ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Stars of ‘Veep,’ ‘West Wing’ unite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser

By Judy Kurtz
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDwz0_0iDtOv9Y00

President Selina Meyer might soon come face-to-face with President Josiah Bartlet, as the stars of “Veep” and “The West Wing” unite for a Democratic fundraiser ahead of the midterm elections.

Cast members from both “Veep,” the HBO political satire that starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and “The West Wing,” the NBC series that aired from 1999 to 2006, are teaming up for an Oct. 9 virtual event benefitting the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Dreyfus and “The West Wing’s” Bradley Whitford announced the fundraiser in a Tuesday video.

“In 2022, the road to saving democracy runs directly through my home state of Wisconsin,” Whitford said alongside Dreyfus.

“Every race up and down the ballot is crucial for Democrats to invest in and win,” Dreyfus said while promoting the key swing state event, which is available to donors who contribute any amount.

In addition to Dreyfus and Whitford, the political TV show mashup is poised to include actors Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Gary Cole, Richard Schiff, Matt Walsh, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, Timothy Simons and Melissa Fitzgerald.

It’s not the first time that some fictional political power players from different TV shows have joined forces to raise money for Democratic causes. Last year, stars from “The West Wing” and ABC’s “Scandal” came together for a virtual event organized by then-President-elect Biden’s inaugural committee.

The cast of “The West Wing” also reunited for the first time in 17 years back in 2020 to promote When We All Vote, Michelle Obama’s voter registration and engagement initiative.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
HEATH, OH
WDTN

Beaten, bloody man found along Ohio highway prompts three arrests

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two men and assaulting them in Scioto County after one of the victims was found covered in blood and walking along a road. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a call Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. for a man […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Social media post leads to child endangering arrest

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $50,000 for a 27-year-old woman who is accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy. A video circulating on social media shows a child being abused, which also alerted authorities that something was wrong. Wearing jail orange, McElravy appeared via video in Newton...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Richard Schiff
Person
Anna Chlumsky
Person
Melissa Fitzgerald
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Matt Walsh
Person
Timothy Simons
Person
Mary Mccormack
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Tony Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#The West Wing#Democratic#Hbo#Nbc#Abc
WDTN

Repeat offender: Dayton man sentenced for 2021 murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man in July of 2021. On July 26, 2021, police were called to the 1000 block of Gerhardt street for a shooting. When police arrived, they found 45-year-old George Smith had been shot in the back […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit

DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
TV SERIES
WDTN

WDTN

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy