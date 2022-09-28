ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Watch Alice, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft, as it takes to the skies

Alice, the "world's first all-electric commuter aircraft" lifted off overnight, making history in electric aviation. Eviation Aircraft, the manufacturer, notes the event as a major milestone toward zero-emissions medium-range air travel. Alice lifted off at 7:10am from Grant County International Airport, flying for eight minutes and reaching an altitude of...
The Independent

First electric ‘commuter plane’ takes maiden flight

All-electric air travel is closer to becoming a reality after the maiden voyage of a battery-powered plane was a success.The start-up company Eviation completed the first flight of small aircraft Alice – which fits two pilots, nine passengers and their luggage, or a tonne of cargo.On Tuesday (27 September), the plane took off from the Grant County International Airport in Washington at 7.10am, climbed 3,500ft, and returned safely about eight minutes later, the Seattle Times reported.It has been hailed as the first all-electric plane viable for short-haul commercial journeys up to 400 miles (645 km).For example, the plane could take off...
The Independent

Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss

A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
Fortune

A flying taxi just completed its first flight test as major airlines bet big on the new technology

Vertical Aerospace's electric VX4 had a successful test flight on Monday. It’s a bird…it’s a plane…it’s a flying taxi!. An aircraft created by British startup Vertical Aerospace successfully completed its first test flight, the company announced Monday, marking a breakthrough of sorts for the aviation industry that seems increasingly interested in a new kind of passenger air travel.
