Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Friday Tips
Charlie Appleby looks to have spied a nice opening for Secret State, who has the chance to regain the winning thread in the Listed Peroni Nastro Azzurro Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot. The Godolphin-owned colt has been ultra-progressive so far this term, following up a second on debut behind the...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Leger third Giavellotto takes on Voltigeur second Secret State in Listed Ascot heat
3.45 Ascot - Doncaster form under microscope in Noel Murless. St Leger third Giavellotto will look to give a boost the Doncaster Classic form for the Marco Botti team in the Listed Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing. Secret State looks a major threat for the...
SkySports
Saturday Tips
Saffron Beach looks a rock solid choice to win a second Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. On all known form, Jane Chapple-Hyam's four-year-old has the beating of all of her rivals - unless the unbeaten and unexposed Laurel is something out of the ordinary. It usually pays to side with what you already know, though, and what we can be certain of is that Saffron Beach is one of the best of her sex over a mile.
SkySports
Hollie Doyle blog: Nashwa flying ahead of another French Group One bid in Prix de l’Opera
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle renews her partnership with French Oaks heroine Nashwa in the Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp on Sunday but first heads to Wolverhampton on Saturday night. Nashwa in great form after Newmarket workout. The beautiful Nashwa is back in action on Sunday when she...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sir Mark Prescott: ‘If Alpinista wins the Arc it will keep the fire flickering’
Before his filly takes on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, the veteran trainer tells Donald McRae about his fall that changed everything and an elusive relationship from decades ago
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Martin Kelly gives the lowdown on every runner and a big-race verdict
Sky Sports Racing presenter Martin Kelly has his lowdown on all 20 runners in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and a big-race verdict. Jockey: W Buick, Trainer: J & T Gosden (Drawn 17) Brilliant globetrotter for connections having landed a Saudi Cup, a Sheema Classic and a Juddmonte International.
SkySports
Warwickshire survive in County Championship and relegate Yorkshire as Liam Norwell takes nine wickets vs Hampshire
Liam Norwell took nine wickets as Warwickshire pulled off a stunning final-day, five-run victory over Hampshire to remain in LV= Insurance County Championship Division One and relegate Yorkshire instead. The Bears needed to beat Hampshire to avoid becoming the first side since Middlesex in 2017 to drop out of the...
Frankie Dettori will have to overcome HORROR Arc de Triomphe draw on Torquator Tasso – just like he did on Golden Horn
FRANKIE DETTORI will need a Tor de force in the saddle if he is to win his seventh Arc de Triomphe. The legendary Italian and defending champ Torquator Tasso were handed a nightmare draw in stall 18 of 20 for the £4.2 million race at Longchamp. If anyone is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
County Championship: Lancashire beat champions Surrey inside three days
LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three) Lancashire 512: Jennings 199, Balderson 97; Moriarty 5-163 Surrey 209 & 173: Burns 61; Hartley 5-52, Parkinson 3-57 Lancashire (24 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by an innings and 130 runs. Lancashire wrapped up an impressive victory over county champions...
SkySports
LV= County Championship: Nottinghamshire secure promotion while Warwickshire move to brink of relegation
Hampshire pushed champions Warwickshire to the brink of relegation on the third day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash at Edgbaston, while elsewhere Nottinghamshire secured promotion to Division One. Replying to the home side's 272 for four declared, Hampshire made 311 thanks to James Vince (98) and former Edgbaston...
SkySports
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Shock German winner Torquator Tasso goes for repeat bid at ParisLongchamp
Marcel Weiss's German raider Torquator Tasso caused a huge shock in 2021 and is back for more Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe glory, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday. The five-year-old was virtually unknown last year when he created a major upset in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe where he beat the leading fancies Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane at odds of 80/1.
SkySports
Greg O'Shea and Donna Fraser talk Olympic mindsets ahead of the TCS London Marathon
Greg O'Shea and Donna Fraser OBE are two Olympians preparing to take on the 26.2 miles of the TCS London Marathon this weekend and we talk to them about their mindsets, how it's helped them in their lives and the challenge it poses. The duo will be part of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adil Rashid reveals how cricket is evolving to embrace diversity
Adil Rashid has explained how English cricket is evolving to embrace diversity, after a period in which the sport has been hit by numerous accusations of systemic racism.In 2020, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq alleged that he was the subject of racist slurs during his time at the club, and ex-teammate Gary Ballance later admitted to being one of the individuals culpable of using such language towards the 31-year-old.The scandal led Yorkshire County Cricket Club to sack its entire coaching staff last December, after key figures in the organisation’s hierarchy resigned. Furthermore, there were hearings involving Rafiq and the...
BBC
Jack Russell: Former cricketer paints last surviving Dambuster
Former England cricketer Jack Russell has created a portrait of the last surviving Dambuster. Johnny Johnson, from Stroud, was a member of 617 squadron which flew in Operation Chastise - known as the Dambusters raid - in May 1943. The 100-year-old is the last person alive to have flown in...
SkySports
Christophe Soumillon: Jockey banned for two months for elbowing Rossa Ryan out of saddle at Saint-Cloud
Christophe Soumillon admits he made a "terrible mistake" after elbowing rival jockey Rossa Ryan out of the saddle, for which he has been banned from riding for two months. In a dramatic incident during the Group Three Thomas Bryon Stakes at Saint-Cloud on Friday, Soumillon, riding 15/2 shot Syros, deliberately made contact with Ryan on Ralph Beckett's Captain Wierzba as the pair chased eventual winner Continuous.
Comments / 0