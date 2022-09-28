Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider announces major news and fans are thrilled for her

JEOPARDY! champion Amy Schneider has just announced she married her fiancée Genevieve Davis in Oakland - and fans of the show couldn't be happier.

Amy, 42, revealed that she and Genevieve, 25, tied the knot in a small private ceremony on May 9, 2022 at a courthouse in California.

Amy looked radiant in the image she posted on her Instagram announcing her exciting news to her fans.

She wore a simple white dress with a flower crown as Genevieve planted a kiss on her cheek.

In a second photo, Genevieve and Amy embraced in a warm hug and the third photograph appeared to me indoors during the ceremony, as they were both wearing masks.

Amy captioned the post: "Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder.

"We will still be having a traditional wedding and reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn't wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other."

Amy concluded: "Thank you, everyone, for your support!"

Jeopardy!'s official Instagram commented: "Love it!"

Amy's fans rushed to the comments to send their well-wishes to the trivia whiz.

One fan posted: "What is - congratulations?"

Another said: "You are both glowing!"

Yet a third endearingly wrote: "Your joy is beautiful to see."

A fourth stated: "This is the most beautiful thing I've seen all day."

'COULDN'T BE HAPPIER'

Amy announced her engagement to Genevieve on February 24 of this winter on social media and expressed she "couldn't be happier."

In a Tweet, Amy shared: "I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world."

Last December, during a Q&A Twitter thread, Amy revealed how she met her fiancée.

According to her tell-all Twitter thread, she met her friend's boyfriend's sister, Genevieve, during the summer of 2020.

Amy said she fell in love with her partner almost immediately.

"Now, I'd never really believed in 'love at first sight,' and maybe I'm just retroactively projecting my feelings back onto that encounter, but I swear I knew when she walked in the door that she was going to be in my life for a long time," the former Jeopardy! champion Tweeted at the time.

Amy revealed that the two began dating in February 2021 after realizing how strong their feelings were for each other.

WINNING STREAK

An engineering manager from California, Amy became the fourth person to top $1million in the 28th round of Jeopardy!.

After going on a two month tear, Amy was defeated in her 41st episode, which aired on January 26.

She finished second behind Rhone Talsm.

Amy's total winnings ended at $1,382,800, making her the highest-earning female to win on the show.

Following her stint on Jeopardy!, Amy disclosed she took a leave of absence from her career as an engineer.

The former contestant told the New York Times during a Twitter Q&A session: "I thought I was going to be more excited to get back to my day job than it turns out I have been."

Amy continued: "But I am going to be taking a leave of absence from that to kinda focus on this stuff and try to sort it all out and primarily... trying to put together a book proposal to see if that gets interest."

END OF THE ROAD

Amy's winning streak lasted from November 2021 to January 26, 2022 and she ended her reign with a total of 40 wins.

In January of 2022, Amy gave her thoughts about a future return to Jeopardy!

The game show winner told The NY Times: "I have had some people express interest, and I was like, 'Get back to me in a few months. I'll see what I want to do.'"

She added: "I think I've already done the best one, as far as I'm concerned, so there is this, like, part of me that's like, 'Ah, it won't be as good.'"

Jeopardy! is back and buzzing- its new season premiered on September 12th and alum Ken Jennings, 48, is hosting until January.

As Season 38 wrapped and before the now-airing Season 39, he and actress Mayim Bialik were officially announced as the permanent replacements for the late Alex Trebek.

Amy also shared they plan on having a larger traditional ceremony next summer Credit: Getty

Amy and Genevieve announced their engagement on February 24, 2022 Credit: Instagram