Amazing Spider-Man #10 concludes with a moment almost 50 years in the making

If you're all caught up on the main AXE: Judgment Day title, you already know that before the Celestial made its judgment to destroy Earth, it first judged a number of individuals around the Marvel Universe, including Peter Parker - who was found "worthy," and given a thumbs-up.

Now, September 28's Amazing Spider-Man #10 from writer Zeb Wells, artists Nick Dragotta and Marcio Menyz, and letterer Joe Caramagna tells the emotionally devastating tale of Peter's Celestial judgment.

Spoilers ahead for Amazing Spider-Man #10

Amazing Spider-Man #10 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As seen on the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #10, the Celestial judge appears to Peter in the form of his long dead girlfriend Gwen Stacy.

Under the Celestial-Gwen's judging eye (who wordlessly haunts/hovers around him the entire issue), Peter attends to his friends and family in a series of vignettes that delve directly to the core of why Peter is probably the most legitimately nice guy in superhero comics - maybe even giving Superman a run for his money.

Peter joins his friend Randy Robertson in tuxedo shopping for his wedding. He visits Aunt May to do some chores and visit for a little while, as she faces her own 'worthy' judgment from the loving apparition of her long-dead husband Ben Parker.

He faces up to J. Jonah Jameson, forgiving him for all the terrible things he did to Spider-Man in their early years. And Peter meets up with Miles Morales (who was also deemed 'Worthy') to tell him how proud he is to share the name 'Spider-Man' with him.

a page from Amazing Spider-Man #10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Finally, Peter heads to work at OsCorp, where he recently started working for Norman Osborn, who has supposedly turned over a new leaf from his previous life as the Green Goblin. There he has a friendly chat with Kamala Khan, who is being judged by a vision of Carol Danvers.

However, the Celestial-Gwen's demeanor changes at OsCorp - after all, it's Osborn who killed the actual Gwen Stacy back in 1973's Amazing Spider-Man #121 . Peter senses the Celestial-Gwen's anger at his decision to work for Osborn, but explains that he knows what the real Gwen would think, that she would also judge him for his decision.

But he explains that since her death, Gwen has been Peter's moral guiding light - he always judges himself by questioning what Gwen would think of him. Peter states that Osborn has been given a fresh start, to be a good person, and he wants to help him reach that potential. Finally, Peter confesses that deep in his heart, he still loves Gwen.

"I see your heart, Peter," the Celestial-Gwen states. "It is full, open, and alive…and so I judge you worthy."

After being given the thumbs-up, something unexpected happens…

The Celestial-Gwen dissipates, leaving the actual, flesh-and-blood Gwen Stacy in its place who recognizes Peter is significantly older than when she knew him alive.

a page from Amazing Spider-Man #10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

She and Peter tearfully hug and say how much they miss each other - but then Gwen starts to fade away again.

"He just wanted to give us a moment," says Gwen. "To see that beautiful heart of yours open."

And then she's gone once more, leaving Peter alone, in tears.

But Osborn is watching on from afar and sees the whole thing - including the actual momentary return of Gwen. And as his own Celestial judge looks on also in the form of Gwen Stacy, Osborn seems to have a moment of near-breakdown as he realizes his own judgment is all too real - perhaps fraying just a little too close to his Green Goblin persona.

Amazing Spider-Man #11 is due out October 12.

