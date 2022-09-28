Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Alyssa Thomas helps US top Serbia, move into World Cup semis
Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup
BBC
World Cup 2022: Chile and Peru appeal against Fifa decision on Ecuador’s Byron Castillo
Chile and Peru have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Fifa rulings on the eligibility of Ecuador's Byron Castillo. The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has asked for Ecuador be excluded from the World Cup and be replaced by Peru. Chile's football association has asked Cas to rule...
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
Jorge Vilda says fallout with Spain players is a ‘difficult situation’ after leaving several stars out of national squad
JORGE VILDA left several Spain Women aces out of his squad ahead of the team’s friendly duels with Sweden and the USA in October. Skipper Irene Paredes and record scorer Jenni Hermoso are among the stars omitted as well as Manchester United duo Ona Batlle and Lucia Garcia. Man...
Yardbarker
Xavi angered by international duty injuries for Barcelona stars
Barcelona head coach Xavi has hit out at the international break after a host of his first team stars returned to Catalonia injured. La Blaugrana return to the day job of domestic action away at Mallorca this weekend and Xavi will be forced into changes to his starting side in Palma.
FOX Sports
Injury-hit Barcelona visits Mallorca with hole in defense
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Xavi Hernández oversaw the remodeling of Barcelona’s squad this summer, the coach made sure he was so well covered at right-back that his club could afford to loan out United States defender Sergiño Dest to AC Milan. But after a spate...
Jorge Vilda omits 15 players after Spain mutiny and refuses to step down
Jorge Vilda has insisted he will not step down as coach of the Spanish women’s national team after leaving the 15 players who staged a mutiny out of the squad
BBC
Uefa Regions' Cup: Jersey begin with 1-0 Italy defeat in Rome
Jersey's footballers have begun their Uefa Regions' Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the Italian region of Lazio in Rome. Jersey had the best of the first half - Jake Prince with an early header saved, while goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet reacted well to a scramble in the box.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Predicted XI: Xavi Hernandez considering back three to tackle Barcelona injuries
Barcelona return to action from the international break considerably weaker on paper, raising a number of questions for Xavi Hernandez. They take on Javier Aguirre’s Real Mallorca, who no doubt have been working tirelessly over the break to ensure that they give Barcelona a hard time, as they did Real Madrid for 75 minutes. Only striker Tino Kadewere and Dominik Greif, their back-up goalkeeper are missing.
BBC
Euro 2022 buzz inspired USA boss to play England
United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski said he pushed for his side to play England in a friendly after experiencing the "buzz" of Euro 2022. The USA have not faced England since 2020 but will play in front of a sell-out Wembley crowd on 7 October. Andonovski came to England...
Yardbarker
Former Barcelona Atletic manager given academy role after being replaced
Barcelona replaced Sergi Barjuan as manager of their Barcelona Atletic reserve side this summer, but the former ‘Dream Team’ full-back has landed on his feet. Mundo Deportivo report that Barjuan will now take over as Sporting Director of Barcelona’s academies around the world. Barjuan will be in charge of implementing the same methodology that is practiced in Barcelona to various academies in operation worldwide, in places such as Japan and the United States of America.
ESPN
Inaki Williams' Ghana decision sets stage for family's 'divided heart' at World Cup as brother Nico stars for Spain
LORCA, Spain -- Inaki Williams was in the tunnel at the little Francisco Artes Carrasco ground, squashed in among all the supporters and staff under the stands, when he found out what his kid brother had just done. Meanwhile, 1,051 km (roughly 620 miles) away, on the other side of...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna
Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
Clarke targets automatic Euro 2024 qualification as next step for Scotland
Steve Clarke has said he believes the Euro 2024 playoff secured alongside promotion from Group B of the Nations League will not be required
Yardbarker
Ballon d'Or: Former winner Kaka makes intriguing claim about Benzema's chances of winning 2022 award
Karim Benzema is the undeniable favorite to win the Ballon d'Or 2022, which will take place on October 17 in Paris. Find out what Kaka, a player who has already won the Ballon d'Or in 2007, has to say about the odds of the Frenchman grabbing the big prize. The...
Soccer-Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt headlines Qatar exhibit during World Cup
Oct 1 (Reuters) - The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand of God" goal will be on display as part of an exhibit that will open ahead of this year's World Cup, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum said on Saturday.
Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has not called up any of the female players who renounced playing for their nation in a decision that the Spanish federation interpreted as a move towards removing their coach. Coach Jorge Vilda on Friday dropped all 15 players who last week sent emails...
howafrica.com
Banana Thrown At Brazilian Soccer Star, Richarlison, During Match
Tottenham Hotspur forward and Brazil international Richarlison was racially abused on Tuesday after a fan threw a banana at him during their friendly match against Tunisia in France. According to CNN, the banana was thrown at the 25-year-old while he was celebrating a goal he scored for his national team.
