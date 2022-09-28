ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Houston Texans: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers at the NRG Stadium in Week 4. The Texans aim to bounce back after nearly getting their first win in Week 3. Here are our Houston Texans Week 4 predictions as they take on the Chargers. A late-game interception by Texans quarterback...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) returned to the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The injury reports for Wednesday are typically never aesthetically pleasing. Even after only three games, players are beginning to get banged up, and Wednesdays are a good time to get some extra rest in. It’s the Thursday and Friday practices that really make a difference for a player’s game status going into the weekend.
numberfire.com

Colts' Jonathan Taylor (toe) available for Week 4

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (toe) is available for Week 4's game against the Tennessee Titans. As expected, Taylor will be available for Sunday's clash with the Titans. After his first ever missed practice on Wednesday, Taylor returned to full practices on Thursday/Friday and should be good to go for Week 4.
numberfire.com

Texans' Dameon Pierce (hip) upgraded to full practice on Thursday

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (hip) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 4's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Pierce was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after opening the week as limited on Wednesday. He should be good to go for Sunday's clash with the Chargers.
