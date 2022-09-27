Read full article on original website
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
New Gourmet Bagel Shop Coming To Augusta, Maine
For about a year, we have been hearing that a group of Augusta-area developers have been working on doing something with the one remaining building from Augusta's Edwards Manufacturing mill. Tobias Parkhurst, one of the minds behind Cushnoc Brewing, and lawyer James Bass had been discussing opening a wine and...
themainemag.com
A Fine-Dining Staple in Brunswick Lives Up to its Predecessor
When Steve and Michelle Corry opened their fine-dining restaurant at 555 Congress Street in 2003, it was part of an emerging cadre of Port-land date-night destinations, such as Fore Street, Street and Co., Rob Evans’s Hugo’s, and Walter’s on Exchange Street. Five Fifty-Five became known for its elevated American cuisine and impeccable service just as chefs across the country were embracing the farm-to-table movement. Chef Steve Corry was the first in Portland to serve truffled lobster mac and cheese, a now-classic comfort food mash-up that became the restaurant’s signature dish.
Portland fish market shares video of hammerhead shark for sale
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland, Maine is known for its award-winning seafood, but when most people think of the city, they probably imagine lobsters, not hammerhead sharks. But Harbor Fish Market in Portland posted a video on their Instagram account showing a hammerhead shark for sale. In the video, a...
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
This “Hidden” Bar Is Upstairs From A Popular Augusta Restaurant
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse
BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
themainemag.com
Portland’s Hottest Cocktail Bar Isn’t a Bar At All
Before the doors even open, there is a crowd forming outside. A sea of pop-punk fans donning Blink 182, Paramore, and fittingly, Jimmy Eats World T-shirts wait patiently. Inside, Hayley and Zack Wilson, the founders of Jimmy Drinks World, complete last-minute tasks and touches. When four o’clock rolls around, it’s time to let everyone in. Immediately the bar runs 15 people deep, each ordering two or three drinks at a time. Bartenders from Portland and Boston are posted up, shaking cocktails as quickly as humanly possible. From the first song on the playlist, everyone is singing along inside the hottest new bar in the city.
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
Augusta Home Goods Store Sets Opening Date
It was back in March that we first brought you the news that Central Maine was getting a Home Goods store. The very popular store, known for selling goods for your home (duh), was going to be opening a location at the Marketplace at Augusta. It has taken over six...
Out-of Towner Shocked by How Expensive Parking is in Portland, Maine
For residents and commuters who work in Portland, Maine, they already know the pain that is the astronomical price of parking spaces within the city limits. In terms of inflation, rent is likely only ahead of parking when it comes to wild and unfathomable price hikes. The reality of parking in Portland hit one recent visitor hard. Shared on Reddit by Sufficient-opposite3, they were stunned to discover what some lots are charging for 24 hours of parking.
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
WMTW
Maine city named one of Top 25 best places to live for families
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — One Maine city has made Fortune.com's list of the top 25 Best Places to live for families. South Portland found itself on the list of cities and towns that includes Ann Arbor and Sarasota. Fortune.com says to determine which places make the cut, they analyzed...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
mainebiz.biz
Portland real estate firm Boulos appoints first female president
The Boulos Co., a Maine and New Hampshire commercial real estate firm headquartered in Portland, is getting its first female president when Jessica Estes takes the helm Oct. 1. Estes joined Boulos in 2003 and has held several positions within the company. She “has demonstrated a curiosity, professionalism, and expertise...
nbcboston.com
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive
Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility Customers
Some Mainers will see rate hikes on their natural gas bills after the Maine Public Utilities Commission just approved a rate hike for Summit Natural Gas. Summit serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Kennebec Valley, and Yarmouth.
mainepublic.org
Above-average September rainfall ends drought for much of Maine
Last week's rainfall went a long way toward easing, and in many places, eliminating the drought in Maine. Both Portland and Augusta have received slightly more rain this month compared to the usual September average. This month's rainfall was enough to eliminate drought conditions for western Maine and regions Down East.
