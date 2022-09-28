Read full article on original website
Related
Glamour Meets Horror as Jesse Jo Stark Purges Inner Pain in ‘Lipstick’ Video
Jesse Jo Stark is embracing duality to the fullest extent. On the singer’s accompanying music video to her latest single — which arrives alongside her newly-released debut studio album, Doomed — she gives in to the push and pull of love and hate, serenity and storms, and highs and lows. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the “Lipstick” video splits itself between bright, white settings and haunted dark rooms as Stark purges her inner heartache. “The song is about the duality of love,” she shared in a statement. “Relieves yer pain, yet causes you more.” Whether strapped to a massive cross, blindfolded and...
TODAY.com
Exclusive: Tracee Ellis Ross’ ‘Hair Tales’ says what Black women want you to know about their hair
A star-studded group of Black women are chronicling their hair journeys in an upcoming docuseries called "The Hair Tales," the Oprah Winfrey Network and Disney's Onyx Collective jointly announced Sept. 28 with a trailer release. TODAY got an exclusive first look at the trailer for the six-part series starring Tracee...
Burna Boy Offers A Look Into Epic Lifestyle In “It’s Plenty” Music Video
Burna Boy paints a lively self-portrait as a global music star in the video for “It’s Plenty.” From concerts to private jets, the 31-year-old artist takes fans on a journey through his lavish lifestyle. Clips are featured of the Nigerian musician‘s world tour and his celebration at the Notting Hill Carnival in the United Kingdom. It also includes visuals of a smiling Burna Boy at the barbershop, enthusiastically handing ice cream to fans. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy And Stonebwoy Announced As Afrochella 2022 HeadlinersCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoBurna Boy, Wizkid, And...
WHAS 11
Miles Teller Talks Getting 'Lost' in Prince William's Eyes: 'Blue as the Bluest Ocean'
Miles Teller is smitten with Prince William! The 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star opened up about a funny interaction he had with the new Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, at the London premiere of his hit action film. The exchange came in May 2022, but was referenced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New character ‘Purple’ joins M&M’s candy lineup
M&M's fans can now welcome Purple, the candy’s first female peanut character, into the fold.
The Best Shaving Kits for Men Have Everything You Need for an Upgraded Shave (or Great Gift)
If you’re looking to change up your shaving game, then you should consider starting fresh with one of a ton of great shaving kits for men. Shaving kits for men bring everything you need into one simple purchase: a shaving cream, a razor and razor blades and sometimes additional things like aftershave balms, boar or badger hair brushes, a shave bowl, shaving soap and shave oils. Alternatively, some kits for men lean more into general grooming, including face washes or beard care products. Other grooming sets skip out on the razor altogether, assuming you already have a tried-and-true favorite razor. Plus great...
Lizzo's Jelly Nails at the Emmys Deserve Their Own Award
Fresh off the heels of her first Emmys win, Lizzo might not remember much beyond that epic moment. However, the singer served up a few beauty looks we'd like to revisit — namely, her bright red jelly nails. The manicure, created by her go-to nail artist Eri Ishizu, gave...
Non-Rich People Are Sharing The Pettiest Thing They’ve Seen Wealthy People Do, And Wow
"I’m Indigenous and work for an Indigenous charitable organization. We put on a cultural performance for passengers on an ultra-luxury cruise ship (think over $5K per NIGHT for a basic room on board). Passengers are meant to donate afterward. I lost count of how many threw in loose change or pretended to toss in money when their fists were actually empty."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andrea Bocelli shows talent runs in the family as he takes to the stage at London's O2 alongside son Matteo, 24, and daughter Virginia, 10
His incredible voice is known around the world and now it seems that talent runs in the family. As renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli was joined on stage by his son Matteo, 24, and ten-year-old daughter Virginia in London on Friday. The trio delighted fans at the O2 arena with a...
M.I.A. Reveals MATA Album Art, Shares New Song: Listen
M.I.A. has shared the latest single from her forthcoming album MATA. The new song is called “Beep,” and you can give it a listen below. She has also revealed the artwork for her new LP. Scroll down to check it out. “Beep” follows M.I.A.’s recent singles “Popular” (produced...
SFGate
Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Blends Edgy Adult Animation With Conventional Romantic Comedy: TV Review
From the beginning, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi has approached his career as an artist who would sooner toil in obscurity than be renowned for just one thing. Just two years after dropping “A Kid Named Cudi,” the mixtape that launched him into the spotlight, he was cast in “How to Make It in America,” a short-lived HBO-originals deep cut. In the decade since that show ended in 2011, he’s earned a reputation for bouncing willy-nilly between genres, mediums, and disciplines, and the choices that once seemed fickle now seem confidently eclectic.
Comments / 0