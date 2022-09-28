Read full article on original website
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. Pujols faced Oviedo...
Watch Albert Pujols Hit Homer 701 Off the Fries in Big Mac Land
Never underestimate Albert Pujols to rise to the occasion in a big moment. In the first game of his final regular-season homestand, he hit career home run #701 off the fries in Big Mac Land at Busch Stadium. After grounding out in his first at-bat, Albert Pujols came to the...
MLB・
Cardinals ticket prices rise for Pujols & Molina's last regular-season homestand
ST. LOUIS — This weekend marks the last regular season homestand for Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadi Molina. It’s no surprise ticket prices have increased on the secondary market, given the legendary status of Pujols and Molina in Cardinals Nation. If you’re planning on going to see...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLB Insider says Cardinals will pursue star shortstops in offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason, and an MLB insider is reporting they will be in on the superstar shortstop market. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to join a number of teams in pursuing the top shortstops on the market this offseason – Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong heads to Cardinals' bench on Friday night
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is not starting in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. DeJong will head to the bench after Tommy Edman was chosen as Friday's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 122 batted balls this season, DeJong has produced a 9.8% barrel rate and a .271...
Pelicans Team With Sports Drink for Unique Opening Night Slate of Events
The New Orleans Pelicans have teamed with the local Sports Drink production company to put on a Pels12 Tip Off Party with a full day of events planned.
FOX Sports
Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +172; over/under is 7...
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado drops GOAT take on Albert Pujols
St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado has had the privilege of playing next to Albert Pujols for the legend’s final MLB season. And on Friday night, that greatness was on display. Pujols smacked his 701st career home run in the fourth inning. The round-tripper, hit off former teammate Johan...
bucsdugout.com
Game #157: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, September 30, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET. The Pirates finish the season off against Albert Pujols and the NL Central Division champion St. Louis Cardinals. Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines. Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it. Remember...
Football roundup: Marine City, PH Northern continue winning ways
Here are some notable results from Friday's high school football games in the Blue Water Area. Marine City 37, Madison Heights Lamphere 14 The Mariners rushed for 258 yards and ran away with this one in the second half. Quarterback Jeffery Heaslip finished with 92 rushing yards on five attempts. He also went 6-of-12...
Viva El Birdos
VEB Podcast: The Cardinals Clinch the Central
The Cardinals have clinched the NL Central! The VEB writers got together on Wednesday night to talk about it. In this podcast episode, we cover the ups and downs (mostly the ups) of the 2022 and the history that was made this year. With the final seasons of Pujols and Molina, Wainwright’s last hurray with those two, and the MVP-caliber performances from Goldy and Arenado, this was one for the books.
FOX Sports
Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7...
You Can Sign Giant Thank You Cards to Albert Pujols & Yadi Molina
I think many of us diehard St. Louis Cardinals fans would love to say thank you to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina for all of the great memories they've provided over the years. While we may not be able to do that in person, it is possible to sign huge thank you cards this weekend inside Busch Stadium.
Longtime Cardinals writer Rick Hummel to retire from St. Louis Post-Dispatch
ST. LOUIS – It’s not only a sendoff season for longtime St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, but also an award-winning storyteller who has closely followed their baseball careers and hundreds of others. Rick Hummel will retire from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after 50 years...
