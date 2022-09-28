Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Charleston Restaurants Close Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Charleston today, many area restaurants and bars closed up shop in anticipation of heavy rains and wind. Establishments across the Lowcountry started announcements on Thursday, September 29, that they would not open today. Hip Italian restaurant Renzo took to Instagram to declare its...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Hurricane Ian to thrash South Carolina today
Hurricane Ian, a storm reincarnated into a Category 1 threat, is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. It’s then predicted to head north through the Pee Dee. Winds are expected to pack an 85-mph-punch when it makes landfall. Officials say...
PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash
Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
crbjbizwire.com
Alala is opening its Charleston SC Boutique
North Charleston, SC – Alala, LLC will be opening its doors for the first time on September 30 th . The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and support the expansion of Alala in the Low Country. The event will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM at 9231 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite D, North Charleston, SC 29406.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
FOX Carolina
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian
South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
City of Charleston provides update on Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon provided an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. Ian will bring storm surge, coastal flooding, heavy rain and windy conditions as it nears the South Carolina coast late Thursday and into the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charleston City Paper
Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday
Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
WYFF4.com
Charleston holds its breath, waiting for Hurricane Ian to make landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston held its breath as Ian began to make its presence known in the coastal Carolina city. Throughout Thursday, the storm's precursors brought strong wind gusts up to 4o miles an hour throughout the afternoon, dark and looming clouds, and flooding. Though rain didn't start in...
South Carolina couple marries ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
A South Carolina couple was determined to tie the knot before Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Friday.
The Post and Courier
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall
As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiss951.com
Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition
I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
Charleston area to begin feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning and will begin its trek toward the South Carolina coast. It will likely make a second landfall somewhere between Hilton Head and Charleston on Friday. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a […]
Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC […]
Town of Summerville issues state of emergency; no curfew
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Summerville has declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near the Charleston area on Friday morning. A curfew has not been issued at this time. Multiple roads are closed in Summerville as a result of flooding.
Historic downtown Charleston sees flooding, downed trees from Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon, just north of Charleston. In the town’s historic downtown, Channel 9 Reporter Jonathan Lowe could see the storm was already having a major impact by noon on Friday. At around 10:30 a.m., Lowe could see the water slowly rise near the open-air market. Strong wind pushed that water further and further into downtown.
The Post and Courier
Ian regains hurricane strength in Atlantic before expected SC landfall
Ian became a hurricane again the afternoon of Sept. 29 as it swirled over the Atlantic Ocean on a path for the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston was now under a hurricane warning. Shoppers took a break from filling carts with cases of bottled water, sets of lanterns, and packages of paper towels to read the message.
The Post and Courier
Ticketholders complain after The War on Drugs show initially proceeds despite Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON — Heather Tapp had plans to drive down to The War on Drugs concert at Firefly Distillery on Sept. 30 with her wife and another couple from Greenville. She paid $248 for the four tickets and booked a hotel room on Daniel Island. Once she heard about...
WSAV-TV
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.
Comments / 0