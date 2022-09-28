ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humiliating pics show Putin’s ageing ‘Dad’s Army’ lining up for war as tyrant rallies tinpot troops to fight Ukraine

By Imogen Braddick
 2 days ago
HUMILIATING pictures have emerged of Putin's "Dad's Army" lining up for war as the desperate tyrant rallies tinpot troops to fight in Ukraine.

The Russian despot has ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 extra soldiers to the frontline as his disastrous war continues to falter with Moscow losing ground on the battlefield.

Many men appeared old and not in the physical shape usually associated with soldiers Credit: Eyevine
The images of the ceremony drew similarities to the popular sitcom Dad's Army Credit: Eyevine

In a frenzied bid to stop his army collapsing amid Ukraine's lightning counterattack, Putin appears to have plucked out some civilians with little training to ship off to war.

Pictures from Sevastopol in Crimea have emerged showing the new recruits clutching shiny new weapons and getting ready to head to the frontline.

But many of the men appeared old and not in the top physical shape usually associated with fighters as they paraded in Nakhimov Square.

The images drew similarities to the popular sitcom Dad's Army, where men who were often old or couldn't fight abroad in World War Two were drafted to defend the homeland.

The mobilised men in Russia are expected to receive only two weeks of training before being shipped off to Ukraine - compared to the six months minimum training which is usually provided.

But recently-conscripted fighters in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine are said to already be surrendering in their droves.

And footage also emerged of drunken conscripts fighting each other as they were packed into school buses.

Many Russian men have been desperately looking for ways to avoid Putin's draft to stop themselves from being sent to die in Ukraine.

Men have reportedly been hastily getting married or registering themselves as carers for elderly children in a bid to get out of the war - with some reported to have broken their own arms to escape the draft.

And there have been huge tailbacks at the borders and a rush to buy flights out of Russia as men try to flee the Kremlin's grip.

Shocking footage even showed one man setting himself on fire at a railway station in Ryazan, 110 miles southeast of Moscow, to avoid being sent to the frontline.

Putin signed the decree on the partial mobilisation last week.

It is Russia's first such mobilisation since World War Two - signifying a major escalation of the war, now in its seventh month.

It comes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retake more land after a farcical 99 per cent allegedly voted to join Russia in sham referendums on Tuesday.

The war-time President said Russia's "criminal" elections would not change Ukraine's battle plans.

In an address shortly after "results" were released, Zelensky said: "We will act to protect our people: both in the Kherson region, in the Zaporizhia region, in the Donbass, in the currently occupied areas of the Kharkiv region, and in the Crimea.

"This farce in the occupied territory cannot even be called an imitation of referendums.

"And as for the front, I will say it briefly and for now without details, although they will be good: we are moving forward and liberating our land."

Residents have been forced to vote at gunpoint over the past five days in occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Western officials have slammed the vote, in which Putin's goons have menacingly carried ballot boxes from house to house.

Reports also emerged of Russian soldiers marching residents to polling stations and watching as they cast their votes.

The results - which observers say are also likely to be rigged - will be finalised in the coming days but are expected to show overwhelming support for joining Russia.

Putin could formally annex the territories as soon as Friday - even though his forces do not control all of the four regions following a heroic fightback.

Comments / 182

TheWoefulScholar
2d ago

the wonderful thing about the internet is that I've met some people overseas and abroad that talk about whats currently going on there. ik a guy who's a Russian and absolutely is scared to death they're gonna draft his dad. I'm really hoping that this ends soon (I doubt it) or either he and his family can get out as soon as they can. he's mentioned that theyve got some family abroad and hopefully soon he can leave. my thoughts and prayers go to those who don't agree with Putin's invasion and are being sent to die for one man's faulty idea of restoring a dead empire.

Reply(3)
49
Nocaresguy
2d ago

Poor guys didn’t run fast enough. When Russia conscripts you, they come to your house and take you. Little or no training, send you to the front. 🤬I am ashamed of my Russian ancestry.

Reply(22)
27
fedup!
2d ago

This is for the RUSSIAN MEN ! It’s time to realize who are the TRUE ENEMY of your country is! It is, It has been, and will CONTINUE to be the COMMUNIST PARTY! If at anytime in HISTORY to CHANGE that it is NOW! TIME for YOUR FREEDOM REVOLUTION!!🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(10)
30
Related
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Ukrainian drone drops bomb into Russian tank’s open hatch

New video shows the moment a Ukrainian drone drops a bomb into the open hatch of a Russian tank. The YouTube video, posted by The Sun, shows a birds-eye view of the attack. The Ukrainian drone briefly hovers over the Russian tank before dropping two bombs, the first of which is seen going straight into the narrow hatch.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
