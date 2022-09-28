ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Guardian

Christophe Soumillon at centre of storm amid calls to stand down on Arc day

Christophe Soumillon declined to offer further comment here on Saturday on the extraordinary incident on Friday in which he elbowed his fellow rider, Rossa Ryan, from the saddle during a race at nearby Saint-Cloud. Controversy over Soumillon’s continued presence at Longchamp this weekend is unlikely to subside, however, before his ride on Vadeni, the French Derby winner, in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz fastest in FP2 but Lewis Hamilton impresses at Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points. EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting homeVerstappen has won the...
SkySports

West Brom Women switch from white shorts to navy shorts due to period concerns

West Bromwich Albion Women have changed their home kit from white shorts to navy shorts after consultation with the playing squad regarding issues wearing white while on their period. Wearing white while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, including England Women,...
Speedway Digest

Bryce Menzies Claims Overall Victory at SCORE Baja 400 as Toyo Tires Wins in Three Classes

Bryce Menzies and Toyo Tires® took the overall win at the SCORE Baja 400 desert race, completing back-to-back wins in the Trophy Truck class after previously winning in 2021. Christopher Polvoorde also finished on top of the podium in the Trophy Truck Spec class and is leading in championship points. In addition, Vildosola Racing also claimed victory in the Trophy Truck Legends class and is leading in championship points.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton starts third in Singapore GP with Charles Leclerc on pole

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix and starts today’s race at the front with a fuming Max Verstappen only eighth.In drying conditions Verstappen, who has his first shot of securing back-to-back titles, appeared to be on course to take pole with his final throw of the dice.But the Red Bull driver was under instruction from his team to abort his final lap due to a fuel issue, and he will start Sunday’s race way down the order. Sergio Perez took second in the other Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton third - less than...
The Independent

The King welcomes leader of St Vincent and the Grenadines to Balmoral

There was a warm smile for a familiar face as the King carried out one of his first official audiences as monarch since royal mourning ended.He greeted Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, with a friendly handshake and a pat on the wrist as they met at  Balmoral in Scotland.Mr Gonsalves’ wife, Eloise, also attended the event and posed for a picture with the monarch alongside her husband.The King and his Queen Consort have met the couple on previous occasions including a visit to the Commonwealth realm as part of their 2019 Caribbean tour.The couple...
SkySports

Daniel Ricciardo: Outgoing McLaren driver says F1 reserve role 'realistic' for 2023

Daniel Ricciardo says taking a Formula 1 reserve role in 2023 has become a "realistic" possibility for him as he continues to weigh up his options for next season. After McLaren announced in August the early termination of Ricciardo's contract at the end of the season, the Australian has been linked with vacant seats at Alpine, Williams and Haas, along with reserve roles for front-runners Red Bull and Mercedes.
SkySports

Lewis Hamilton wants Black History Month lessons to be taught all year round

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, who was knighted in 2021, has been listed as a Black History Month hero for his sporting achievements, along with his attempts to promote racial equality. Hamilton has spoken out for many causes during his remarkable career, with his efforts including supporting LGBTQ+ rights...
SkySports

Singapore GP: Lewis Hamilton edges Max Verstappen in Practice One to top a session for first time in 2022

Lewis Hamilton produced a surprise late show of pace to edge out Max Verstappen for the fastest time in opening practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who can win the world championship this weekend if results go his way, appeared to be continuing his dominant form for Red Bull as he topped the timesheet by a considerable margin for much of the session.
