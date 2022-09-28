Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Major changes, additions coming to Oregon's Medicaid program
Southern Oregon — Multiple significant adjustments have been made to Oregon's Medicaid system which could have a dramatic impact on the over one million Oregonians who utilize its services and programs. Under an agreement with the federal government, Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new funds to address inadequate...
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
KTVL
ACCESS collecting data on how to improve services to Rogue Valley
ROGUE VALLEY — ACCESS, an organization that provides essential services in the Rogue Valley to individuals in need, is conducting analytical data research to determine areas of improvement. As a community action agency, ACCESS is obligated to conduct analytical data research every three years. “Rather than us determining that...
KTVL
Oregon sends team to support Hurricane Ian response
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday, September 28th, 13 team members from the OSFM's three incident management teams are leaving Oregon to work in Florida for up to 14 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety
On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
KTVL
Calm after the storm: Rainbows popping up after Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina
(WCIV) — Rainbows are starting to pop up across the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian hit the South Carolina coast. They could be seen in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach and Garden City. Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after it made its way through South Carolina's...
KTVL
Newsom signs legislation to save Californians money and water
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday to make it cheaper for Californians to replace their traditional grass lawns with more sustainable, drought-resistant plants. The focus behind this new law is to help Californians save water, and a big way they can do...
KTVL
Mt. Shasta looks 'angry' in photo shared by NASA, taken by Ralf Rohner
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — Space geeks unite: can you determine if the sky is angry with Mt. Shasta?. According to some ancient legends, the spirits of 'above' and 'below' worlds fight there during eruptions of the enormous volcano in the Northstate. Such drama can be well imagined in this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
KTVL
Oregon GOP: 'Appalled' and 'offended' at McLeod-Skinner comment, candidate apologizes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of Oregon’s Republican Party says he's "appalled" and "offended" by a statement made in KATU's Congressional District 5 debate. Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner said, "I've been quite stunned tonight to hear the white-washing of a record, track-record, of my opponent." Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer replied...
Comments / 0