ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Middle Tenn. vs. UTSA: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The UTSA Roadrunners are 3-1 against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Roadrunners and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Football
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival

(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
SEGUIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
saobserver.com

‘A SAN ANTONIO BOSS’ – AT ONE TIME

John A. Grumbles once lived at 1115 Wyoming Street on the East Side. He was instrumental in the establishment of the San Antonio Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) which was established in 1918 along with over five-hundred founding members. At the founding and those present at the first meeting were John A. Grumbles, Mrs. Carol Brooks, Mrs. Edna Billups Carter, Mr. J.D. Lowery, Sr.; Mr. Harold Tarver, Mr. Cal Burton, Mrs. F. Hooks, Rev. Lazarus Richards, and Dr. J.T. Walton. Harold Tarver would become the second local NAACP President after Grumbles passed and become the foe of Black leader Charles Bellinger.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Mtsu#Utsa#American Football#Mtsu Preview#Conference Usa#Fcs Texas Southern#Mtsu Odds Movement Odds#Han Solo
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather

San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LOCKHART, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed

SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy