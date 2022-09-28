ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Steamship that sent an iceberg warning to the TITANIC before it crashed and sank in 1912 is discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea after being torpedoed by a German U-boat during World War I

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The steamship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before it sank has been discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea.

SS Mesaba transmitted a caution signal to the 'unsinkable' vessel while it crossed the Atlantic on April 15, 1912. This message was received, but never reached the bridge.

Later that night the Titanic famously hit an iceberg and plummeted nearly two-and-a-half miles to the bottom of the ocean on her maiden voyage.

The SS Mesaba continued as a merchant ship for six more years before it was torpedoed by a German U-boat during the First World War in September 1918.

It was thought to be lost to history but thanks to state-of-the-art sonar technology, the wreck of the merchant steamship has been rediscovered.

The technology maps out the seabed and can bring out details of structures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdsIQ_0iDupCPV00
Rediscovered: The steamship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before it sank has been found broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZ8aP_0iDupCPV00
The wreck of the SS Mesaba was discovered with the help of state-of-the-art sonar technology
The SS Mesaba (pictured) continued as a merchant ship for six more years after the Titanic sank, before being torpedoed by a German U-boat while part of a convoy in September 1918

The multibeam sonar equipment helped researchers at Bangor University in North Wales identify the wreck and reveal her final position for the first time 21 miles off the Irish coast.

For marine archaeologists, multibeam sonar has the potential to be as impactful as the use of aerial photography was for landscape archaeology.

Experts on board the survey vessel Prince Madog were able to determine the wreck had been previously misidentified as another ship, while the sonar technology gave them the detail to prove it was in fact the Mesaba.

The steamship was sunk by the submarine U-118 of the Kriegsmarine while a convoy it was part of was making a return voyage from Liverpool to Philadelphia.

A total of 20 lives were lost, including that of the ship's commander.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBqeO_0iDupCPV00
Multibeam sonar equipment helped researchers at Bangor University in North Wales identify the wreck and reveal her final position for the first time 21 miles off the Irish coast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M81RR_0iDupCPV00
Experts on board the survey vessel Prince Madog were able to determine the wreck had been previously mis-identified as another ship, while the sonar technology gave them the detail to prove it was in fact the Mesaba
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjSDy_0iDupCPV00
SS Mesaba (pictured) was sunk by the submarine U-118 of the Kriegsmarine while the convoy making a return voyage from Liverpool to Philadelphia

The vessel is one of 273 shipwrecks in 7,500 square miles of the Irish Sea, which were scanned and cross-referenced against the UK Hydrographic Office's database.

It was thought that 101 wrecks were unidentified, but the number of newly identified wrecks was far higher because many including the SS Mesaba had been wrongly identified in the past.

Details of all the wrecks have been published in a new book, Echoes from the Deep by Dr Innes McCartney of Bangor University, which was written under a Leverhulme Fellowship while at Bournemouth University.

Dr McCartney said: 'The results of the work described in the book have validated the multidisciplinary technique employed and it is a "game-changer" for marine archaeology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hC4w5_0iDupCPV00
The vessel is one of 273 shipwrecks in 7,500 square miles of the Irish Sea, which were scanned and cross-referenced against the UK Hydrographic Office's database
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWvxy_0iDupCPV00
The Titanic, which was called the 'unsinkable ship,' went down on April 15, 1912, four days into her maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York

'Previously we would be able to dive to a few sites a year to visually identify wrecks.

'The Prince Madog's unique sonar capabilities has enabled us to develop a relatively low-cost means of examining the wrecks. We can connect this back to the historical information without costly physical interaction with each site.

'It should be of key interest to marine scientists, environmental agencies, hydrographers, heritage managers, maritime archaeologists, and historians.'

Dr Michael Roberts who led the sonar surveys at the University's School of Ocean Sciences said: 'The expertise and unique resources we have at Bangor University, such as the "Prince Madog" enable us to deliver high quality scientific research in an extremely cost-effective manner.

'Identifying shipwrecks such as those documented in the publication for historical research and environmental impact studies is just one example of this.

'We have also been examining these wreck sites to better understand how objects on the seabed interact with physical and biological processes, which in turn can help scientists support the development and growth of the marine energy sector.'

Binoculars could have saved Titanic, lookout tells official inquiry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZCjE_0iDupCPV00

During the official US inquiry into the sinking, lookout Fred Fleet said he had previously used binoculars - known as glasses - on the RMS Oceanic, another trans-Atlantic liner.

Senator Smith, chair of the inquiry, asked Fleet: 'Suppose you had glasses ... could you have seen this black object [the iceberg] at a greater distance?'

Fleet replied: 'We could have seen it a bit sooner.'

Asked 'How much sooner?', he said: 'Well, enough to get out of the way.'

In Mr Blair's defence, Mr Aldridge added: 'Blair would have been rushing about tidying up his loose ends before then.

'In his rush it slipped his mind to hand over the key so the fate of the Titanic was in his hands in a round-about way.

'But in terms of blame then you have to look at the captain, EJ Smith. The ship was going too fast in an ice field which he had warnings about.'

He continued: 'There was a pair of binoculars on the bridge and a pair for the crows nest because Blair had them just days before.

'But the failure to provide the lookouts with them could have been down to Lightoller not knowing where they were.

'He would have found them had he been able to open the locker. So in the end all the lookouts had were their own eyes.'

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

OLD Just four people on floors above where Flight 175 hit Twin Towers survived: Two are ‘brothers for life’

Of all the 9/11 survivor stories, one of the most unbelievable belongs to two men: Brian Clark, a Canadian businessman whose office was struck by one of the planes, and Stanley Praimnath, the man whose life he saved.On 11 September, 2001, Mr Clark was at work on the 84th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower. At 9:03am, Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the building, with Mr Clark’s office at the top of the impact zone.“Our room just got rocked, just destroyed in a second,” Mr Clark told the Associated Press ten years later. “And...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#World War I#Irish Sea#German#Bangor University#U 118
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Ancient shipwreck is discovered 1,200 years after sinking in the Holy Land: 80ft merchant ship laden with cargo from across the Mediterranean shows traders from the West still came to Israel even after the Islamic conquest

An ancient shipwreck that was discovered 1,200 years after sinking off the coast of Israel is evidence that traders from the West still came to port even after the Islamic conquest of the Holy Land, researchers say. It was loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean and dates back...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight

There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

625K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy