dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Things to do around the Miami Valley Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
Check out this list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 29 - Oct 2.
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
dayton.com
Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton Saturday
The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to the Dayton area Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors planning to participate. Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said this rally is a great way for people to mark the end of summer and try some new food.
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
Sewer project to close Washington Township road
Crews will be extending a sanitary sewer for a new residential home. While this project is privately funded through a contractor, the work cannot be safely completed with the roadway open to traffic.
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
dayton.com
Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all
A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path
“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
ohparent.com
Cincinnati Pumpkin Patch Guide
Nothing says “fall” like a pumpkin. These bright orange gourds are synonymous with fall — and picking your very own from a local pumpkin patch is a requirement!. Check out our 2022 Cincinnati Pumpkin Patch Guide and make your porch a little brighter this fall:. Pumpkins, pumpkins...
dayton.com
More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton
The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern>. This lively two-day celebration of Dayton’s music scene is expected to feature more than 20 live bands, 10 singer songwriters, and a DJ.
WDTN
SICSA Shares Our Pet of the Week: Blue
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us in the studio to share our Pet of the Week: Blue!. Blue is a friendly, fluffy, sweetheart who loves to give kisses and is looking for a home!. To adopt Blue, Kaitlin said you can stop in any day...
Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
Greene County woman, used to tornadoes, is experiencing her first hurricane in Ian
ODESSA, Florida — Paige Bucheit, who lives with her fiance in a downtown Tampa, Florida, apartment, is hoping Hurricane Ian won’t linger so they can go back home where they left most of this belongings. Having grown up in the Dayton area, she’s accustomed to tornadoes. She...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Ukrainian family arrives at Dayton International Airport
Andrii, his wife Alisa and their three boys landed here in Dayton after traveling the globe. Detective Rod Roberts says he is nervously excited for them to see their new home.
19th annual Chocolate Festival kicks off in Dayton this weekend
DAYTON — The annual Chocolate Festival will kick off at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center this weekend. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m. at the location off of Infirmary Road in Dayton, according to a Facebook post. >>Pumpkin spice latte ring: Jeweler offers...
Dayton Police seek help finding Crime Stoppers Most Wanted
Anyone who has seen any of the three suspects should call Miami Valley Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton area economy
The U.S. Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering had an estimated economic impact of $1,225,000 on the Dayton area, officials said. That figure from the four-day tournament at NCR’s South course Aug. 25-28 is based on final numbers from the United States Golf Association on data and from hotels, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.
