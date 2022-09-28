Read full article on original website
Watch Alice, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft, as it takes to the skies
Alice, the "world's first all-electric commuter aircraft" lifted off overnight, making history in electric aviation. Eviation Aircraft, the manufacturer, notes the event as a major milestone toward zero-emissions medium-range air travel. Alice lifted off at 7:10am from Grant County International Airport, flying for eight minutes and reaching an altitude of...
First electric ‘commuter plane’ takes maiden flight
All-electric air travel is closer to becoming a reality after the maiden voyage of a battery-powered plane was a success.The start-up company Eviation completed the first flight of small aircraft Alice – which fits two pilots, nine passengers and their luggage, or a tonne of cargo.On Tuesday (27 September), the plane took off from the Grant County International Airport in Washington at 7.10am, climbed 3,500ft, and returned safely about eight minutes later, the Seattle Times reported.It has been hailed as the first all-electric plane viable for short-haul commercial journeys up to 400 miles (645 km).For example, the plane could take off...
Watch Alice, a new electric commuter plane, fly for the first time
For eight minutes today, an electric airplane from Eviation flew in the skies above central Washington state. Propelled by two electric motors spinning two propellers near the tail, pulling energy from 8,000 pounds of batteries, the aircraft hit a speed of about 171 miles per hour during its brief flight.
