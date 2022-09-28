I grew up in a household that decorated for each holiday we celebrated. We even had an Easter tree, leprechaun visits for St. Patrick’s Day, and smoke machines for Halloween. It was great fun, but then again I wasn’t responsible for setting it up or taking it down. Now as an adult with those kind of responsibilities of cleaning and picking up daily, the idea of getting boxes down from the attic or garage to set something up for a few weeks and then put away is not appealing at all. I don’t want to decorate. I’m that mom.

