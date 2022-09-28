ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Eater

Charleston Restaurants Close Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival

As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Charleston today, many area restaurants and bars closed up shop in anticipation of heavy rains and wind. Establishments across the Lowcountry started announcements on Thursday, September 29, that they would not open today. Hip Italian restaurant Renzo took to Instagram to declare its...
holycitysinner.com

Hurricane Ian: What’s Open (9/30/22)

Let me know of updates: christian@holycitysinner.com. Here’s what’s open now or scheduled to be open today (information is subject to change and is not complete. Always call in advance and do not travel unless you have to):. Downtown. ACs. Bangkok Lounge (Planning to open) Bedford Falls. Big Gun...
Charleston City Paper

MOJA Arts Festival 2022 schedule

Note: Schedule is subject to change. Be sure to check back with MOJA Arts Festival and the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs for the latest up-to-date information. The most up-to-date calendar information can always be found at: MojaFestival.com. Every day. Juried Art Exhibition, City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St.
The Post and Courier

5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall

As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
thelocalpalate.com

Black Food Friday’s Soul Stroll

North Charleston native KJ Kearney, an educator and activist, has long been an advocate for supporting the Black foodways of his home city—he made it official in 2018 when he wrote a proclamation for Red Rice Day, a tribute to the iconic Gullah-Geechee dish that was certified by the City of Charleston. (It now takes place annually on the last Saturday of September.)
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Southern Living Reveals the South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints of 2022

Southern Living on Wednesday announce this year’s list of the Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South and Charleston was well represented. This list was compiled and ranked by Southern Living’s Contributing Barbecue Editor, Robert Moss. “Resilience and new beginnings are recurring themes on this year’s list,” Moss...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

PHOTO ESSAY: Hurricane Ian heads towards S.C.

Residents prepared Thursday for Ian to hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, leaving some grocery store shelves empty. Some downtown businesses protected doorways with sandbags and few boarded up windows. Stay cool. Support City Paper. City Paper has been bringing the best news, food, arts, music and event...
CHARLESTON, SC
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
charlestondaily.net

Hurricane Hugo – 33 Years Later (Reflections in Pictures and Video)

“I’ll wait for you, should I fall behind, wait for me” – Bruce Springsteen. On or about midnight on September 21/22 marked the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo sending a destructive path through Charleston and its neighboring beaches and towns. For many, this was the most difficult period of their lives, overcoming life-threatening conditions, losing homes and trying to find ways to start again. Over the next several months, the area had to find a way to begin again and bring back the Southern warmth and beauty it had known for hundreds of years.
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Hurricane Ian to thrash South Carolina today

Hurricane Ian, a storm reincarnated into a Category 1 threat, is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. It’s then predicted to head north through the Pee Dee. Winds are expected to pack an 85-mph-punch when it makes landfall. Officials say...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Ian makes landfall in Georgetown Co.; Winds slam S.C. coast

Hunkered-down South Carolinians got a healthy taste of Hurricane Ian’s strong winds and sheets of rain around noon Friday as the storm started making a bigger impact along the South Carolina coast. Forecasters suspect the worst of it will be over locally by suppertime. Ian made landfall 55 miles...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday

Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian

South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Folly Beach

On Friday afternoon, Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina hard with heavy rain and wind. While the Charleston area dealt with hurricane conditions for the majority of the day, Folly Beach has seen some of the worst damage. Almost all the roads are flooded and their have already been an estimated...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Charleston City Paper

7 places to get cheesesteaks in Charleston

The cheesesteak may have roots in Philadelphia, but the popular cheesy, beefy sandwich has found its way into the stomach of Charlestonians. At its base, it’s a simple hoagie roll stuffed with melted cheese and thinly sliced beef. These seven Charleston restaurants, however, have added their own spin on...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.

