Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
US News and World Report
Fed's Evans: Market Volatility Can Create Restrictiveness
LONDON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Wednesday that volatility in markets can create additional restrictiveness in financial conditions. Global markets have been whipsawed this week by turmoil in UK markets, already on edge over aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and...
Bank of Canada to start releasing rate decision summaries next year
OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it would begin publishing a summary of its monetary policy deliberations starting next year, accepting a key recommendation from a transparency review by the International Monetary Fund.
Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand. Wall Street's biggest investors fear an economic nightmare is coming....
Speed and scale of events may force Bank to expedite next rate decision
Amid extraordinary market changes, the Bank of England seems unlikely to sit on its hands
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Regulator Seeks More Documents in Standard General's $5.4 Billion Tegna Deal
(Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its proposed $5.4 billion takeover of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. The FCC said it needed further information in order to review applications seeking consent to transfer control of Tegna's subsidiaries, which own...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
fintechfutures.com
New challenger bank in India for young professionals – Shelf
A new challenger bank for young professionals, Shelf, is gearing up for launch in India. Headquartered in Bengaluru and founded this year, the firm has launched a closed beta and is currently accepting new applicants to its waitlist. Shelf aims to help young professionals manage and control their spending, enabling...
TechCrunch
HSBC invests in Singapore’s customer intelligence and risk assessment startup
Founded in June 2019, Bizbaz offers its proprietary customer intelligence and risk management solutions to banks, insurance companies and fintech startups. The startup has attracted nearly 20 people with backgrounds in behavioral science, health tech, AI and data. “The problem we’re trying to solve is to empower and enable, whether...
RELATED PEOPLE
ffnews.com
Oxbury Bank breaks the mould of traditional banking with Oxbury NewGen
Oxbury Bank – Britain’s first and only AgTech bank – is launching Oxbury NewGen – Funding Future Farmers, as the bank continues to back Britain’s next generation of farming talent and tackle demographic challenges in the sector. Britain’s farming industry faces a demographic challenge like...
US News and World Report
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Transportation Workers
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
Investors expect no peace in U.S. stocks until bond gyrations subside
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Investors believe the feedback loop between U.S. stocks and bonds will likely be a key factor in determining whether the gyrations that have rocked markets this year continue into the last months of 2022.
Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform
One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August
Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
Columbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle had several conversations with the Bank of England over recent gilt market moves, a portfolio manager looking after pension fund clients told Reuters.
Quartz
Digital artists are finding the rules change quickly
Kashtanova tells Quartz that images she owns were initially deemed problematic by Shutterstock, but then suddenly allowed back on the platform. “My [Shutterstock] images were 100% AI-generated using Midjourney. They were deleted, and then restored five hours later,” she says. The first message Shutterstock sent to Kashtanova informed her...
Resilient U.S. consumers spent more money in August, even as the Fed seeks to slow that down
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large Wall Street firms fined $1.8 bn in US over lax recordkeeping
Large Wall Street firms agreed to pay $1.8 billion in fines over failures to keep electronic records such as text messages between employees on personal mobile phones, US authorities announced Tuesday. Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were among the firms that agreed to fines over "longstanding failures" to maintain and preserve electronic communications that must be available to regulators in the course of oversight, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement.
Wall St posts third straight quarterly loss as inflation weighs, recession looms
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed the books on its steepest September decline in two decades on Friday, skidding across the finish line of a tumultuous quarter fraught with historically hot inflation, rising interest rates and recession fears.
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Comments / 0