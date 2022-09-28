Read full article on original website
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices. These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try
If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
100-Year-Old Veteran Goes To Disneyland In Viral TikTok And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying
As somebody who visits and enjoys theme parks like Disneyland on a regular basis, I sometimes wonder if the day will ever come when I just won’t be able to do it anymore. Will I ever get to the point that getting on and off rides is too hard or Disney World crowds become too difficult to navigate? I now have some significant evidence that I never have to stop enjoying theme parks, because it can be done by a guy who is 100-years-old, and watching him enjoy Disneyland may be the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
Disney evacuates hotels and shuts down some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches
Disney has announced that it’s shutting down some operations as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.“Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” the company said in a statement posted to its site.The water park Blizzard Beach is currently closed and another water park, Typhoon Lagoon, will close temporarily on Wednesday and Thursday.The Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close from Wednesday until Friday...
Man Surprises 100-Year-Old Veteran With Trip to Disneyland: 'Dreaming'
"Disneyland is a place we can all go and be a kid again," said Isaiah Garza, who invited 100-year-old Mr. Good to the iconic park.
Couple Shares 'Parking Secret' at 'Disneyland' That Could Be a Game-Changer
Whether you're going to Disneyland or Disney World, parking at the parks is always a pain. It's one of the many reasons people like to get to the parks early in the morning- among other reasons, it gives them a chance to grab a parking spot before all the good spaces fill up!
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Family Appears to Sneak Child Into Disney World Using Stroller: WATCH
Planning a trip to Walt Disney World means being prepared to spend hundreds of dollars just to enter one of the resort's theme parks. The alternative, while not advisable, is trying to sneak into one of the parks using only faith, trust and pixie dust — and a baby stroller.
Splash Mountain Forced to Shut Down When Log Floods
At this point, pretty much every Disney fan knows that Splash Mountain is getting a Princess and the Frog retheme at both Disneyland Park in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The change has been a controversial one, but Disney is moving ahead, and Splash Mountain will close at both Resorts in 2023 and reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late 2024.
Fall Checklist of Things to Do in Walt Disney World
Fall is an amazing time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort thanks to milder temperatures, a break from the intense summer crowds, and a plethora of special events and entertainment that only happen during select months. During the fall, the Walt Disney World Resort celebrates all things autumn, spooky, and delicious, with a combination of ticketed events, festivals, and special culinary offerings that cannot be enjoyed any other time of the year.
Should Sisanie Lie to Her Kids About Going to Disneyland?!
Sisanie wants to do an adult trip to Disneyland and not bring the kids:
New Wizarding World Spell Map and Metal Marker Coins Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. On our most recent visit to The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, we noticed this new spell map to go along with the medallions we recently found. This map will allow you to track and record your spells, and where they are best used.
Walt Disney World Announces Theme Park Hours for September 30 Phased Reopening
Walt Disney World has announced park hours for all four theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. Please note that park reservations are still required, and new reservations have only reopened for Resort Hotel guests. All dining reservations and Enchanted Extra prior to Early Theme Park Entry times will be cancelled, and guests with existing reservations during Early Theme Park Entry will be able to enter even if they are not a resort guest.
Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday
Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
Phased Reopening After Hurricane Ian, Festival of the Holidays Food Booths, and More HUGE Disney News
It’s been quite the week for Disney World. Hurricane Ian complicated things for a few days — shutting down the Disney World theme parks and causing a phased reopening, plus we’ve gotten huge news about returning offerings and EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. After a stressful few days, you could probably use a little mental escape (we know the feeling). So why not take a second, find a quiet spot, and join us on a virtual trip through the parks and resorts for all the latest Disney news. ❤️ It might just be the 5-minute break you desperately need this week.
Disney Takes On “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” In New Project
Walt Disney World has Space Mountain and the Tomorrowland Transit People Mover. Disneyland has Star Tours and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters. We’ve had Treasure Planet (2002), Lilo and Stitch (2002), Wall-E (2008), and, most recently, Lightyear (2022), and now it seems we have another Disney space project on the horizon.
Where To Get the Donald Duck Candy Corn Cup in Disneyland
It’s not officially Halloween in Disneyland until the giant Mickey pumpkin makes its way to Main Street, U.S.A.!. With the Mickey pumpkin in its rightful place, Oogie Boogie Bash on its way soon, and Haunted Mansion undergoing its big The Nightmare Before Christmas overlay, it’s just about time to celebrate Halloween in Disneyland. Along with over 50 (!!) Halloween treats arriving in Disneyland, a seasonal cup just arrived…starring Donald dressed as a classic Halloween candy!
