toronto Zoo Is Offering Free Admission To Indigenous Peoples Today

The Toronto Zoo is offering free admission to Indigenous peoples on September 30 to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal statutory holiday instituted in 2021 to honour the children, families and communities impacted by residential schools and the intergenerational trauma they caused, according to the Government of Canada.
NewsBreak
News Break
BBC

Short-term lets licencing scheme comes into effect in Scotland

A new licensing scheme for Airbnb-style short-term lets has come into effect across Scotland. Fines of up to £2,500 can be imposed on hosts who rent out their property without a licence. The Scottish government said the scheme was developed in response to residents' concerns about the impact of...
