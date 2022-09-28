The Cardinals have clinched the NL Central! The VEB writers got together on Wednesday night to talk about it. In this podcast episode, we cover the ups and downs (mostly the ups) of the 2022 and the history that was made this year. With the final seasons of Pujols and Molina, Wainwright’s last hurray with those two, and the MVP-caliber performances from Goldy and Arenado, this was one for the books.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO