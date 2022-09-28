Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
opb.org
School starts in Newberg amid divided community, exacerbated problems
Your browser does not support the audio element. The day before school started in Newberg, a parent was told the school bus would drop off her daughter at one of the district’s middle schools. But her daughter, who has disabilities, is in high school. “That was clearly not going...
‘Start being leaders’: Woman frustrated by Wheeler’s response to homeless concerns
A woman who took her concerns over Portland’s homeless crisis to city leaders says the mayor scoffed when she testified about the ongoing issues.
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red Saturday
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
opb.org
Oregon DEQ slaps Lincoln City electric charging company with $2.7M fine, largest ever in agency history
State environmental regulators issued their largest fine ever, $2.7 million, to an electric charging company over fraudulent claims, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday. DEQ discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold more than $2 million in fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
Vacated conviction in 1989 murder of state prison chief upheld by federal judges
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated the 1991 conviction of Frank Gabel in the 1989 murder of Oregon State Prisons Director Michael Francke.
Poll shows Jo Ann Hardesty challenger Rene Gonzalez with big lead as pair hold Portland council debate
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez has opened a wide lead against incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the contest for November’s general election heats up, according to a new poll. Fifty percent of likely voters said they’d cast their ballot for Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner,...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Do More Police Officers Mean Less Gun Violence? We Asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Opponent Rene Gonzalez.
Even as city officials scramble to recruit and train police officers, Portland ranks 48th of 50 major American cities in cops per capita. Meanwhile, the city has experienced a historic surge in homicides and car thefts. Are those two phenomena connected? We asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and her...
KTVL
Portland neighbors ask: Is there a connection between traffic and gun violence?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gun violence and traffic - is there a connection?. That’s the question from some Portlanders living in a neighborhood riddled by gun violence this year: Hazelwood. “I live in the northwest corner of the Hazelwood Neighborhood,” said Bob Earnest, a member of the Hazelwood Neighborhood...
Bat discovered in Salem home tests positive for rabies
A bat discovered in a Salem area home tested positive for rabies on Monday, according to Marion County officials.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon Hospitals Sue the State, Search for Oakland Gunman Continues, and the Latest on Hurricane Ian
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Ahhh, wasn’t that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
IDENTIFIED: TUESDAY'S HOMICIDE VICTIM IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the homicide victim found in the backyard of a Fairview home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 has been identified. The victim in Tuesday’s homicide is identified as 67-year-old Danny Dee Barber. The investigation...
Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture
Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
Burn season opening will be pushed back
Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
Woman calls 911, hides phone, leads deputies to alleged kidnapper
A Salem woman called 911 Wednesday evening and secretly led Marion County officials to her and the man that allegedly kidnapped her.
National Coffee Day: Portland shop named 3rd best in U.S. and Canada
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and people in Oregon have plenty of small businesses to support as they celebrate.
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
Channel 6000
Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Comments / 0