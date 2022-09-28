Read full article on original website
Home Decor Liquidators is hosting a huge liquidation sale this weekend in Andrews. Don't worry, I don't know where it is either, so I will plug the address into my maps app and find it. The sale will run on October 1st and 2nd. On Saturday the sale will begin at 12 pm and on Sunday at 1 pm. On both days you may come an hour early to preview the items.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor. “Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A City of Midland spokesperson said crews have contained a fire that broke out at a chemicals company off SCR 1257 earlier this afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m. crews remained on the scene to make sure not hot spots remained. The spokesperson said the building, however, is considered a total […]
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Five City of Midland divisions will be hosting fall events for the community throughout the month of October. Here is all you need to know about each family-friendly event: City of Midland Health Department in conjunction with Familia Dental: Fall Festival & Resource Fair Saturday, October 15 from 1pm-4pm Dennis the Menace […]
What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
Shortages of all kinds have been in the news for the last two years. Nothing new, right?. However, we may be running out of something unexpected in Texas, and at the worst possible time. Dairy Shortages in United States. KXAN is reporting that according to the Labor Department, dairy items...
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A West Texas restaurant has become a staple, serving people for more than 30 years. Carambas Spanish Inn in Midland off of Front Street is known for its homemade dishes that are served up fresh. “I appreciate every employee that has been working here the last 20 to 30 years,” says owner […]
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
Ricky Bobby once said, "If you ain't first you're last." While that's true in racing and other such sports, being one of the best places to live in America is quite the win for any city with such a delegation.
This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
Let us play a little game called 'what's it gonna be?' In this area, we could ask that question weekly. It seems like every time we turn around something new is being built in some area of Midland-Odessa. I came across a beautiful new shopping center currently being built the other day in a great location in Odessa.
Spitz has been described as Fresh, Flavorful and of course Delicious! And, get ready because it is set to open in Midland. They just announced this on their Facebook page. • SPITZ MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD IS SET TO OPEN ON OCTOBER 10TH!. Spitz Mediterranean Street Food will be located at...
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.
Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.
Family unscathed after truck runs through home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
