Grand Prairie Quilt Society holds September meeting
The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met on Sept. 14, at the First Christian Church fellowship hall in Stuttgart with six members present. The meeting was opened with the Thought for the Day, “May your cuts be true, your seams straight, your blocks be square, and may your seam ripper rust from neglect.”
Stuttgart Harvest Church to host Great Pumpkin Patch Oct. 8
Stuttgart Harvest Church will host its Great Pumpkin Patch event on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Church member Cole Sherman said there will be many activities for families to enjoy. “We will have a hay mountain, and we will have games,” Sherman said. “In addition to...
Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: September 30, 2022
NETWORKING AT NOON | WINGS OVER THE PRAIRIE FESTIVAL WEBSITE | CANDIDATE FORUM | ROTARY CENTENNIAL PARK AND ALLEN HOMRA MEMORIAL PAVILION GROUNDBREAKING | SEPTEMBER YARD OF THE MONTH WINNERS | WELCOME NEW MEMBER | FARMER’S PUMP SERVICE RIBBON CUTTING | CASINO BOWLING | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES.
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
LR Animal Village offers $15 pet microchipping Oct. 8
The Little Rock animal shelter support group offers a one-day program to reduce the chance of losing a pet.
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
Machine gun training sparks fire at Camp Robinson
Authorities with the Camp Robinson Fire Department said a fire happened on their gun range shortly before noon Friday.
Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range at Camp Robinson. During the training, some rounds of ammo landed in the grass and created a spark that started a fire. "At the time it wasn't interfering with training,...
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
‘Cultural Elements’ exhibition blends two cultures together
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new, pop-up exhibition at the ARTSpace on Main’s Loft Gallery emphasizes components that contribute to and blend African American culture in the United States. The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., will host “Cultural Elements” by Arts & Science Center for Southeast...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
Families frustrated over North Little Rock cemetery ‘unkempt’ conditions
Frustration grows for family members whose loved ones are buried at a north little rock cemetery, for months they say the grounds have been unkempt.
Cooperative Extension Service to offer two-day remote produce safety training
LITTLE ROCK — For commercial produce growers, keeping farms free of microbial contamination and reducing foodborne illness outbreaks is critical. To support these efforts, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer a two-day, remote produce safety training workshop for vegetable and fruit growers. The training will provide important information on best practices, regulatory requirements, and risk management.
Little Rock police: Potential suspect in CHI St. Vincent shooting detained
Little Rock police said they detained a person who they believe is potentially responsible for a shooting incident at CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood.
I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
Jefferson Co. First Responder dies of cancer; County Officials look back on his impact
A Jefferson County first responder’s death is reminding people across the county the difference he made during his life.
I-30 lanes near Benton closed after crane 'knocks down' power lines
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Traffic officials announced that I-30 eastbound and westbound lanes in Saline County are closed after a crane working in the area "knocked down power lines." The incident reportedly happened near exit 114 just west of Benton with traffic being blocked as a result. There is...
Crash on 1-30 near Benton causes huge delay
A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.
