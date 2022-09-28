ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Deadpool 3: release date and everything we know about Ryan Reynolds-led film

By Terrell Smith
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Deadpool 3 has been on the minds of many fans ever since rumors began circulating that the project was in the works at Marvel Studios. In fact, there was much anticipation going into Disney’s 2022 D23 Expo that an announcement would be made about the status of the film. Sadly, execs made no mention of it.

Then, as the fall 2022 season kicked off, Ryan Reynolds appeared in a video confirming that he’s not only returning to the role of Deadpool in the MCU, but that he’ll be doing so with the one and only Hugh Jackman. That’s right. Jackman is reprising his role of Logan, aka Wolverine.

With that being said, here’s everything we know about Deadpool 3 .

When is the Deadpool 3 release date?

Fans of the Deadpool franchise have plenty of time to allow their excitement to build for the film as it won’t premiere in theaters until Friday, September 6, 2024.

Until then, both the original Deadpool film and Deadpool 2 are available to stream on Disney Plus .

Deadpool 3 trailer

Unfortunately, it’s a bit too early for there to be a trailer for this third film in the franchise. However, Reynolds and Jackman partnered up with Marvel Studios to release this teaser announcing the movie is coming. Take a peek.

Who is in the Deadpool 3 cast?

Leading the cast is of course Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Reynolds is without question one of the most highly sought-after actors in Hollywood. His most recent acting work includes Red Notice , The Adam Project , Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Free Guy . Additionally, he’s also taken his talent to television starring as himself in the sports docuseries Welcome to Wrexham .

Once again, Hugh Jackman is bringing his version of Wolverine to the screen one more time in Deadpool 3 . Jackman has become synonymous with the Marvel superhero since he sported a pair of adamantium claws in the first live-action X-Men film in 2000. Outside of the X-Men and standalone Wolverine/Logan films, he’s starred in projects like The Greatest Showman , Les Misérables and Human Resources . He’s also slated to lead the movie The Son .

While we wait for other casting announcements to be made, the Reynolds and Jackman pairing should be enough to intrigue would-be viewers. Offscreen, the two have had a playful and shady banter going for years. If they bring that energy to Deadpool 3 , we’ll be extremely pleased. Check out what we mean by their banter below.

Did Wolverine die in Logan?

When it was revealed that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 many fans had the same question. Didn't Wolverine die in Logan ? If that's the case, how is going to be starring alongside Deadpool in a new movie?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman address this concern in a brief video. In short, they claim Deadpool 3 occurs before Wolverine's death in Logan . Take a look at what we mean.

What is Deadpool 3 about?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33A7Bv_0iDusqJQ00

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Disney and Marvel haven’t released a synopsis describing the film yet. However, knowing that Deadpool will be sharing the screen with Wolverine, we’d venture to say that some aspects of Deadpool 3 will address their similar origin stories.

Not to go too far down the rabbit hole of Marvel comics, but both Deadpool and Wolverine are subjects of the Weapon X project, the inhumane government-sponsored program that gave them their superhero-like abilities that we know today. So it’s entirely possible the new movie addresses this. While that tends to get into origin stories, and by now most fans have seen the origins for both characters on screen while they were under the 20th Century Fox umbrella, perhaps Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige sees Deadpool 3 as an opportunity to "rewrite" history and give the antihero a clean slate in the MCU.

On another note, given Deadpool arguably has the wittiest, yet antagonistic, personality in all of Marvel, fans should prepare themselves for some comical arguments between him and the usually antisocial and "grumpy" Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 director

Chosen as the captain of this ship is well-known director Shawn Levy. This is not Levy’s first time directing Reynolds as the two have previously worked together on The Adam Project and Free Guy . Additionally, Levy has directed Night at the Museum , The Internship and several episodes of Stranger Things .

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"

This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Kevin Feige
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

‘Deadpool 3’ Release Date Confirmed, Hugh Jackman to Return as Wolverine

Thanks to a rather amusing video on Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter page, we now have brand-new information about Deadpool 3, including a release date and the return of a beloved character!. The two minute video starts off with Reynolds apologize for missing D23 Expo before joking about soul-searching to find...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Television#Mcu#Red Notice
Polygon

Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director

Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Deadpool fans have outwitted themselves over MCU clues in Wolverine announcement trailer

There’s no better way to get people talking about a surprise announcement than to riddle it with Easter eggs, and Marvel knows this better than most. So, it’s no surprise that fans’ first reaction to seeing Ryan Reynolds wear a very specific Deadpool suit in the Deadpool 3 announcement was to interpret it as a clue for future developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, it was most likely just a reference to the past, instead of a glimpse into the future.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
TechRadar

Marvel's Blade movie sounds like it's in serious trouble

Marvel Studios' Blade movie is in serious trouble, with multiple reports suggesting development has stalled two months before filming begins. The Marvel Phase 5 project, which is currently slated to release in theaters in November 2023, was set to enter full production shortly. However, Blade is in danger of missing its launch date altogether after director Bassam Tariq left the superhero flick just two months before shooting was due to start, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) (THR).
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Begins Training for Deadpool 3

It's been a couple of days since Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman confirmed that they're teaming up for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 but the excitement and enthusiasm from the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom haven't waned just yet which is frankly understandable. Now, key details surrounding Wade Wilson's first MCU adventure are still being kept under wraps but Logan is guaranteed to be joining him for the ride and not just a cameo appearance.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Address Confusion Surrounding Wolverine's MCU Debut

A few weeks after letting fans down at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios is making it up big time to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. Ryan Reynolds himself confirmed major news for Deadpool 3 on social media and it turns out that the Merc with a Mouth will finally be teaming up with a beloved mutant on the big screen, and it's none other than Wolverine.
MOVIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

381
Followers
2K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy