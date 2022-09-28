SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed mother and father converged on a Texas highschool Tuesday after a classroom capturing report that finally proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio started about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police obtained a name of a attainable capturing in progress on the faculty, in response to a police statement. The faculty was positioned on lockdown as police entered and started clearing the campus however discovered no proof of an lively risk or capturing.

