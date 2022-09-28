Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Must-Read Books By Black Authors
Here are this year's must-read books by Black authors.
5 new books to read this week
Read C. J. Tudor’s spooky selection of short stories in preparation for Halloween…Fiction1. A Sliver Of Darkness by C. J. Tudor is published by Michael Joseph, priced £16.99 (ebook £7.99). Available September 29Just 6 days till Halloween comes early. A SLIVER OF DARKNESS - out on Sept 29th! 🎃💀🖤#ASliverofDarkness #HalloweenComesEarly pic.twitter.com/b9khMtTEb7— C. J. Tudor 🇺🇦 💀 🌔 (@cjtudor) September 23, 2022This is C. J. Tudor’s first short story collection. For those not familiar with her work, she has been dubbed Britain’s Stephen King and set the literary horror world alight in 2018 with her debut novel The Chalk Man. Here,...
‘Blonde’ Author Joyce Carol Oates Weighs In on Netflix Film: ‘Brilliant Work of Cinematic Art’ but ‘Not for Everyone’
“Blonde” author Joyce Carol Oates, who penned the biographical fiction novel that the Netflix film is based on, has weighed in on the discourse surrounding Andrew Dominik’s controversial portrait of Marilyn Monroe. On Friday, Oates answered some burning questions from fans via Twitter, including about backlash the film has received that it exploits Monroe’s trauma. Dubbed a fictionalized retelling of the movie star’s life and untimely death, “Blonde” loosely recreates several tragedies during the life of Monroe (Ana de Armas), including the abuse she endured from her mother and the sexual assaults she experienced in Hollywood. In addition to fan...
Fact vs Fiction: Is Blonde based on a true story?
Blonde examines the life of Marilyn Monroe, but is it based on a true story?
RELATED PEOPLE
The best recent poetry – review roundup
Days Like These: An Alternative Guide to the Year in 366 Poems by Brian Bilston (Picador, £16.99. The poem-a-day format of poetry publishing is ripe for subversion. One suspects the tongue of the “poet laureate of Twitter” is in his cheek when celebrating such wildly various historic occasions as Charles I’s execution, Dylan going electric and … Bilston finding one of his books in a charity shop. He succeeds when he describes the specific in the mundane, such as on TV: “I used to believe that the tiny people in the magic box / were watching me as I watched them – / looking out at somebody else inside a tiny box”.
booklistqueen.com
Book of the Month October 2022 Selections
The Book of the Month October 2022 selections are here! Decide which of the five books you want to add to your subscription box. Book of the Month is my favorite subscription box. Every month, I choose between their curated book selections, and voila! A blue box arrives at my door carrying one (or two or three) new books for me to read.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
Bestselling author shares 5 books to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Celebrate Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month by adding these titles to your reading list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: Out of the Blue by Jason June
I am on the forever search for mermaid books. I dream about them and just wish I could read all the mermaid books. So it’s an utter joy to have read Out of the Blue which is a precious queer mermaid story! Keep reading this book review to see my full thoughts.
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest with John Irving and Jason Reynolds on Oct. 13
NEW YORK - Publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for it's fall AuthorFest, which brings conversations with celebrated authors to book festivals nationwide. Bestselling authors John Irving and Jason Reynolds will participate in a conversation moderated by Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. Irving has just written "The Last Chairlift," his first novel in seven years. The author's previous works include "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules." Reynolds is the author of "Ain't Burned All the Bright," a unique mash-up of text and art for teens. Readers are invited to learn more about AuthorFest and to register for this special author event through their local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com. AuthorFest events are staged seasonally.
Numerous books are set in North Dakota. Here’s a list
Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when […]
‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Film Review: Stirring Doc Intertwines the DNA of Nan Goldin’s Art and Activism
Less a biography than an act of communion, Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” sets for itself a difficult task: What more can you reveal about the most self-revealing of artists? What can a documentary portrait about Nan Goldin bring out that Goldin — a photographer who arguably revolutionized the artform with her candor — hasn’t already explored? To see the “Citizenfour” director wrestle and conquer those thorny questions is one of the many thrills of Poitras’ masterful, Venice Golden Lion–winning film.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fiction: Growing Love or Hatred
Love and hatred do possess the ability to grow. One grows roses, and the other grows weeds. Roses and Weeds Symboling Love and HateImage by Annelise Lords. Marva glanced at the woman sitting beside her and smiled.
Black History Month 2022: 13 best children’s books with empowering black characters
Although there have been programmes put in place to help tackle diversity in the publishing industry, it still remains, for the most part, predominantly white. The norm we see in books influences the way we see the world and this is why it’s particularly important for children to see characters that represent themselves. Illustration books for early years are a key way of doing this and Black History Month helps champion these representations. Falling every October in the UK, the month sets aside a time to honour the history and celebrate the achievements of the Black community.Sadly, the harsh reality...
theodysseyonline.com
Oscar Wilde Short Biography
Oscar Wilde was born on October 16, 1854 in the city of Dublin, the capital of Ireland. His father, William Wilde, was a famous surgeon, and his mother, Jane Algie, was a poet. However, his parents broke up, after which Oscar lost all contact with his father. Since childhood, the boy idolized his mother. It was from her that he inherited an impeccable aesthetic taste, his talent, as well as a love of literature. In the evenings, she recited to Oscar and his older brother Willie her poems.
How Trump's election set 'Less' author Andrew Sean Greer off on a road trip — and a sequel
'Less Is Lost' is a sequel to Andrew Sean Greer's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, He describes the road trip that inspired it — and the joys of travel.
‘The past echoes in the present’: A review of Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
The three two-hour episodes of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, debuted on PBS beginning Sept. 18. Toward the end of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’ new documentary, the audience hears the last entry in the wartime diary of Anne Frank: “It’s a wonder I haven’t abandoned all my ideals, they seem so absurd and impractical. Yet I cling to them because I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
Comments / 0