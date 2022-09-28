Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Guzma has arrived, and players can earn Guzma-themed avatar items and an Elite Charged TM as rewards for completing the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks. Battle Days are limited-time events that encourage Pokemon Go players to put their best teams together to compete in the Go Battle...
dexerto.com
Is Wiglett a new Pokemon or a Paldean Diglett regional form?
Wiglett is a brand new addition to the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but is it a Paldean regional form of Diglett? Or is it a convergent evolution species? Let’s find out. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are slowly introducing loads of new species to the franchise, from adorable...
Pokemon Adventures Red Chapter Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokemon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokemon fandom. Pokemon Adventures: Red Chapter in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This ROM is a hit amongst game and manga fans. This article will go over how to do the Pokemon Adventures Red Chapter download on an emulator so players can start enjoying their own versions of the legendary Pokemon Master.
IGN
New Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet (Gen 9)
This guide covers all new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and will be updated often. So far, we know of 16 total new Gen 9 Pokemon, including the three new Pokemon starters, two Legendaries, and at least 180 total Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. The newest Pokemon are the Fire- and Psychic-type Armarouge, Fire- and Ghost-type Ceruledge, and the new crab Pokemon Klawf, revealed in the trailer below.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything we know so far about the new adventures
Everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, from Gen 9 Pokemon to co-op support
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans divided over “useless” Fashion Week costume event
Pokemon Go’s new Fashion Week event introduced more costumed Pokemon, but some fans are split over whether these are worthwhile. Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week event introduced more costumed Pokemon into the expansive catalog of available creatures to collect. While the event also fully added Mareanie and Toxapex into...
dexerto.com
How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch
With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system. While the Battle Pass system is...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players don’t know how to feel about new Diglett
A new Pokemon for Scarlet & Violet was revealed during the “Pokemon World Ecological Society” livestream, and fans aren’t sure how to feel about the Diglett knock-off. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced many new Paldean Pokemon species in the months leading up to their November 18 release date. Some of these, like the adorable Lechonk, have been immediate favorites with fans of the franchise.
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
dexerto.com
All Overwatch 2 characters: Upcoming heroes & abilities in OW2
Overwatch 2 is on the cusp of release and with countless characters on the roster, it’s key you familiarize yourself with all of the OW2 heroes and their abilities if you want to compete with the best. The heart of Overwatch 2 is its cast of powerful characters, each...
happygamer.com
Some Players In Apex Legends’ Latest Limited-Time Mode LTM, Gun Run, Have Stumbled Onto An Easter Egg Involving The Stuffed Dinosaur Nessie
Some lucky players have been discovering an Easter egg involving Nessie in Gun Run, a new chaotic LTM introduced in Season 14 of Apex Legends. Even if Respawn Entertainment has added a unique heirloom for Loba in this content update for the game, Gun Run, which is part of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, is likely the major attraction.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
msn.com
Pokemon Go October 2022 Events: Halloween, Litwick Community Day and More
October is almost here, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. The mobile game is continuing its Season of Light with a variety of events over the next few weeks, including a Litwick Community Day and the annual Halloween celebration. On top of that, a handful of spooky Pokemon will be appearing every Tuesday evening during the game's weekly Spotlight Hour event.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev reveals how Symmetra’s Autism is showcased on the battlefield
Overwatch 2 is set to release very soon and more details are steadily being released including information about one of the original game’s heroes: Symmetra. In Overwatch lore, Symmetra is a character with Autism, but it was rarely reflected in-game despite comics and other story pieces indicating that she is on the spectrum.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops 2 was most “complete” CoD game
Dr Disrespect revealed his favorite CoD game, explaining why Black Ops 2 was the “purest” series entry. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta performed well numbers-wise but received a mixed reception. Dr Disrespect was very outspoken about the game’s problems. He argued Modern Warfare 2’s “horrific” SBMM makes the game destined to fail.
dexerto.com
League of Legends will combat third-party software & dodging problem in preseason
The developers behind League of Legends have revealed some changes to ranked queues that could alleviate the problems of dodging. One of the most common complaints from League of Legends players with regards to ranked queues is the prevalence of dodging, or leaving a game lobby right before the match begins.
dexerto.com
CoD players want Warzone 2 to introduce quitting penalties
With Warzone 2 on the horizon, CoD fans have urged Infinity Ward to take cues from games like Rocket League and Valorant and introduce penalties for those who quit mid-game. Warzone 2 finally drops on November 16, and Infinity Ward are introducing plenty of new spins of the battle royale gameplay we know and love. AIs are set to appear on the map for the first time in Strongholds, and even the circle mechanic has been overhauled.
dexerto.com
Warzone streamer comes up with absurd idea to replace skill-based matchmaking
Warzone streamer tdawgsmitty proposed a silly idea to replace skill-based matchmaking that he believes might make it easier for the older generation to avoid their younger, more cracked counterparts. There’s a common sentiment in the Call of Duty scene, and Warzone particularly, that younger players are responsible for matches that...
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans convinced they’ve found big police change in leaks
GTA 6’s massive leak revealed several new features, but an underrated reveal is a possible change to the wanted system. On September 18, an earth-shattering GTA 6 leak revealed the game’s location, vehicles, characters, weapons, and more. Days later, London Police confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old suspected of being involved in the hack, and they pleaded not guilty to computer misuse.
