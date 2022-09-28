Barcelona replaced Sergi Barjuan as manager of their Barcelona Atletic reserve side this summer, but the former ‘Dream Team’ full-back has landed on his feet. Mundo Deportivo report that Barjuan will now take over as Sporting Director of Barcelona’s academies around the world. Barjuan will be in charge of implementing the same methodology that is practiced in Barcelona to various academies in operation worldwide, in places such as Japan and the United States of America.

FIFA ・ 8 HOURS AGO