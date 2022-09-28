ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game

SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar

DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival

(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed mother and father converged on a Texas highschool Tuesday after a classroom capturing report that finally proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio started about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police obtained a name of a attainable capturing in progress on the faculty, in response to a police statement. The faculty was positioned on lockdown as police entered and started clearing the campus however discovered no proof of an lively risk or capturing.
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates

Energy bill rebates will come to many soon because of a new state spending approval. The amount set aside is $42 million. The money is a part of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The city's plan will see all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio receive a rebate on their bills. All San Antonio, Texas, citizens are users of CPS Energy. (source)
