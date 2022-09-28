ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider announces major news and fans are thrilled for her

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWbzf_0iDus80300

JEOPARDY! champion Amy Schneider has just announced she married her fiancée Genevieve Davis in Oakland - and fans of the show couldn't be happier.

Amy, 42, revealed that she and Genevieve, 25, tied the knot in a small private ceremony on May 9, 2022 at a courthouse in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ov9jm_0iDus80300
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has announced she married her fiancée Genevieve Davis on May 9 Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j56jk_0iDus80300
Amy shared that she and Genevieve tied the knot in a private ceremony in California Credit: Instagram

Amy looked radiant in the image she posted on her Instagram announcing her exciting news to her fans.

She wore a simple white dress with a flower crown as Genevieve planted a kiss on her cheek.

In a second photo, Genevieve and Amy embraced in a warm hug and the third photograph appeared to me indoors during the ceremony, as they were both wearing masks.

Amy captioned the post: "Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QnwZ_0iDus80300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fv0yG_0iDus80300

"We will still be having a traditional wedding and reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn't wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other."

Amy concluded: "Thank you, everyone, for your support!"

Jeopardy!'s official Instagram commented: "Love it!"

Amy's fans rushed to the comments to send their well-wishes to the trivia whiz.

One fan posted: "What is - congratulations?"

Another said: "You are both glowing!"

Yet a third endearingly wrote: "Your joy is beautiful to see."

A fourth stated: "This is the most beautiful thing I've seen all day."

'COULDN'T BE HAPPIER'

Amy announced her engagement to Genevieve on February 24 of this winter on social media and expressed she "couldn't be happier."

In a Tweet, Amy shared: "I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world."

Last December, during a Q&A Twitter thread, Amy revealed how she met her fiancée.

According to her tell-all Twitter thread, she met her friend's boyfriend's sister, Genevieve, during the summer of 2020.

Amy said she fell in love with her partner almost immediately.

"Now, I'd never really believed in 'love at first sight,' and maybe I'm just retroactively projecting my feelings back onto that encounter, but I swear I knew when she walked in the door that she was going to be in my life for a long time," the former Jeopardy! champion Tweeted at the time.

Amy revealed that the two began dating in February 2021 after realizing how strong their feelings were for each other.

WINNING STREAK

An engineering manager from California, Amy became the fourth person to top $1million in the 28th round of Jeopardy!.

After going on a two month tear, Amy was defeated in her 41st episode, which aired on January 26.

She finished second behind Rhone Talsm.

Amy's total winnings ended at $1,382,800, making her the highest-earning female to win on the show.

Following her stint on Jeopardy!, Amy disclosed she took a leave of absence from her career as an engineer.

The former contestant told the New York Times during a Twitter Q&A session: "I thought I was going to be more excited to get back to my day job than it turns out I have been."

Amy continued: "But I am going to be taking a leave of absence from that to kinda focus on this stuff and try to sort it all out and primarily... trying to put together a book proposal to see if that gets interest."

END OF THE ROAD

Amy's winning streak lasted from November 2021 to January 26, 2022 and she ended her reign with a total of 40 wins.

In January of 2022, Amy gave her thoughts about a future return to Jeopardy!

The game show winner told The NY Times: "I have had some people express interest, and I was like, 'Get back to me in a few months. I'll see what I want to do.'"

She added: "I think I've already done the best one, as far as I'm concerned, so there is this, like, part of me that's like, 'Ah, it won't be as good.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaIQ9_0iDus80300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMWhN_0iDus80300

Jeopardy! is back and buzzing- its new season premiered on September 12th and alum Ken Jennings, 48, is hosting until January.

As Season 38 wrapped and before the now-airing Season 39, he and actress Mayim Bialik were officially announced as the permanent replacements for the late Alex Trebek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4glB_0iDus80300
Amy also shared they plan on having a larger traditional ceremony next summer Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cURnJ_0iDus80300
Amy and Genevieve announced their engagement on February 24, 2022 Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6FxL_0iDus80300
Amy took home $1,382,800 after a 40 game streak on the popular trivia show Credit: Jeopardy

Comments / 40

Brenda207
2d ago

I can’t watch jeopardy when he’s on. It makes me sick and those pearls around his man neck.

Reply(1)
26
Flo Krol
2d ago

Why is this news? There are many people marrying or divorcing, this should be ones own business.

Reply
14
GOD WINS
2d ago

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply
12
Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Longtime Partner

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has gotten married to her longtime partner Genevieve Davis and she’s talking about it. Schneider, TMZ reported, made the news public through her social media accounts. She said that “Genevieve Davis and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder.” Both of them plan on a more traditional wedding when next summer rolls around. They did say, though, that “our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaimed our love and commitment to each other.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider shares photos of her wedding

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider on Tuesday tweeted photos of her wedding, calling it one of the best days of the last year "by far." Schneider said that a year ago, she was in Los Angeles ahead of her first "Jeopardy!" appearance, "waiting to fulfill a dream." She would go on to become the show's top female earner and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
SheKnows

Seal & Daughter Leni Klum Were Both Glowing With Happiness as They Shared a Snuggle at the US Open

Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
779K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy