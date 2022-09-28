ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

KDRV

Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument

MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Prescribed burns scheduled for Siskiyou County in October

YREKA, Calif. — Calfire will be conducting a hazard reduction burn OCT 6-20 in the Bogus area in Yreka, so no need to panic if you see smoke in the area. Calfire's prescribed burn will be beneficial and preventative as it reduces dead and down fuels, and reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kptv.com

22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
MEDFORD, OR
Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
GRANTS PASS, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Human Caused Wildfires in Ashland

Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue ODF Southwest Oregon District Jackson County Fire District #5 IAFF Local 2596 tackled a wildfire just below Glenview Dr and Ashland Loop Road this afternoon. There were two separate fires started approximately 500 feet apart. Due to the mild conditions the fires spread slowly, aiding firefighters. The fires were human caused and an ODF fire investigator, aided by Ashland Fire & Rescue, is conducting an investigation. If you have any information about the cause of the fire, please contact the Ashland Police Department. No evacuations were needed after due consideration by chief officers on scene.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home

SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order

SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

New Elmer's Restaurant to replace McGrath's Fish House in Medford

SOUTHERN OREGON — The McGrath’s Fish House in Medford is set to become the second Elmer’s Restaurant within the city after a Southern Oregon hospitality group bought the business’s property. The owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, David Thomason explained the new restaurant comes after a difficult...
MEDFORD, OR
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Music in the North State: September 28 – October 4

The Sunset River Jam continues at the Anderson River Park, Jonathan Foster performs back at home after a four month cross-country tour, Joe Satriani comes to town, and the Ninth Annual Jazz in the Canyon festival runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Dunsmuir. Combine all that with some perennial local favorite acts, and we have a great early autumn week in store in the north state scene.Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
DUNSMUIR, CA
KTVL

State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KTVL

Pomodori Osteria: Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

Head Chef of Pomodori Osteria in Medford, Ethan Hernandez shows us how his version of the stuffed mushroom is created. It even comes with a delicious parmesan crisp to enjoy with the dish!
MEDFORD, OR

