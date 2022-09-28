ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Luis Enrique
Álvaro Morata
Yardbarker

Xavi angered by international duty injuries for Barcelona stars

Barcelona head coach Xavi has hit out at the international break after a host of his first team stars returned to Catalonia injured. La Blaugrana return to the day job of domestic action away at Mallorca this weekend and Xavi will be forced into changes to his starting side in Palma.
FOX Sports

Injury-hit Barcelona visits Mallorca with hole in defense

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Xavi Hernández oversaw the remodeling of Barcelona’s squad this summer, the coach made sure he was so well covered at right-back that his club could afford to loan out United States defender Sergiño Dest to AC Milan. But after a spate...
BBC

Uefa Regions' Cup: Jersey begin with 1-0 Italy defeat in Rome

Jersey's footballers have begun their Uefa Regions' Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the Italian region of Lazio in Rome. Jersey had the best of the first half - Jake Prince with an early header saved, while goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet reacted well to a scramble in the box.
Yardbarker

Predicted XI: Xavi Hernandez considering back three to tackle Barcelona injuries

Barcelona return to action from the international break considerably weaker on paper, raising a number of questions for Xavi Hernandez. They take on Javier Aguirre’s Real Mallorca, who no doubt have been working tirelessly over the break to ensure that they give Barcelona a hard time, as they did Real Madrid for 75 minutes. Only striker Tino Kadewere and Dominik Greif, their back-up goalkeeper are missing.
BBC

Euro 2022 buzz inspired USA boss to play England

United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski said he pushed for his side to play England in a friendly after experiencing the "buzz" of Euro 2022. The USA have not faced England since 2020 but will play in front of a sell-out Wembley crowd on 7 October. Andonovski came to England...
Yardbarker

Former Barcelona Atletic manager given academy role after being replaced

Barcelona replaced Sergi Barjuan as manager of their Barcelona Atletic reserve side this summer, but the former ‘Dream Team’ full-back has landed on his feet. Mundo Deportivo report that Barjuan will now take over as Sporting Director of Barcelona’s academies around the world. Barjuan will be in charge of implementing the same methodology that is practiced in Barcelona to various academies in operation worldwide, in places such as Japan and the United States of America.
Spain
Soccer
World
Portugal
Qatar
Madrid, Spain
Sports
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna

Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
The Associated Press

Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has not called up any of the female players who renounced playing for their nation in a decision that the Spanish federation interpreted as a move towards removing their coach. Coach Jorge Vilda on Friday dropped all 15 players who last week sent emails...
howafrica.com

Banana Thrown At Brazilian Soccer Star, Richarlison, During Match

Tottenham Hotspur forward and Brazil international Richarlison was racially abused on Tuesday after a fan threw a banana at him during their friendly match against Tunisia in France. According to CNN, the banana was thrown at the 25-year-old while he was celebrating a goal he scored for his national team.
