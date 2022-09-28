Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
CBS Sports
Middle Tenn. vs. UTSA: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The UTSA Roadrunners are 3-1 against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Roadrunners and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
San Antonio, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in San Antonio. The Harlandale High School volleyball team will have a game with Mccollum High School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00. The Stacey High School volleyball team will have a game with Milton B Lee Academy on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
San Antonio meteorologist covers Hurricane Ian while vacationing in Florida
He and his family are safe in Orlando.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
'Supposed to get worse': San Antonian bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian inches toward Orlando
SAN ANTONIO — More than 1.8 million people are without power in Florida right now as Hurricane Ian slams the Florida coast. The powerful storm turned streets into rivers and is threatening catastrophic damage further inland as it inches closer to Orlando. That's where Andrea Canchola, a San Antonio...
seguintoday.com
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival
(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
9 San Antonio neighborhoods with top-rated elementary, middle schools
These Alamo City neighborhoods make the grade.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
saobserver.com
‘A SAN ANTONIO BOSS’ – AT ONE TIME
John A. Grumbles once lived at 1115 Wyoming Street on the East Side. He was instrumental in the establishment of the San Antonio Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) which was established in 1918 along with over five-hundred founding members. At the founding and those present at the first meeting were John A. Grumbles, Mrs. Carol Brooks, Mrs. Edna Billups Carter, Mr. J.D. Lowery, Sr.; Mr. Harold Tarver, Mr. Cal Burton, Mrs. F. Hooks, Rev. Lazarus Richards, and Dr. J.T. Walton. Harold Tarver would become the second local NAACP President after Grumbles passed and become the foe of Black leader Charles Bellinger.
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ to build new restaurant in Kyle
The conditional use permit was approved on Tuesday.
Greg Abbott v. Beto O'Rourke: How to watch the Texas Governor Debate
The debate will be in Edinburg.
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
KSAT 12
USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather
San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public high schools in the San Antonio area based on data company’s analytics
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public high schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions, like public schools, private schools and school districts.
Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed
SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
