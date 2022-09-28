ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Street Fighter 6: Everything we know

By Russell Adderson
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

There’s a lot riding on Street Fighter 6. After a… lukewarm reception to Street Fighter 5 in 2016, fans eventually came around. An initial release with skeletal content, buggy netcode, and missing characters was slowly but surely stitched together. Bolstered by the release of the popular Champion Edition last year, the feeling in the FGC seems to be that Capcom’s OG franchise is hanging on, but just barely.

With Tekken 8 and Riot’s Project L both potentially coming out next year, Capcom could really use a hit in Street Fighter 6. The good news for them is that early impressions seem to point toward exactly that. Stylish hip-hop inspired art, an 18-strong release roster, an ambitious-looking campaign mode, and rollback netcode have fans hyped . Here’s what we know.

What is the Street Fighter 6 release date?

We don’t have a release date for Street Fighter 6 yet, with official communication from Capcom telling us to expect it for PS4/5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2023. However, with the next EVO Japan tournament happening on March 31 and a flurry of new trailers this summer, we could expect it in the spring of 2023. If not, it's likely to land before the bigger EVO event held in Las Vegas in late summer.

We’ll know more after the closed beta in October.

How to play the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test

Applications are currently open for the closed beta for Street Fighter 6, but you’ll have to move quickly: they close on September 30th. Hit the link to apply.

The Street Fighter 6 beta runs from October 7-10, and participants can check out these features:

  • Character creation
  • Ranked, Casual, and Battle Hub Matches
  • Open Tournaments
  • Training Mode
  • The Hub Goods Shop
  • DJ Booth
  • Photo Spot
  • Extreme Battles, Game Center, and Challenges that update daily

You have to be 18+ to apply and it requires a Capcom ID. Unfortunately, despite the game being supported on PS4, the beta will only be on PC and newer consoles. The characters available in the beta will be Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken.

Street Fighter 6 roster: All the confirmed and leaked characters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9yQp_0iDux51z00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Street Fighter 6 feels like a homecoming in a number of ways, not the least of which is its initial release roster. It features 18 characters at launch, the first eight of which are the crew from Street Fighter 2:

  • Ryu
  • Ken
  • Chun-Li
  • Dhalsim
  • Blanka
  • Zangief
  • Guile
  • E. Honda

Then we have two other longstanding mainstays:

  • Cammy
  • Dee Jay

Joining them are two younger returning fighters:

  • Luke, the MMA fighter / undercut hairstyle master who rounded out Street Fighter 5's cast and serves as Street Fighter 6's protagonist
  • Juri from Street Fighter 4, who's giving off goth Jinx vibes with her new design

Rounding out the roster are 6 new characters:

  • Jamie
  • JP
  • Lily
  • Manon
  • Marisa
  • Kimberly

We don’t have a ton to go off for most of these guys just yet, but Jamie is a drunken boxer and breakdancer, supposed to be a rival for fellow undercut enthusiast Luke. Kimberly embodies the new entry’s vibe head to toe. She has a neon '80s ninja style replete with a Walkman, Naruto dashes off the walls with her super, and she chucks spray paint cans like ninja stars (at least in the trailer!). I was waiting for her to bust out a smoke bomb in a Bubble Yum canister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDOEy_0iDux51z00

(Image credit: Capcom)

What about leaked characters?

Four more characters were featured in a leak back in June that was acknowledged by Capcom, but they don’t appear to be slated for the initial release. They are:

  • Rashid
  • Ed
  • A.K.I.
  • Akuma

We’ll probably see these characters in early DLC.

Street Fighter 6 has a new World tour mode, and more

Street Fighter 6 revolves around three sections: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and the Battle Hub.

Fighting Ground contains your standard game modes for throwing down. Arcade, Online, Training, and Local Versus are all found here. This is your spot to get straight into the action whether you want to battle the computer, your buddy, someone online, or just train.

World Tour is a new game mode that features heavily in the latest marketing. An open world experience, you get to create your own custom avatar and roam around Metro City doing… stuff? There’s not a lot of detail just yet, but the highlight from the trailers so far is training with some of the series’ longstanding characters. Sifu Chun-Li teaching you the spinning bird kick, wildin’ out with Blanka, and meditating with Ryu all look like awesome Street Fighter moments. I mean, if you’re gonna try and get stronger, you gotta hang with Ryu. He’s been roaming the earth doing exactly that since 1991. You'd think he’d have figured it out by now, actually.

The Battle Hub is SF 6's social space. Here you can cruise around with your avatar, interact with other players, and launch Fighting Ground matches. Each Battle Hub can hold up to 100 players, and you can play some classic Capcom arcade games like Final Fight (or perhaps minigame versions of them) and complete with other players for high scores. The Battle hub will also let players set up tournaments and spectate on competitions.

Here are a bunch of Street Fighter 6 trailers

If you wanna catch the characters in action, there’s lots to choose from. Starting with a teaser back in February but really kicking off with the announcement trailer at PlayStation’s State of Play in June, Capcom’s been busy.

State of Play announcement trailer with game modes, Chun-Li, Ryu, Luke, and Jamie.

Guile gameplay trailer from Summer Game Fest.

Introducing Kimberly and Juri: this gameplay trailer from EVO 2022 introduces us to Kimberly and her retro ninja antics. It also has Juri vamping it up KDA style with a full-on Akira slide.

The trailer from this year’s Tokyo Game Show gives us a deeper look at the World Tour, including some sweet training montages from Chun-Li and Ryu. Gotta love a montage.

Street Fighter 6’s World Tour opening movie finally gives us a shot of all 18 starting characters together. The hype!

The Drive Gauge is Street Fighter 6's big new mechanic

Capcom has tossed out Street Fighter 5's V-Trigger and built a new meter system that combines bits and pieces from just about every Street Fighter before it. The beating heart of Street Fighter 6 is the Drive Gauge, a system that influences everything you do and pushes the action forward.

The Drive gauge has six bars (one for each Street Fighter, these guys thought of everything!). You spend the bars to do cool stuff, and lose it by blocking attacks or getting caught in a punish. If your gauge ever runs out, you enter Burnout mode and lose the ability to do Drive mechanics until it refills. In addition, you take chip damage from everything and get stunned if you get caught in a wall splat. Burnout is no bueno.

To keep from burning out, you have to stay on the offensive. Throwing attacks and having them blocked by your opponent refills your bar, as does catching them in a Punish Counter—a new term for landing perfectly timed hits. If your opponent has started an attack but yours lands first, or if you catch them in a whiff recovery, you get a Punish Counter for extra damage and more Drive.

Drive Mechanics

In addition to keeping you away from burning out, your Drive Gauge can be used for all sorts of cool stuff.

  • Drive Parry: Perhaps one day you, too, will have a Daigo moment. Drive Parry lets you parry your opponent’s attacks by pressing both mediums. It costs half a bar up front, but if you successfully parry your bar replenishes. Use this for timing counters, but watch out—if you hold it too long it’ll drain your gauge, and can be punished by throws.
  • Drive Rush: Use one bar to execute a Drive Rush, which is a dash that can be used out of a normal cancel and is the heart of most of Street Fighter 6’s sickest combos.
  • Drive Reversal: Similar to a V-Reversal from 5, this counterattack can be used after a successful Drive Parry.
  • Drive Impact: A powerful wind-up attack with a couple hits of armor, this one looks satisfying. With pushback against blocks and armor up front, this move that costs 1 bar is the ultimate turtle solution. If your opponent tries to catch with a normal and your armor absorbs it, you get a huge slow-mo knockdown and a splat if they’re in the corner. Thump.
  • Overdrive: A replacement for EX, this two-bar move powers up your specials and other attacks.

Here are the PC system requirements

Minimum specs Recommended specs
OS Windows 10 Windows 10
CPU Intel Core i5-7500 | AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Memory 8GB 16GB
GPU GTX1060 | Radeon RX 580 RTX2070 | Radeon RX 5700XT
VRAM 4GB + 6GB
DirectX 12 12
Storage 25GB 25GB

Street Fighter 6 has built-in commentators

In a move generally reserved for sports franchises, Street Fighter 6 will feature in-game commentators from the FGC. With confirmed appearances from the likes of Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez and Tasty Steve, they’ve confirmed six so far. Check ‘em out below.

Modern controls will hopefully make Street Fighter 6 more accessible to new players

Finally, the game includes a simplified controller setup for newer players that Capcom's calling “Modern.” Simplified from six buttons to three, it also gives the player input shortcuts for Drive Impact, Drive Parry, Throw, and Special. It also has a combo assist button. This feature seems like a great way to learn the basics, but will be limiting for more advanced players.

Oh, and you can punch a bull

Yep.

See more

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Wild Hearts Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay: What We Know So Far

When it comes to the monster hunting genre, most people think of "Monster Hunter." It's understandable, considering the series saw 13 million shipments of "Monster Hunter: World" alone. There are other games that are arguably in the same genre, including "Ark 2" and the "Pokemon" clone that's more violent (and more alike) to "Monster Hunter," "Palworld." Another one is on the horizon: "Wild Hearts."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform

A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

There are too many RPGs coming, and Square Enix is to blame

Reeling from pandemic production issues — and, perhaps, a gradual shift toward more sustainable working practices — the video game industry is well into a product drought. After a barren summer, we are facing a meager release schedule through fall and toward the end of the year, with few of the major titles and platform exclusives that usually adorn the season. By all accounts, late 2022 is a quiet time for video games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Street#The Street Fighter#Street Fighter Ex#Game Players#Video Game#Champion Edition#Og#Riot S Project L#Evo Japan#Applications#Septemb
TechRadar

New PS5 rumored for 2023 release is the console we've been waiting for

Yet another PS5 redesign could be arriving as early as next year, with a pretty formative change in that of a detachable disc drive. It sounds like the most impactful PS5 redesign yet, according to leaker Tom Henderson via his new website, Insider Gaming (opens in new tab). He claims that the upcoming revision is set to launch around September 2023. And Sony is reportedly going to be shaking things up by selling the console with a detachable disc drive that connects via the USB-C port. Henderson says the new PS5 and its disc drive will be able to be bought separately, or bundled together.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games

PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October. This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Capcom
ComicBook

OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft

Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Xbox Deals This Week: Save On Consoles, Hit Games, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S continue to provide great value to frugal gamers. Not only is Xbox Game Pass a great one-stop shop for all your gaming needs, but Microsoft has managed to pump out some great first-party exclusives. Games are constantly going on sale, too--so if you don’t like relying on Game Pass (or your favorite title isn’t part of the catalog), you can probably find it for a great low price.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit

A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Sports

'FIFA 23' release date: Price, new features, what to know and more on EA Sports' newest edition

EA Sports' newest soccer video game, "FIFA 23," is set to be released while some avid gamers have already had the opportunity to play through early access. The last edition of the game under that specific title, with the game changing to "EA Sports FC" next year, is coming out officially this week and hopes are high with numerous improvements from the "FIFA 22" version, including the addition of one well-known manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Polygon

Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work

It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopotato.com

SEGA to Launch Blockchain Card Game on L2 Oasys Network

Japanese gaming and entertainment giant SEGA is venturing further into blockchain gaming with a new offering on the layer-2 blockchain network Oasys. A SEGA licensed digital collectible card game, being developed and operated by Japanese blockchain game developer double jump.tokyo, is expected to be released on the Oasys HOME verse L2 network.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Splatoon 3 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Nintendo has released a new Splatoon 3 update that fixes a rather hefty number of problems and bugs. Perhaps most notably, following this latest patch there should be fewer communication errors and anyone that had trouble getting Super Sea Snails from the very first official Splatfest should now be able to grab them. That's just two of several fixes for Splatoon 3 that are included in the patch notes, however.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy