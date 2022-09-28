Deadpool 3: release date and everything we know about Ryan Reynolds-led film

Deadpool 3 has been on the minds of many fans ever since rumors began circulating that the project was in the works at Marvel Studios. In fact, there was much anticipation going into Disney’s 2022 D23 Expo that an announcement would be made about the status of the film. Sadly, execs made no mention of it.

Then, as the fall 2022 season kicked off, Ryan Reynolds appeared in a video confirming that he’s not only returning to the role of Deadpool in the MCU, but that he’ll be doing so with the one and only Hugh Jackman. That’s right. Jackman is reprising his role of Logan, aka Wolverine.

With that being said, here’s everything we know about Deadpool 3 .

Fans of the Deadpool franchise have plenty of time to allow their excitement to build for the film as it won’t premiere in theaters until Friday, September 6, 2024.

Until then, both the original Deadpool film and Deadpool 2 are available to stream on Disney Plus .

Deadpool 3 trailer

Unfortunately, it’s a bit too early for there to be a trailer for this third film in the franchise. However, Reynolds and Jackman partnered up with Marvel Studios to release this teaser announcing the movie is coming. Take a peek.

Who is in the Deadpool 3 cast?

Leading the cast is of course Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Reynolds is without question one of the most highly sought-after actors in Hollywood. His most recent acting work includes Red Notice , The Adam Project , Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Free Guy . Additionally, he’s also taken his talent to television starring as himself in the sports docuseries Welcome to Wrexham .

Once again, Hugh Jackman is bringing his version of Wolverine to the screen one more time in Deadpool 3 . Jackman has become synonymous with the Marvel superhero since he sported a pair of adamantium claws in the first live-action X-Men film in 2000. Outside of the X-Men and standalone Wolverine/Logan films, he’s starred in projects like The Greatest Showman , Les Misérables and Human Resources . He’s also slated to lead the movie The Son .

While we wait for other casting announcements to be made, the Reynolds and Jackman pairing should be enough to intrigue would-be viewers. Offscreen, the two have had a playful and shady banter going for years. If they bring that energy to Deadpool 3 , we’ll be extremely pleased. Check out what we mean by their banter below.

Did Wolverine die in Logan?

When it was revealed that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 many fans had the same question. Didn't Wolverine die in Logan ? If that's the case, how is going to be starring alongside Deadpool in a new movie?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman address this concern in a brief video. In short, they claim Deadpool 3 occurs before Wolverine's death in Logan . Take a look at what we mean.

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Disney and Marvel haven’t released a synopsis describing the film yet. However, knowing that Deadpool will be sharing the screen with Wolverine, we’d venture to say that some aspects of Deadpool 3 will address their similar origin stories.

Not to go too far down the rabbit hole of Marvel comics, but both Deadpool and Wolverine are subjects of the Weapon X project, the inhumane government-sponsored program that gave them their superhero-like abilities that we know today. So it’s entirely possible the new movie addresses this. While that tends to get into origin stories, and by now most fans have seen the origins for both characters on screen while they were under the 20th Century Fox umbrella, perhaps Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige sees Deadpool 3 as an opportunity to "rewrite" history and give the antihero a clean slate in the MCU.

On another note, given Deadpool arguably has the wittiest, yet antagonistic, personality in all of Marvel, fans should prepare themselves for some comical arguments between him and the usually antisocial and "grumpy" Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 director

Chosen as the captain of this ship is well-known director Shawn Levy. This is not Levy’s first time directing Reynolds as the two have previously worked together on The Adam Project and Free Guy . Additionally, Levy has directed Night at the Museum , The Internship and several episodes of Stranger Things .