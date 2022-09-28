ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTVL

Major changes, additions coming to Oregon's Medicaid program

Southern Oregon — Multiple significant adjustments have been made to Oregon's Medicaid system which could have a dramatic impact on the over one million Oregonians who utilize its services and programs. Under an agreement with the federal government, Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new funds to address inadequate...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

ACCESS collecting data on how to improve services to Rogue Valley

ROGUE VALLEY — ACCESS, an organization that provides essential services in the Rogue Valley to individuals in need, is conducting analytical data research to determine areas of improvement. As a community action agency, ACCESS is obligated to conduct analytical data research every three years. “Rather than us determining that...
ADVOCACY
KTVL

Oregon sends team to support Hurricane Ian response

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday, September 28th, 13 team members from the OSFM's three incident management teams are leaving Oregon to work in Florida for up to 14 days.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety

On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Newsom signs legislation to save Californians money and water

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday to make it cheaper for Californians to replace their traditional grass lawns with more sustainable, drought-resistant plants. The focus behind this new law is to help Californians save water, and a big way they can do...
CALIFORNIA STATE
