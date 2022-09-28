Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game
SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
San Antonio meteorologist covers Hurricane Ian while vacationing in Florida
He and his family are safe in Orlando.
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
seguintoday.com
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival
(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo extends free admission for frontline heroes through Oct. 16
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is extending its free admission policy for current doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs by offering free admission through Oct. 16. Doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs can enjoy two additional weeks of free admission (with proper ID) during Zoo...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
A former Alamo Heights mayor and his wife have put their Mid-Atlantic Colonial-meets-German-style home back on the market, again under the guidance of local luxury brokerage Phyllis Browning Co. Louis and Susanne Cooper found a buyer last year for their 1927 home in the exclusive north-of-downtown enclave, but the deal...
9 San Antonio neighborhoods with top-rated elementary, middle schools
These Alamo City neighborhoods make the grade.
blackchronicle.com
Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed mother and father converged on a Texas highschool Tuesday after a classroom capturing report that finally proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio started about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police obtained a name of a attainable capturing in progress on the faculty, in response to a police statement. The faculty was positioned on lockdown as police entered and started clearing the campus however discovered no proof of an lively risk or capturing.
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
abc7amarillo.com
Texas neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) — Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his east side Texas home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit,"...
Greg Abbott v. Beto O'Rourke: How to watch the Texas Governor Debate
The debate will be in Edinburg.
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates
Energy bill rebates will come to many soon because of a new state spending approval. The amount set aside is $42 million. The money is a part of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The city's plan will see all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio receive a rebate on their bills. All San Antonio, Texas, citizens are users of CPS Energy. (source)
12 San Antonio buffets to indulge in flavorful dishes from across the globe
Bring your appetite to these buffets.
Yes, you are seeing more mosquitoes around San Antonio - and some are unusually big
SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio emerges from historic drought conditions, mosquitoes are again hatching in yards, parks, and pools. During the dry summer months, the pests couldn't easily find water to lay eggs in. San Antonio residents didn't see many of the biting insects during June, when the bugs are normally most active.
