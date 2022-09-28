Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Southwest Airlines Announces Leadership Changes
Southwest Airlines’ current president and chief operating officer (COO) will be stepping down amid executive leadership changes within the company. Southwest Airlines announced Monday that its president and COO, Mike Van de Ven, will be stepping down to take an advisory role in 2023. Van de Ven will leave his role as COO at the end of September after serving in the position for nearly 14 years and from his role as president at the end of December.
consumergoods.com
Kellogg Names Bill Rex CIO of North America Cereal Amid Business Separation
Kellogg Company will soon have a new chief information officer of North America Cereal Co., tapping Bill Rex as part of the brand’s business segmentation strategy. With Rex’s appointment, along with several others recently named, this completes the North America Cereal Co. leadership team. Rex is currently the...
dallasexpress.com
Johnson & Johnson Announces New Brand Name
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced that it is shuffling some of its most iconic consumer health brands, including Band-Aid and Tylenol, to a stand-alone company named “Kenvue.”. This is part of J&J’s plan to “separate its consumer-health business from its prescription-drug and medical-devices units” in 2023, according to The...
FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
RELATED PEOPLE
Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group Named among the Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2022 Award by World Biz Magazine
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of DHGATE Group has been recognized by World Biz Magazine’s Annual Awards of the Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2022. Among the 100 winners, Diane Wang appeared in the top 10 along with distinguished leaders including Dr. Severin Schwan, CEO of Roche Group; Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD; Dr. C.C. Wei, CEO of TSMC; Lee Yuan Siong, President of AIA Group and many more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005259/en/ World Biz Magazine Interview - Diane Wang, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group (Photo: Business Wire)
CFOs will be at the center of climate-risk disclosure reporting, says an author of the SEC’s proposed rules
Persefoni's Kristina Wyatt predicts the SEC's climate-disclosure rule will go into effect early next year. As public companies await the passage of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed mandatory climate-risk disclosure rule, internal teams are gearing up to tackle these new requirements. Will a company’s finance operation led by the CFO be at the center of the need for enhanced reporting to the SEC?
msn.com
Shipt CEO at White House conference, addresses food insecurity issues
Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon is taking part in a White House conference on food security issues today while the Birmingham-based company announces a set of new initiatives, such as making food more accessible to underserved communities. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, the first meeting of its...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Angel Oak Mortgage Shakes Up Leadership
Sreeni Prabhu replaces Robert Williams as CEO and president after two quarters of losses. Angel Oak Mortgage Inc., after two straight quarters of losses, has new leadership. The company announced Wednesday Sreeni Prabhu has been named CEO and president, effective immediately. He replaces Robert Williams. Angel Oak Mortgage reported in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Merrell CMO Wins Marketing Leader of the Year Award
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Merrell chief marketing officer Janice Tennant has been named a Marketing Leader of the Year by the Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMA) for her work bringing more inclusion and diversity to the footwear brand’s outreach.
Ryder Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces its release of the Ryder 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR). The 2021 CSR Report highlights the company’s ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) from January 1 through December 31, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005111/en/ The 2021 CSR Report highlights Ryder’s ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) from January 1 through December 31, 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Happi
Supergoop Expands Executive Team with Key Appointments
Supergoop has expanded into executive team with two promotions. Britany LeBlanc, previously the senior vice president of marketing, has been promoted to chief marketing officer, and Ryan Crowley will serve the dual role of the brand’s chief financial and chief operating officers. LeBlanc first joined the company in July...
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3printr.com
VBN Components AB appoints Magnus Bergman as new CEO
Swedish company VBN Components AB, known for its extremely wear and heat resistant Vibenite alloys, has appointed Magnus Bergman as its new CEO. Magnus Bergman has a master’s degree in Materials Science from KTH and has held several roles within the Sandvik Group with a focus on R&D, international sales, and management. He also has broad experience from the heat treatment industry and the machinery industry.
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
hbsdealer.com
Johane Domersant, Deere’s DEI global talent leader
As leader of global talent acquisition and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies at John Deere, Johane Domersant plays a key role in recruiting top-tier talent. “We have to be an organization whose workforce represents and reflects the world in which we operate and can help solve the myriad of challenges that impact people and our planet,” said Domersant.
Foot Locker's LEED Initiative Invests In Black Entrepreneurs
Foot Locker, Inc. is dedicated to supporting Black Entrepreneurs through its Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) Initiative that boasts a $200 million commitment to the Black community. To date, the company has pumped nearly $54 million into partnerships geared towards economic and educational opportunities in the Black community. This...
TechCrunch
UiPath co-CEO Rob Enslin still sees plenty of potential despite stock turbulence
But at the time, UiPath faced some harsh realities in the public markets. Perhaps that’s why co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines was ready to bring in an industry leader who understood the enterprise market. Dines led UiPath through some heady times, topping out with a private valuation of $35 billion in early 2021. At that point, the markets were strong, an IPO was in sight, and the future looked bright.
mmm-online.com
Implicity adds two senior team leaders
Remote patient monitoring company Implicity has hired two new people to its senior leadership team. Vanessa Joyce will join as VP of sales for North America, and Megan Grosz will serve as global head of marketing and communications. Joyce brings 30 years of experience in med tech marketing, and previously...
ffnews.com
Onepoint confirms its intent to acquire Atos Digital, Big Data and Security businesses (Evidian)
David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”
salestechstar.com
Dada Now’s Open Platform for Autonomous Delivery Honored at Logistics Summit
Bing FU, General Manager of Dada Now shared insights on on-demand delivery at the Intra-City Logistics Summit 2022, held by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP). Since its launch in July 2021, Dada Now’s open platform for autonomous delivery has supported deliveries of over 50,000 supermarket orders.
Comments / 0