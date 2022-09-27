It doesn’t take long to realize that Yort hails out of Troy and does so with much pride of the Collar City, including their clever logo, which is a play on the popular “Enjoy Troy”. While it may be easy to see where they are from, their musical style is hard to pin down to just one style or influence. They’ve also added Seth Biskind (of Headless Relatives) to write and sing lyrics over their formally instrumental songs. Now that they are in their final form, I highly suggest you check out Yort. A great place to start is right here on Unsigned518.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO