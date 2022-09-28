Read full article on original website
Moment Woman Faints During Slingshot Ride Goes Viral: 'How Embarrassing'
Over 395,000 people have watched the moment a woman passed out on a funfair ride.
Man Trying To Walk a Dog for the First Time Goes Viral: 'I Cried Tears'
A video of a man allegedly walking a dog for the first time has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 1.1 million views and more than 100,000 likes at the time of writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @nadineandmissy shows a man being awkwardly hurried along while...
Viral Video: Never seen before such a unique turtle with one eye
The Internet never stopped amazing us; once again, I found something that will amazed you. Nature is unexpected, and it is impossible to say what you will see next. It can't be predicted.
Elephant goes crazy in viral video
The elephant was barreling toward a group of people fleeing via car and the moment was caught on video! The Tik Tok video reached over 12 million views, over 800,000 likes, and 11,000+ comments with no caption. The video was shared by Tik Tok creator, survival_animals.
‘The Lady In the Yellow Dress’ Captures Millions of Hearts On TikTok While She Searches For Her Boo
The good samaritans of TikTok are rallying together using hashtags and videos to help a woman find her ex-bae — but it’s all in good fun. The lady in the yellow/green dress is what they call her and she is boldly determined and on a mission to find her boo and make us laugh along the way.
‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video
Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?
Angry Father and Son Left Speechless When They Find Out Hunter Actually Eats The Deer
Man, I still have a hard time wrapping my head around this one. For as vile as a place as the internet can be, every so often, it graces you with a timeless classic. So why not revisit this one, coming to us from the fall of 2019 in Long Island, New York.
Man divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight
It's no secret that it can be difficult getting some shut eye when you're travelling, unless you're lucky enough to travel business class. But one dad has divided the internet by cradling his daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could get some presumably much-needed sleep on a plane. A...
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
WATCH: Bold Squirrel Refuses to Back Down When Bear Goes After Its Food
Nature is full of David and Goliath stories. The huge number of animals that reside in the forest makes it a survival of the fittest. A clip from the Disney+ documentary series American the Beautiful captured a unique moment of big versus small in nature. An angry squirrel is filmed...
Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral
Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)
Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
Mom hilariously tries to recreate TikTok dances in her kitchen
The little kick at the end is the cherry on top.
A video of two cute boys teaches us about friendship.
Some people are lucky enough to have found their best friend in life at a young age. But for those like myself, who have yet to find that special someone, it can feel like we might never be as happy and lucky as the rest of the world. However, I was pleasantly surprised when my eyes fell on this heartwarming video in my Instagram feed.
Fact Check: Did Woman Repeatedly Fail to Fill Gas Tank in Funny Viral Clip?
Video of a woman trying, and failing, to refuel her car has been watched tens of millions of times, with some raising questions about its authenticity.
Video of Steers Who Appear to Be Terrified of a Tiny Bunny Is Making People LOL
Cows are so big it seems almost impossible that anything could scare them. But watch this video of a whole group of steers who were completely spooked by a teeny, tiny bunny rabbit. These guys couldn't get away from the bunny fast enough and watching them scatter is too funny.
Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels
Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
Viral Video of Dachshund Imitating the Dog From 'Up' Just Won the Internet
Calling all Disney fans! One adorable little Dachshund is taking TikTok by storm after imitating Dug the dog from "Up," and it's the cutest dang thing we've ever seen! Trust us, you'll want to get a peek at this (and you'll also want to grab a tissue if that song from the movie gets you in the feels the way it gets us).
