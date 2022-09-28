Saffron Beach looks a rock solid choice to win a second Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. On all known form, Jane Chapple-Hyam's four-year-old has the beating of all of her rivals - unless the unbeaten and unexposed Laurel is something out of the ordinary. It usually pays to side with what you already know, though, and what we can be certain of is that Saffron Beach is one of the best of her sex over a mile.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO