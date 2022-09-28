ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Eater

Charleston Restaurants Close Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival

As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Charleston today, many area restaurants and bars closed up shop in anticipation of heavy rains and wind. Establishments across the Lowcountry started announcements on Thursday, September 29, that they would not open today. Hip Italian restaurant Renzo took to Instagram to declare its...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Hurricane Ian to thrash South Carolina today

Hurricane Ian, a storm reincarnated into a Category 1 threat, is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. It’s then predicted to head north through the Pee Dee. Winds are expected to pack an 85-mph-punch when it makes landfall. Officials say...
CHARLESTON, SC
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Alala is opening its Charleston SC Boutique

North Charleston, SC – Alala, LLC will be opening its doors for the first time on September 30 th . The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and support the expansion of Alala in the Low Country. The event will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM at 9231 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite D, North Charleston, SC 29406.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian

South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston provides update on Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon provided an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. Ian will bring storm surge, coastal flooding, heavy rain and windy conditions as it nears the South Carolina coast late Thursday and into the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday

Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Charleston holds its breath, waiting for Hurricane Ian to make landfall

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston held its breath as Ian began to make its presence known in the coastal Carolina city. Throughout Thursday, the storm's precursors brought strong wind gusts up to 4o miles an hour throughout the afternoon, dark and looming clouds, and flooding. Though rain didn't start in...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall

As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition

I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC  […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Historic downtown Charleston sees flooding, downed trees from Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon, just north of Charleston. In the town’s historic downtown, Channel 9 Reporter Jonathan Lowe could see the storm was already having a major impact by noon on Friday. At around 10:30 a.m., Lowe could see the water slowly rise near the open-air market. Strong wind pushed that water further and further into downtown.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Ian regains hurricane strength in Atlantic before expected SC landfall

Ian became a hurricane again the afternoon of Sept. 29 as it swirled over the Atlantic Ocean on a path for the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston was now under a hurricane warning. Shoppers took a break from filling carts with cases of bottled water, sets of lanterns, and packages of paper towels to read the message.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.

