Eater
Charleston Restaurants Close Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Charleston today, many area restaurants and bars closed up shop in anticipation of heavy rains and wind. Establishments across the Lowcountry started announcements on Thursday, September 29, that they would not open today. Hip Italian restaurant Renzo took to Instagram to declare its...
holycitysinner.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Open (9/30/22)
Let me know of updates: christian@holycitysinner.com. Here’s what’s open now or scheduled to be open today (information is subject to change and is not complete. Always call in advance and do not travel unless you have to):. Downtown. ACs. Bangkok Lounge (Planning to open) Bedford Falls. Big Gun...
Charleston City Paper
MOJA Arts Festival 2022 schedule
Note: Schedule is subject to change. Be sure to check back with MOJA Arts Festival and the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs for the latest up-to-date information. The most up-to-date calendar information can always be found at: MojaFestival.com. Every day. Juried Art Exhibition, City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St.
The Post and Courier
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall
As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
thelocalpalate.com
Black Food Friday’s Soul Stroll
North Charleston native KJ Kearney, an educator and activist, has long been an advocate for supporting the Black foodways of his home city—he made it official in 2018 when he wrote a proclamation for Red Rice Day, a tribute to the iconic Gullah-Geechee dish that was certified by the City of Charleston. (It now takes place annually on the last Saturday of September.)
holycitysinner.com
Southern Living Reveals the South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints of 2022
Southern Living on Wednesday announce this year’s list of the Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South and Charleston was well represented. This list was compiled and ranked by Southern Living’s Contributing Barbecue Editor, Robert Moss. “Resilience and new beginnings are recurring themes on this year’s list,” Moss...
Charleston City Paper
PHOTO ESSAY: Hurricane Ian heads towards S.C.
Residents prepared Thursday for Ian to hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, leaving some grocery store shelves empty. Some downtown businesses protected doorways with sandbags and few boarded up windows. Stay cool. Support City Paper. City Paper has been bringing the best news, food, arts, music and event...
The Post and Courier
Ticketholders complain after The War on Drugs show initially proceeds despite Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON — Heather Tapp had plans to drive down to The War on Drugs concert at Firefly Distillery on Sept. 30 with her wife and another couple from Greenville. She paid $248 for the four tickets and booked a hotel room on Daniel Island. Once she heard about...
PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash
Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
Hurricane Hugo – 33 Years Later (Reflections in Pictures and Video)
“I’ll wait for you, should I fall behind, wait for me” – Bruce Springsteen. On or about midnight on September 21/22 marked the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo sending a destructive path through Charleston and its neighboring beaches and towns. For many, this was the most difficult period of their lives, overcoming life-threatening conditions, losing homes and trying to find ways to start again. Over the next several months, the area had to find a way to begin again and bring back the Southern warmth and beauty it had known for hundreds of years.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Hurricane Ian to thrash South Carolina today
Hurricane Ian, a storm reincarnated into a Category 1 threat, is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. It’s then predicted to head north through the Pee Dee. Winds are expected to pack an 85-mph-punch when it makes landfall. Officials say...
Charleston City Paper
Ian makes landfall in Georgetown Co.; Winds slam S.C. coast
Hunkered-down South Carolinians got a healthy taste of Hurricane Ian’s strong winds and sheets of rain around noon Friday as the storm started making a bigger impact along the South Carolina coast. Forecasters suspect the worst of it will be over locally by suppertime. Ian made landfall 55 miles...
FOX Carolina
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
Charleston City Paper
Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday
Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
foxcharleston.com
The Lowcountry Prepares for the Impact of Hurricane Ian
Several sandbag distributions will occur throughout Charleston as residents prepare for Hurricane Ian. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney has more information on where residents can obtain these resources.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian
South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Folly Beach
On Friday afternoon, Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina hard with heavy rain and wind. While the Charleston area dealt with hurricane conditions for the majority of the day, Folly Beach has seen some of the worst damage. Almost all the roads are flooded and their have already been an estimated...
South Carolina couple marries ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
A South Carolina couple was determined to tie the knot before Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Friday.
Charleston City Paper
7 places to get cheesesteaks in Charleston
The cheesesteak may have roots in Philadelphia, but the popular cheesy, beefy sandwich has found its way into the stomach of Charlestonians. At its base, it’s a simple hoagie roll stuffed with melted cheese and thinly sliced beef. These seven Charleston restaurants, however, have added their own spin on...
WSAV-TV
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.
