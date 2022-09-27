Read full article on original website
nippertown.com
“Wild in the Trees Music & Skate Music Festival”
We at Mirth Films are thrilled to announce the first-ever Wild In The Trees Music & Skate Festival!. Wild In The Trees is a two-day music festival and skateboarding competition taking place on the grounds of the Lake George Skate Plaza in Lake George, NY on October 1st-2nd, 2022 from 11am-7pm.
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (October 1, 2022)
Best bet: Wolf Alice @ Empire Live, Albany. Another day absolutely bursting with choices around Nippertown, with multiple festivals happening, and almost every venue hosting top-tier talent. You can’t possibly go wrong no matter your choice. Wolf Alice won the BRIT Award for “Group of the Year”, and New Music Express named them “Best Festival Headliner”. Suspect this is one not to miss. (8:00)
nippertown.com
Schenectady Native and Guitarist David Malachowski Dies at 67
NEW YORK – Schenectady native David Malachowski, a noted guitarist who toured globally and served as Shania Twain’s music director among any other accomplishments, died of heart failure Thursday, September 29, in New York City. He was 67. Longtime area writer Don Wilcock described him as “a gentle,...
nippertown.com
BSC’s World Premiere “All of Me” is a Winning New Love Story
Lucy and Alfonso meet cute in Laura Winters winning World Premiere of a romantic comedy, “All of Me” playing through 10/9 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield. The two are in the Ellis Hospital waiting area, each in mobility devices and each using text-to-speech...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nippertown.com
LIVE: Jimmy Eat World / Frankie and His Fingers @ Empire Live, 09/28/2022
ALBANY – Jimmy Eat World stopped in at Empire Live in Albany on Wednesday as they approached the end of their month-long Something Loud Tour. Although the tour isn’t an especially long one, it hasn’t been without disturbance, as the band had to postpone their previous three shows (in Providence, Hartford, and Burlington), due to frontman Jim Adkins fighting what he described as “as ‘regular sick’ as I’ve ever been” in a tweet posted by the band last weekend.
nippertown.com
Troy’s ChowderFest to be Held on October 9th
TROY – Coming back to Troy on October 9th is ChowderFest, presented by Troy BID. This time there are no tickets, just visit participating locations to purchase soup and chowder throughout Downtown Troy. Featuring live music, kids’ activities and more, attendees are welcomed to explore the walkable district sampling chowder, soup, and other delicious treats from a diverse group of restaurants and purveyors. The event is free to attend and will feature $2 four-ounce samples for purchase at all participating locations.
nippertown.com
Unsigned518 Podcast #41, Yort
It doesn’t take long to realize that Yort hails out of Troy and does so with much pride of the Collar City, including their clever logo, which is a play on the popular “Enjoy Troy”. While it may be easy to see where they are from, their musical style is hard to pin down to just one style or influence. They’ve also added Seth Biskind (of Headless Relatives) to write and sing lyrics over their formally instrumental songs. Now that they are in their final form, I highly suggest you check out Yort. A great place to start is right here on Unsigned518.
nippertown.com
LIVE: Testament / Exodus / Death Angel @ Empire Live, 09/27/2022
ALBANY – Tuesday was just another September night for most of Nippertown. But Empire Live in Albany was the site of a Bay Area thrash takeover, when Testament, Exodus and Death Angel invaded the capital city for a siege of the heaviest order. The Bay Strikes Back tour came and destroyed the Empire.
nippertown.com
John Mellencamp to play Palace Theatre, June 13
ALBANY – John Mellencamp announced a North American tour today, Live and In Person 2023, which will include a date at Albany’s Palace Theatre on June 13, 2023. The tour was announced in conjunction with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opening of his new permanent exhibition, Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp.
