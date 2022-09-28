ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Fed's Evans: Market Volatility Can Create Restrictiveness

LONDON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Wednesday that volatility in markets can create additional restrictiveness in financial conditions. Global markets have been whipsawed this week by turmoil in UK markets, already on edge over aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
US News and World Report

Regulator Seeks More Documents in Standard General's $5.4 Billion Tegna Deal

(Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its proposed $5.4 billion takeover of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. The FCC said it needed further information in order to review applications seeking consent to transfer control of Tegna's subsidiaries, which own...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
fintechfutures.com

New challenger bank in India for young professionals – Shelf

A new challenger bank for young professionals, Shelf, is gearing up for launch in India. Headquartered in Bengaluru and founded this year, the firm has launched a closed beta and is currently accepting new applicants to its waitlist. Shelf aims to help young professionals manage and control their spending, enabling...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

HSBC invests in Singapore’s customer intelligence and risk assessment startup

Founded in June 2019, Bizbaz offers its proprietary customer intelligence and risk management solutions to banks, insurance companies and fintech startups. The startup has attracted nearly 20 people with backgrounds in behavioral science, health tech, AI and data. “The problem we’re trying to solve is to empower and enable, whether...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bowman
ffnews.com

Oxbury Bank breaks the mould of traditional banking with Oxbury NewGen

Oxbury Bank – Britain’s first and only AgTech bank – is launching Oxbury NewGen – Funding Future Farmers, as the bank continues to back Britain’s next generation of farming talent and tackle demographic challenges in the sector. Britain’s farming industry faces a demographic challenge like...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Transportation Workers

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform

One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business
CNBC

Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August

Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
BUSINESS
Quartz

Digital artists are finding the rules change quickly

Kashtanova tells Quartz that images she owns were initially deemed problematic by Shutterstock, but then suddenly allowed back on the platform. “My [Shutterstock] images were 100% AI-generated using Midjourney. They were deleted, and then restored five hours later,” she says. The first message Shutterstock sent to Kashtanova informed her...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
AFP

Large Wall Street firms fined $1.8 bn in US over lax recordkeeping

Large Wall Street firms agreed to pay $1.8 billion in fines over failures to keep electronic records such as text messages between employees on personal mobile phones, US authorities announced Tuesday. Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were among the firms that agreed to fines over "longstanding failures" to maintain and preserve electronic communications that must be available to regulators in the course of oversight, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy