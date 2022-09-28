Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
KTVL
Prescribed burns scheduled for Siskiyou County in October
YREKA, Calif. — Calfire will be conducting a hazard reduction burn OCT 6-20 in the Bogus area in Yreka, so no need to panic if you see smoke in the area. Calfire's prescribed burn will be beneficial and preventative as it reduces dead and down fuels, and reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.
kptv.com
22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
KTVL
Law enforcement to run pedestrian decoy operation Friday in Medford
MEDFORD — The Medford Police Department has announced a pedestrian sting operation on East 4th Street and Front Street on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. run by the MPD and Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "The operation will focus on drivers failing to yield the right...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
theashlandchronicle.com
Human Caused Wildfires in Ashland
Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue ODF Southwest Oregon District Jackson County Fire District #5 IAFF Local 2596 tackled a wildfire just below Glenview Dr and Ashland Loop Road this afternoon. There were two separate fires started approximately 500 feet apart. Due to the mild conditions the fires spread slowly, aiding firefighters. The fires were human caused and an ODF fire investigator, aided by Ashland Fire & Rescue, is conducting an investigation. If you have any information about the cause of the fire, please contact the Ashland Police Department. No evacuations were needed after due consideration by chief officers on scene.
Journalist arrested while reporting homeless camp sweep sues Medford police for violating civil rights
An Oregon Public Broadcasting editor is suing the city of Medford, Jackson County and several members of the Medford Police Department, claiming they violated her First and Fourth Amendment rights by arresting her for reporting on a sweep of a homeless camp in Medford on Sept. 22, 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Business owner in Grants Pass on the run after felony animal neglect found: Sheriff
JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a business in Grants Pass is on the run from felony animal neglect charges after deputies received several tips from the local community. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at the Pawsitive K9 Solutions facility on 6th Street...
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KTVL
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
KDRV
FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order
SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
KTVL
New Elmer's Restaurant to replace McGrath's Fish House in Medford
SOUTHERN OREGON — The McGrath’s Fish House in Medford is set to become the second Elmer’s Restaurant within the city after a Southern Oregon hospitality group bought the business’s property. The owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, David Thomason explained the new restaurant comes after a difficult...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Music in the North State: September 28 – October 4
The Sunset River Jam continues at the Anderson River Park, Jonathan Foster performs back at home after a four month cross-country tour, Joe Satriani comes to town, and the Ninth Annual Jazz in the Canyon festival runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Dunsmuir. Combine all that with some perennial local favorite acts, and we have a great early autumn week in store in the north state scene.Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Natural gas leak at Scenic Middle School under control in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Firefighters and police responded to a natural gas leak reported along Scenic Avenue in Central Point this afternoon. Central Point School District's (CPSD) Scenic Middle School is the location where an emergency responder confirmed a natural gas line break during the noon hour. CPSD just sent...
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
KDRV
Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
KTVL
Pomodori Osteria: Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms
Head Chef of Pomodori Osteria in Medford, Ethan Hernandez shows us how his version of the stuffed mushroom is created. It even comes with a delicious parmesan crisp to enjoy with the dish!
Comments / 0