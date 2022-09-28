Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
HBO Max drops first teaser for The Last of Us adaptation
A traumatized survivor of a zombie apocalypse must face hordes of the "Infected" to protect a teenage girl who might hold the key to a cure in The Last of Us, a new HBO series based on the blockbuster action/adventure game of the same name. HBO just dropped the first official teaser, giving gaming fans their first look at this long-awaited TV adaptation.
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
theplaylist.net
‘Interview With The Vampire’ Review: AMC’s New Anne Rice Series Is Smart & Stylish
Nothing ever dies. It’s true in television as much as it is in vampire fiction, as the last few decades of weaponized nostalgia have seen dozens of properties remade for the small screen. Most of them are mere echoes of the original hits, but sometimes a creator finds a new pulse in a dead franchise, and that’s the case with AMC’s “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” a surprisingly entertaining, nuanced, and well-made drama that echoes “Hannibal” in numerous ways, both in style and in how it refashions familiar characters for a new generation. It’s got real life.
‘Interview with the Vampire’ Review: A Devilishly Sharp Spin on Anne Rice’s Classic
There’s no real checklist for a vampire story, but there are few time-tested subgenres in a better position to look as far back and as far forward in either direction. Origin stories can be tedious, but what’s more primal than finding out how an energy-draining being came to be who and how they are? And, as is vampiric tradition, if they’re on a path of immortality, do they see eternity as a cage or a road of endless possibility? Any updated adaptation of Anne Rice’s seminal debut novel “Interview with the Vampire” fundamentally has to contend with those beginnings and (potential...
Polygon
Netflix’s adaptation of My Father’s Dragon looks gorgeous in first trailer
Netflix has revealed the release date and first trailer for My Father’s Dragon, an animated feature based on the classic children’s book. The film, made by the great Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers), will be released on Nov. 11. My Father’s Dragon is about a young boy...
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
Wendell and Wild: Everything To Know About Key & Peele’s Reunion Netflix Movie
Wendell & Wild is an upcoming animated film coming to Netflix in October 2022! The iconic comedy pair Jordan Peele, 43, and Keegan-Michael Key, 51, star in the film as the two main characters. The film is based on the book by Henry Selick, 69, who also brought audiences the Halloween cult classics The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.
wegotthiscovered.com
High concept catastrophes get roasted for wasting A-list plots on D-list movies
So-called “elevator pitches” have been a staple of cinema for decades now, and it’s proven to be such an effective way of easily marketing movies to studio executives, stars, and filmmakers that the entire “Die Hard on a [exist location or mode of transport here]” subgenre exists as a direct result.
Popculture
'The Walking Dead' Star Angel Theory Says Final Episodes Will Include Many 'Surprises' (Exclusive)
There are only eight more episodes until The Walking Dead comes to an end. But while three separate spinoffs are in the works, it looks like fans will be very surprised by how things will play out. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angel Theory, who plays Kelly in the series, teased what viewers will see in the final episodes that will start airing on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Guillermo del Toro Gets His Own Horror Series in ‘Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities got a new trailer, just in time to kick off October. The series debuts on Netflix on October 25. From then on, two new episodes will be released every day until October 28 for a total of eight episodes. The show is an anthology horror series, featuring original stories and adaptations. One episode in specific is an adaptation of two H.P. Lovecraft stories, Pickman’s Model and Dreams In The Witch House.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King’s favorite Stephen King adaptation is more than worthy of the self-love
Every celebrity has a bit of an ego, so it’s no surprise to discover that Stephen King’s favorite adaptation of his own work wasn’t one that was brought to the screen by an army of screenwriters, producers, and filmmakers. In fact, Storm of the Century isn’t even based on one of the prolific author’s novels at all.
Unwrapping the Mummy Dance-Off From ‘Under Wraps 2’: Halloween Sequel Now Streaming on Disney+
Maybe you grew up watching the 1997 Disney Channel Original Movie Under Wraps every Halloween, or maybe your family fell in love with last year’s Under Wraps remake. However you got wrapped up in the mummy movie, Under Wraps 2 is now streaming on Disney+ to keep the legend of Harold alive. In the new movie, Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon) and Amy (Sophia Hammons) are back and preparing for Amy’s dad to get married in a Halloween-themed wedding. But they’re a little preoccupied by an evil mummy coming after Harold (Phil Wright) and his undead girlfriend Rose (Rryla...
The Verge
The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities looks like just the thing for Halloween
Guillermo del Toro is finally ready to show off the first proper trailer for his intriguing Netflix anthology called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series is made up of eight stories with names like “Graveyard Rats” and “Dreams in the Witch House,” and the first trailer definitely makes it seem like — while they’re all spooky — we’ll get a nice mix of genres and styles: haunted houses, gothic horror, and straight-up slasher stories.
ComicBook
The Crow Reboot Reportedly Wraps Production
Production on the long-in-development reboot of The Crow has wrapped, meaning that barring a Batgirl-style calamity, the movie is finally going to be a reality. According to The Prague Reporter, the 10-week-long production on The Crow reboot starring It's Bill Skarsgård has wrapped production in Prague. The twist? According to paperwork filed with the Czech Republic, the production was registered as a six-episode TV series, rather than the feature film suggested in previous reports. If true, this would be the first TV adaptation of James O'Barr's beloved comic book, following on the heels of four movies released between 1994 and 2005.
See Rupert Grint, Ben Barnes & More Bring Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to Life
Watch: Guillermo del Toro Talks Favorite 2018 Oscar Moments. Get ready to go inside Guillermo Del Toro's mind. On Sept. 30, Netflix released the first trailer for the new horror anthology series Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Each episode, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will take us on a new sinister journey, filled with new actors, stories and frights.
Movie review: Potential of “Don’t Worry Darling” outshines reality
From left to right: Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Sydney Chandler relax poolside in the mysterious utopia of “Don’t Worry Darling.”Credit: Merrick Morton/Warner Bros. Pictures via TNS.
Adapting Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes: Season 1 Of The Audience Mystery Series Is An Underseen Gem
One of the best modern Stephen King adaptations hasn't been seen by nearly enough people.
startattle.com
Pumpkin Everything (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Amy, an up-and-coming novelist, returns to her hometown to look after her stubborn grandfather Tom and his pumpkin-themed store while confronting an old flame from her past. Startattle.com – Pumpkin Everything 2022. Pumpkin Everything is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Jeff Beesley (Sparkle, Borderline Normal, Dolan’s Cadillac). The...
