One of the biggest reasons why the Tennessee Vols are 10-5 in their last 15 games has been the play of quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker didn’t start the 2021 season as the Vols’ starter after transferring to Tennessee from Virginia Tech, but it didn’t take long for him to take a stronghold on the job.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO