ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Bluegrass Live

Mississippi River’s low water limits barge traffic at worst time – harvest

Parts of the Mississippi River are so low from weeks of drought that barge traffic is being limited at the worst possible time — as crop harvests begin. Some Mississippi River communities between St. Louis and New Orleans may see record low water levels in the coming days, including Caruthersville, Missouri, and Osceola, Arkansas. The National Weather Service predicts the reading at Memphis, Tennessee, will reach its second-lowest level ever by Oct. 13.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
City
Belle Chasse, LA
City
Myrtle, MS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
NOLA.com

Marsh fire sends smoke over east New Orleans, St. Bernard Parish

A marsh fire sent dark plumes of smoke over parts of east New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish on Thursday afternoon and evening, but no property damage or injuries were reported. According to the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department, the fire appeared to have burned out on its own by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Water#Water Treatment#The Mississippi River#Drinking Water#Corps
WJTV 12

How to prevent termites before they cause damage

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are offering tips to prevent termites around your home this year as they are the most economically damaging pest in Mississippi. Blake Layton, an entomologist with the Extension Service, said the cost of termites is so large that it is hard to pin […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

Slidell courthouse, council chambers must be remediated for mold

South Louisiana residents know all too well how high humidity can lead to problems with mold. The city of Slidell is dealing with such a situation currently at both the City Council Chambers and City Court of East St. Tammany, where mold and/or mold spores have been detected. There was...
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy