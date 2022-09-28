ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Tips

Charlie Appleby looks to have spied a nice opening for Secret State, who has the chance to regain the winning thread in the Listed Peroni Nastro Azzurro Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot. The Godolphin-owned colt has been ultra-progressive so far this term, following up a second on debut behind the...
Saturday Tips

Saffron Beach looks a rock solid choice to win a second Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. On all known form, Jane Chapple-Hyam's four-year-old has the beating of all of her rivals - unless the unbeaten and unexposed Laurel is something out of the ordinary. It usually pays to side with what you already know, though, and what we can be certain of is that Saffron Beach is one of the best of her sex over a mile.
County Championship: Lancashire beat champions Surrey inside three days

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three) Lancashire 512: Jennings 199, Balderson 97; Moriarty 5-163 Surrey 209 & 173: Burns 61; Hartley 5-52, Parkinson 3-57 Lancashire (24 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by an innings and 130 runs. Lancashire wrapped up an impressive victory over county champions...
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Shock German winner Torquator Tasso goes for repeat bid at ParisLongchamp

Marcel Weiss's German raider Torquator Tasso caused a huge shock in 2021 and is back for more Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe glory, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday. The five-year-old was virtually unknown last year when he created a major upset in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe where he beat the leading fancies Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane at odds of 80/1.
Adil Rashid reveals how cricket is evolving to embrace diversity

Adil Rashid has explained how English cricket is evolving to embrace diversity, after a period in which the sport has been hit by numerous accusations of systemic racism.In 2020, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq alleged that he was the subject of racist slurs during his time at the club, and ex-teammate Gary Ballance later admitted to being one of the individuals culpable of using such language towards the 31-year-old.The scandal led Yorkshire County Cricket Club to sack its entire coaching staff last December, after key figures in the organisation’s hierarchy resigned. Furthermore, there were hearings involving Rafiq and the...
Jack Russell: Former cricketer paints last surviving Dambuster

Former England cricketer Jack Russell has created a portrait of the last surviving Dambuster. Johnny Johnson, from Stroud, was a member of 617 squadron which flew in Operation Chastise - known as the Dambusters raid - in May 1943. The 100-year-old is the last person alive to have flown in...
Christophe Soumillon: Jockey banned for two months for elbowing Rossa Ryan out of saddle at Saint-Cloud

Christophe Soumillon admits he made a "terrible mistake" after elbowing rival jockey Rossa Ryan out of the saddle, for which he has been banned from riding for two months. In a dramatic incident during the Group Three Thomas Bryon Stakes at Saint-Cloud on Friday, Soumillon, riding 15/2 shot Syros, deliberately made contact with Ryan on Ralph Beckett's Captain Wierzba as the pair chased eventual winner Continuous.
