Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Grand Prairie Quilt Society holds September meeting

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met on Sept. 14, at the First Christian Church fellowship hall in Stuttgart with six members present. The meeting was opened with the Thought for the Day, “May your cuts be true, your seams straight, your blocks be square, and may your seam ripper rust from neglect.”
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Harvest Church to host Great Pumpkin Patch Oct. 8

Stuttgart Harvest Church will host its Great Pumpkin Patch event on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Church member Cole Sherman said there will be many activities for families to enjoy. “We will have a hay mountain, and we will have games,” Sherman said. “In addition to...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: September 30, 2022

NETWORKING AT NOON | WINGS OVER THE PRAIRIE FESTIVAL WEBSITE | CANDIDATE FORUM | ROTARY CENTENNIAL PARK AND ALLEN HOMRA MEMORIAL PAVILION GROUNDBREAKING | SEPTEMBER YARD OF THE MONTH WINNERS | WELCOME NEW MEMBER | FARMER’S PUMP SERVICE RIBBON CUTTING | CASINO BOWLING | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Cultural Elements’ exhibition blends two cultures together

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new, pop-up exhibition at the ARTSpace on Main’s Loft Gallery emphasizes components that contribute to and blend African American culture in the United States. The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., will host “Cultural Elements” by Arts & Science Center for Southeast...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Cooperative Extension Service to offer two-day remote produce safety training

LITTLE ROCK — For commercial produce growers, keeping farms free of microbial contamination and reducing foodborne illness outbreaks is critical. To support these efforts, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer a two-day, remote produce safety training workshop for vegetable and fruit growers. The training will provide important information on best practices, regulatory requirements, and risk management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

I-30 lanes near Benton closed after crane 'knocks down' power lines

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Traffic officials announced that I-30 eastbound and westbound lanes in Saline County are closed after a crane working in the area "knocked down power lines." The incident reportedly happened near exit 114 just west of Benton with traffic being blocked as a result. There is...
BENTON, AR

