Hoquetus NV Eulalia Aperetif Wine Cabernet Franc (Washington)
This is Cabernet Franc fortified with barrel-aged brandy, macerated with botanicals and spices. Dark ruby, it's hyper-aromatic, with notes of wintergreen, orange rind, clove, star anise and cardamom. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eulalia Aperetif Wine. Variety. Winery.
Foolhardy 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
Coming from one of the state's premier white-wine regions, this is a vibrantly aromatic wine, with notes of pineapple, lemon zest, slate, white grapefruit and toasted hazelnut. Bone-dry citrus flavors follow. Racy, puckering acid backs it all up. It's impressive. Decant or enjoy after 2023. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92.
Gorman 2019 The Bully Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)
Winemaker Chris Gorman is known for never pulling a punch, and he certainly doesn't here. Aromas of bittersweet chocolate, espresso bean, dark cherry and abundant barrel spices lead to a blast of full-bodied, rich black-fruit flavors, speckled with vanilla and other barrel spices. It's full-on hedonism. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90.
Brittan Vineyards 2019 Cygnus Block Pinot Noir (McMinnville)
The aromas provide appeal, with notes of dried cherry, cinnamon stick and anise, mixing fruit and barrel. Tart, medium-bodied flavors follow. Give it time in the bottle or decant to see it at its best. The stuffing is there. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation. Cygnus Block.
Two Birds One Stone 2021 Carignan (Vin de France)
This red wine has an elegant deep-purple color. The nose offers candied cherries and strawberries, juicy red fruit on the palate with a touch of dried herb. Its tannins are round and firm. This would pairs well with spicy cuisine. rating. 88. Price. $11,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Rex Hill 2019 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
This wine shows some reduction initially. Beyond that are notes of dark cherry, plum, cedar box and barrel spice. Full-bodied, seamless flavors follow, with more than enough structure behind them to stand it all up. Wines like this are the reason Shea has made a name for itself over the decades. Sean P. Sullivan.
Vino Vasai 2019 Dario Estate Pinot Noir (Chehalem Mountains)
Aromas of black cherry, clove, cinnamon and barrel spice lead to full-feeling black fruit flavors. There's a freshness to it that appeals. Sean P. Sullivan. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Cho 2021 Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard Sparkling (Laurelwood District)
This is an aromatically vibrant sparkler, with aromas of citrus peel, raspberry, flower and herb. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Tasty stuff. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Rombauer 2017 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied and moderately tannic wine shows good, straightforward black-cherry and blackberry flavors on a appropriately firm texture. It's also polished around the edges. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $125,Buy Now. Designation. Diamond Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.8%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Fairsing Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
The aromas offer notes of dried herb, tea leaf, flower, cinnamon stick and dark plum. Full-feeling, seamless, layered darker fruit flavors follow. It's delicious. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $57,Buy Now. Designation. Fairsing Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
Category 5 2018 Framework Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
Cabernet Sauvignon makes up 41% of this wine, Merlot 38%, Malbec 12%, and the rest Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Hailing from Lawrence, Dineen, Elephant Mountain and Gamache vineyards, blackberry, chocolate and barrel spice aromas are followed by plump-feeling cranberry, black raspberry and dark-cherry flavors. It brings an appealing purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
King Estate 2018 Estate Brut Cuvée Sparkling (Willamette Valley)
Pinot Noir makes up 60% of this wine, with the rest Chardonnay, the grapes all coming from estate sites. The aromas immediately command attention, with notes of pear, brioche and ginger spice. A palate is flavorful, with a lighter-styled mousse. Lemony acidity ties it all together exquisitely. Sean P. Sullivan.
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Buehler 2019 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied, concentrated wine emphasizes toasted-oak aromas and flavors. These are amply backed with black plums, black olives and mulled cherries that smooth the sandy edges of the moderately tannic texture. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle...
V. Sattui 2018 Paradiso Red (Napa Valley)
Abundant black cherries, black currants and a velvety texture of fine-grained tannins give this wine plenty of fruit flavor and a big structure to match it. The blend of Bordeaux grape varieties is full bodied, nicely dry and well concentrated. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $110,Buy Now. Designation. Paradiso. Variety.
Pacific Rim 2021 Sweet Riesling Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aromas of jasmine, flower, apricot and peach lead to medium-sweet stone-fruit flavors. The sweetness and acidity play well off each other. It brings a lot of value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 89. Price. $13,Buy Now. Designation. Sweet Riesling. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8%. Bottle Size. 750...
Big Table Farm 2019 Funk Estate Vineyard Syrah
This appellation is known for its earthy, savory wines, and that is what we have here. Briny olive aromas are out front, followed by notes of soot, sea salt, blueberry, nori and whiffs of medicine. A soft, textured, flavorful palate follows, with lots of hang time on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan.
Abacela 2018 Estate Produced Syrah (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas are brooding but appealing, with notes of berry and wood spice. Fuller-feeling black cherry flavors follow, showing the structure of the vintage. It lingers on the finish. Give it time to open up. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Devison 2021 Pocket Full of Shells Evergreen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
This is the first reserve Sauvignon Blanc from this producer. It was cold soaked 72 hours and aged in all new French 600-liter barrels. The aromas bring notes of pink grapefruit, wet slate and herb. The palate is texturally intense, full of citrus and herb flavors. A long, cleansing, mineral-driven palate caps it off. An infant now, it needs time to grow up. Enjoy after 2023 or give it a very long decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
