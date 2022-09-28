ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Famous 3D Balloon Mural Series Grows To #11 With ‘Love’

Local artist Tino Ortega is spreading 'Love' with the latest addition of his 3D balloon mural series across El Paso. El Paso muralist Tino Otega is back with a new 3D balloon mural in East El Paso off Geronimo. So far, Ortega has created eleven murals, including his latest Love-themed 3D Balloon mural (minus one short-lived mural near the convention center in downtown El Paso).
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Reports of shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso

UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Chalk, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
El Paso, TX
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Austin, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony

EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Art Installations#Oregon St#North American
KFOX 14

Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
ANTHONY, NM
KVIA

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall. Noah Espinola with See Global Entertainment joined ABC-7 at noon to discuss the experience. Tickets start at $22.20 for adults and $16.94 for children (ages 4-12). Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
lascruces.com

Keith Austin puts a ring on his museum

Take a look at your hand. Are you wearing a wedding ring, graduation ring, award ring, or something you just enjoy seeing on your finger? Ever wonder why there are so many different rings?. That question bothered Keith Austin, owner of Austin’s Jewelry located at 230 East Idaho at Foster....
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Silver City author in Las Cruces for book talk

Kris Neri is no stranger to the New Mexico book scene and she's coming to do a book talk at 1:30 p.m., on Oct. 4 when the Friends of the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will present the award winning author. During her talk at TBML she will share her personal...
SILVER CITY, NM
KVIA

The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
RUIDOSO, NM
KTSM

City offers schools and nonprofits exchange for helping beautify El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 6, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week six after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 42 F Austin 0 F Montwood 43 F Dumas 47 F Eastwood 49 F Eastlake 34 F […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy