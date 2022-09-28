ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

'Where's Jackie?' Biden seeks lawmaker Walorski who died in August

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden publicly sought out Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Congresswoman who died in a car accident in August, during a conference on hunger on Wednesday, seeming to forget that she had passed away.

Biden thanked other conference organizers, then asked: "Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?"

Walorski, a Republican, was one of four Congressional co-sponsors of the bill to fund the conference. She was killed with two staffers in early August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hFJ6_0iDv316P00

Biden moved past the issue without any correction. After Walorski's death, the White House issued a statement from Biden that said he and his wife Jill were "shocked and saddened" by her sudden accident.

"Truly an awful and disgraceful blunder," Representative Vicky Hartzler, a Missouri Republican, tweeted in reference to the mistake.

Biden was “acknowledging her incredible work,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about the incident later, adding that Biden had already planned to welcome the congresswoman's family to the White House for a bill signing on Friday. “She was on top of mind,” Jean-Pierre said.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Leah Douglas; Writing by Heather Timmons Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 81

Kenneth Bell
3d ago

Come on man, this is incredible!The man is totally senile and isn't running anything. He simply signs bills with absolutely no financial responsibility. We are really in trouble if the Republicans don't get the house. The entire administration is inept and don't know how to fix the economy. God save us.

Reply(4)
65
Alex Drake
3d ago

NEWSBREAK: After the mistake, Biden quickly recovered as he explained, " Gee... Im sorry. This morning when I was talking to Teddy Kennedy, he told me that she was still alive."

Reply(5)
43
Robin Banks
3d ago

After he shook hands with the Easter bunny and Jill wheeled him back into his rubber room she gave him the latest novice level where’s Waldo book.

Reply
26
