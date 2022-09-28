ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Patriots assistant thinks Mac Jones could be in danger of losing his job

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303SXp_0iDtMOOV00

There’s no question that the alarming amount of turnovers committed by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones this season are troubling. He has thrown five interceptions in just three games, including three in the team’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

It’s no secret that turning the football over is the quickest way for a player to find themselves on the bench. And while no other quarterback on the Patriots’ roster is necessarily threatening Jones for the starting job, it doesn’t mean coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t give someone else a chance if his second-year quarterback keeps playing hot potato with the ball.

“New England is not doing anything they stand for,” former Patriots coaching assistant Michael Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “They want to avoid losing before they win. As much as I like Mac Jones, I thought Mac Jones would protect the ball and play smarter than he’s played. Now he’s hurt with the high ankle [sprain]. To me, he was in danger of either changing what he did, or he is going to lose his job. You’re not going to play in the NFL if you keep turning the ball over the way he was.”

The Patriots have a long history of being the team that doesn’t make the costly mistakes. Even when their roster wasn’t necessarily the best, they still weren’t a team that was going to beat themselves on the field.

They’re only three games into the season, and so far, they look like the complete opposite.

Jones is currently seeking a second opinion on his ankle injury in hopes of avoiding surgery. It isn’t time to hit the panic button just yet on his future in New England, but as Lombardi pointed out, it won’t be long if things keep heading in the same direction.

Julian Edelman recently alluded to the same point in a post on Twitter.

While the injury saga surrounding Jones continues, the Patriots are expected to turn the page with backup Brian Hoyer as their quarterback with a daunting task ahead of trying to knock off Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

List

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow arrived to the Bengals game in a floral printed suit and NFL fans had mixed opinions

This is not the first time — or the last — that NFL fans will have opinions on Joe Burrow’s pregame outfits. Ahead of Thursday Night Football between a middling Cincinnati Bengals team and an undefeated Miami Dolphins squad, Burrow made his customary pregame arrival to the stadium. And much like it’s done in the past, Burrow’s outfit became the talk of NFL fans everywhere, with the consensus clearly showing a mixed bag.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
NESN

Was Hit On Mac Jones Dirty? David Andrew Has Interesting Answer

FOXBORO, Mass. — In the immediate aftermath of Mac Jones injuring his ankle last Sunday, it seemed as if few people considered whether Calais Campbell’s hit on the Patriots quarterback was dirty. We admittedly didn’t think anything of it after New England’s ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Gm#Espn
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's taunt from MNF

The Broncos are 2-1, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a shakier team with a winning record in the NFL right now. Their head coach is up to three game managers and their new franchise quarterback hasn’t had a strong performance yet. On Monday Night Football, Eli Manning joked that Denver should have paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss

Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy