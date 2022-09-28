Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue ODF Southwest Oregon District Jackson County Fire District #5 IAFF Local 2596 tackled a wildfire just below Glenview Dr and Ashland Loop Road this afternoon. There were two separate fires started approximately 500 feet apart. Due to the mild conditions the fires spread slowly, aiding firefighters. The fires were human caused and an ODF fire investigator, aided by Ashland Fire & Rescue, is conducting an investigation. If you have any information about the cause of the fire, please contact the Ashland Police Department. No evacuations were needed after due consideration by chief officers on scene.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO