Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton Saturday

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to the Dayton area Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors planning to participate. Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said this rally is a great way for people to mark the end of summer and try some new food.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all

A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path

“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
DAYTON, OH
ohparent.com

Cincinnati Pumpkin Patch Guide

Nothing says “fall” like a pumpkin. These bright orange gourds are synonymous with fall — and picking your very own from a local pumpkin patch is a requirement!. Check out our 2022 Cincinnati Pumpkin Patch Guide and make your porch a little brighter this fall:. Pumpkins, pumpkins...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

SICSA Shares Our Pet of the Week: Blue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us in the studio to share our Pet of the Week: Blue!. Blue is a friendly, fluffy, sweetheart who loves to give kisses and is looking for a home!. To adopt Blue, Kaitlin said you can stop in any day...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton area economy

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering had an estimated economic impact of $1,225,000 on the Dayton area, officials said. That figure from the four-day tournament at NCR’s South course Aug. 25-28 is based on final numbers from the United States Golf Association on data and from hotels, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.
KETTERING, OH

